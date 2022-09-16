10 Best Japanese Language Schools in Tokyo 2022

Writer’s Profile Jennifer Tijssen has loved Japanese culture for as long as she can remember. It started out with children’s animation shows but soon branched out to include all that this lovely country has to offer. Having studied Japanese language and culture in university, she came to Japan in 2022 fully equipped to experience the country. Her interests include cuisine, design, sociology and flora and fauna.

Do you want to be able to hold a conversation in Japanese? Read your favourite manga without having to get the translated copy? Learning Japanese at a language school in Japan is the absolute best way to pick up the language quickly. With its use of Chinese characters (kanji) combined with its own native alphabets (hiragana and katakana), Japanese can be quite an intimidating language, but with guidance and the opportunity to immerse yourself in the langage, you’ll be able to improve rapidly. Here is a list of the 10 best Japanese language schools in Tokyo.

1. Tokyo Central Japanese Language School

(c) Tokyo Central Japanese Language School / TCJ

Located in a quieter neighborhood of Shinjuku, Tokyo Central Japanese Language School offers a peaceful environment for studying while at the same time being close to the action of central Tokyo. The school is very multicultural, with students from more than 70 countries across the world enrolling every semester. The school gets excellent reviews and promises to teach Japanese language skills faster than other schools. There’s plenty of opportunities to practice speaking since this is the most valuable skill in the workplace and society in general. Many graduates are known to attend prestigious public and private universities in Japan.

They have a wide variety of Japanese courses for people of all levels from beginners to those who are more advanced, and assure that you will be put in a class that is at your current level. They also give you the flexible option of taking classes in person as well as online, and have classes during the day and in the evening. Whether you are just starting to learn Japanese, are studying for the JLPT, or are looking to work for a Japanese company, TCJ has you covered and will offer you just what you need!

Sign up now: Tokyo Central Japanese Language School Classes

2. Shinwa Foreign Language Academy

Shinwa Foreign Language Academy is located in Takadanobaba, in the greater Shinjuku area, just two train stops away from Shinjuku Station. Takadanobaba is a student hotspot due to the many universities and schools in the area. The most outstanding feature of this school is the tremendous support from the staff. Students are supported in their adjustment to life in Japan and in their studies. The atmosphere is friendly, and the staff know exactly how to help you truly perfectionate your Japanese language skills. The programs offer daily tests to keep track of your progress and understanding of the materials, and the school offers additional support if needed. At this school, you can be sure the teachers will play an active role in helping you learn as much as possible!

3. International Study Institute Language School

Commonly referred to as ISI Language School, this school has three locations in Tokyo: Ikebukuro, Takadanobaba and Harajuku – all very lively areas! ISI’s goal is to help you speak Japanese like a native. Programs at the school are incredibly diverse, so you are bound to find a course that suits your needs. There is even a special class for students wanting to enter prestigious universities which focuses on writing research proposals. The school offers extracurricular activities for you to practice your Japanese, as well as accommodation options. ISI students score higher than the national average on tests like the JLPT and Examination for Japanese University Admission (EJU), demonstrating the high level of educational quality at this school.

4. Kudan Institute of Japanese Language & Culture

The Kudan Institute is located in the heart of Tokyo, not far from the Imperial Palace. The school was established over 30 years ago and has a multicultural environment with students coming from more than 70 different countries. Whether you want to learn Japanese to prepare yourself for a job or university program in Japan, or want to take a ‘Japanese + Culture Course’ that combines cultural elements like manga, tea ceremony or Japanese cooking with language learning, Kudan Institute has a course that fits your needs. In addition, they offer a unique homestay program for those wanting to fully immerse themselves in the Japanese way of life, and the school will introduce you to a suitable family living within 60-70 minutes from the school.

5. Coto Japanese Academy

At this school, the goal is to make sure students can live in Japan without language issues or cultural barriers. You can expect small classes with plenty of opportunities to practice conversation. The lesson plans are flexible, whether the course is private, intensive, online, part-time or JLPT-prep. During your studies, Coto Japanese Academy will make sure to provide a feeling