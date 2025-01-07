10 New Openings and Renewals in Osaka 2025

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year, with lots of new openings and renewals across Japan, and Osaka is no exception! From dazzling new attractions and revitalized landmarks to innovative hotels and immersive experiences, Osaka’s landscape is evolving, promising fresh adventures for seasoned and first-time travelers. Whether you’re a foodie eager to explore the latest culinary hotspots, a culture enthusiast seeking cutting-edge museums, or simply looking for the next must-see destination, Osaka in 2025 is set to deliver.

This vibrant metropolis is constantly reinventing itself. We’ve compiled a sneak peek at the top 10 new openings and renewals in Osaka for 2025, giving you a head start on planning your unforgettable trip. Get ready to discover the new attractions that await in Osaka in 2025!

1. e METRO MOBILITY TOWN

SuFlyer, CC0 1.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Get ready for a glimpse into the future of urban mobility! e Metro Mobility Town, a limited-time theme park popping up on the former Morinomiya Vehicle Factory site in Osaka’s Joto Ward, is set to be a major highlight of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. This exciting venue, featuring four distinct park areas and a vibrant outdoor food square, brings the “e METRO” urban MaaS (Mobility as a Service) concept to life. Guests can play through interactive exhibits showcasing Osaka Metro’s future and innovative mobility solutions. There’s lots to be excited about, from immersive VR experiences using decommissioned trains to riding fully automated buses and even zipping around a full-scale EV kart racing track. And with whispers of a flying car area, the anticipation is sky-high! e Metro Mobility Town promises to be a fun, educational, and thrilling experience that will enhance the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo and generate excitement for Osaka’s ongoing development.

When: January 11-October 19, 2025

2. Yumeshima Station

Get ready for seamless access to the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo! A brand-new, futuristic subway station is set to open on Yumeshima Island on Osaka Bay, the very site of the 2025 Expo. Officially launching on January 19th, the two-story underground Yumeshima Station, part of the Osaka Metro Chuo Line, will connect directly to the Expo’s East Gate. This impressive station, built by extending the Chuo Line through the undersea Yumesaki Tunnel, boasts a striking origami-inspired geometric aluminum ceiling along its “corridor of light.” The sleek black walls, platform pillars, and concourse create a modern, sophisticated atmosphere. Notably, Yumeshima Station will also feature all-gender restrooms—a first for Osaka Metro. Connecting visitors directly to the Expo grounds and, post-Expo, to a new resort facility with a casino, this station is poised to play a crucial role in welcoming the estimated 28 million visitors expected to attend this exciting event.

When: Opening January 19, 2025

3. GRAND GREEN OSAKA

Masahiko OHKUBO, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

You can’t miss Grand Green Osaka, a dazzling new complex where urban living meets lush nature. This sprawling development, directly connected to Osaka Station, boasts over 11.5 acres of vibrant green space—a true oasis in the city’s heart. Imagine a thriving ecosystem where verdant foliage and diverse wildlife flourish under the open sky, seamlessly blending with the bustling energy of Osaka. Grand Green Osaka masterfully integrates shopping, business, and community within a vast public park, a welcome respite in Umeda, a district known for its towering skyscrapers. The centerpiece, Umekita Park, is a game-changer, quickly becoming a social media sensation. Its distinctive curved landscape features a sprawling lawn, a vibrant garden, an event space, and a charming café. A highlight is the 120-meter canopy designed by the acclaimed architectural unit SANAA. With a new museum, upscale cafes and restaurants, three new hotels, and abundant entertainment options, Grand Green Osaka is bout to become a must-visit Osaka landmark.

When: January 2025 and beyond

4. Umekita Green Place

Seamlessly connected to Osaka-Umeda Station, Grand Green Osaka, and Umekita Park, the new Umekita Green Place is a vibrant three-story shopping complex built around the themes of “greenery” and “connection.” Umekita Green Place offers diverse shops and restaurants perfect for any occasion, from quick bites to leisurely meals. Whether you’re grabbing takeaway to enjoy in Umekita Park, settling into a cozy cafe with park views, or exploring unique offerings from global lifestyle brands, you’ll find it here. The first floor will cater to park visitors with tempting takeaway sweets, food, drinks, and retail. The second floor, accessible via a pedestrian deck connecting to Osaka Station, will house a bustling urban food court, bakery, and cafe. Finally, the open-air third floor is set to be home to upscale and authentic dining experiences. With 20 diverse stores, including eel specialist Maruya Honten, Hawaiian favorite Eggs ‘n Things, barbecue hotspot Yakiniku Ushigoro, and soy sauce ramen haven Naniwa Menjiro Miyabi (plus five fast-food options), Umekita Green Place is primed to offer a delightful array of culinary and retail experiences.

When: March 2025

5. Osaka Metropolitan University Main Campus

Get ready for a new hub of learning in Osaka! In fall 2025, Osaka Metropolitan University will unveil its stunning main campus in Morinomiya, just steps from Morinomiya Station. This prime location, a key eastern point along Osaka’s east-west axis, offers excellent accessibility and perfectly embodies the campus’s “Forest of Knowledge” concept. Bringing together the Faculty of Liberal Arts, Sciences, and Global Education, the Schools and Graduate Schools of Literature and Human Sciences, Rehabilitation Science, and Nutrition, this campus will become a vibrant student center. As a newly established university (formed in 2022 from the merger of Osaka Prefecture University and Osaka City University), this exciting expansion marks a significant step in Osaka Metropolitan University’s growth and contribution to the city.

When: Fall 2025

6. Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

Held every five years, World Expos showcase global innovation and achievement. Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” focuses on life-changing technology. This major event on Yumeshima Island from April 13 to October 13, 2025, marks Osaka’s third time hosting a World Expo. Around 160 countries will participate, displaying their culture, food, and technology across a vast 155-hectare venue—promising exciting discoveries, from cutting-edge exhibits to flying cars. Keep reading for more info about the Osaka Expo, what to expect, and where to stay!

When: April 13-October 13, 2025

7. Patina Osaka

Luxury has a new hotel in Osaka: Patina Osaka! Opening Spring 2025 in the revitalized Naniwanomiyaato Park area, this is the first Japanese outpost of the acclaimed Patina Hotels & Resorts. With spacious rooms, a rooftop sky lobby and restaurant boasting Osaka Castle and palace ruin views, a cutting-edge spa and fitness center, and even a music meditation room, Patina promises an extraordinary experience. Partnering with street art icon VERDY (of Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth), the hotel will also showcase rotating art exhibitions and host an artist-in-residence program, seamlessly blending high-end luxury with Osaka’s vibrant street culture.

When: Spring 2025

8. Naniwanomiyaato Park

Keep your eyes on this area!

Adjacent to the Patina Hotel, the Naniwa Palace Ruins Park (Naniwanomitaato Park) is undergoing an exciting transformation. This historical site, preserving the remains of a palace from the Asuka and Nara periods, is being reimagined as both a historical and urban oasis. Visitors will soon explore restored corridors and a reconstructed main hall, learning about the site’s rich past. A sprawling grassy plaza with Osaka Castle views, as well as accompanying shops and restaurants, will also be added, creating a relaxing green space in the heart of the city. While the final name is pending, this revitalization promises to be a welcome addition to Osaka!

When: March 2025

9. Panstar Miracle

Set sail for South Korea! Getting from Osaka to Busan is about to become much more luxurious. Panstar Group’s brand-new Panstar Miracle cruise ferry is hitting the Osaka-Busan route, replacing the current vessel with its maiden voyage from Osaka Port on April 11th. This impressive ship can host 355 passengers in 102 stylish cabins and even doubles as a car ferry. It boasts ocean-view cabins with private balconies, a refreshing outdoor pool, a jogging track for staying active, and exclusive amenities like a VIP lounge, massage and therapy rooms, a sauna, a fitness center, and a duty-free shop for some retail therapy. Mark your calendars: reservations open on January 6, 2025!

When: April 11, 2025

10. Nakaza Cuidaore Building

Po-Ming Tsai, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Dotonbori’s beloved Nakaza Cuidaore Building, home of the iconic drum-banging clown Kuidaore Taro, is getting a major makeover and will reopen in Spring 2025! This food and entertainment hub will transform into a dynamic complex featuring a new 3D Taro on its exterior. Inside, expect themed floors offering diverse dining and entertainment experiences, from izakaya to karaoke. Upgrades include renovated restrooms, improved building flow, and a vibrant Taro-themed photo spot. A new “power spot” honoring Dotonbori’s tanuki spirit will appear on the second floor, while the third floor will offer a relaxing tea-house-inspired space with neon lanterns and traditional pine motifs.

When: Spring 2025

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Osaka

If you are planning on visiting Osaka and need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place! We would be more than happy to help make your trip the best it possibly could be. We can advise you on where to go, or even better, hook you up with a local English speaking guide that can show you all of the best spots. Let us help you make fun, safe, and unforgettable memories in Osaka!

▶Osaka Highlights Private Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Osaka, we will take you to Osaka’s highlights that include Osaka Castle, Kuromon Market, the popular Dotonbori area, etc. Learn about the rich history of the area, local lifestyle, and of course delicious Osaka food!

▶Kyoto Food and Drink Tour @Nishiki Street & Gion

If you’re planning on visiting Kyoto along with Osaka and are looking to learn more about the culture and local cuisine, this is definitely the perfect tour for you! Take part in this fun food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous Gion district.

Kimono Experience

▶Kimono Rental

Explore the exciting city of Osaka with a kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Osaka, it’s located at the center of the city, accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!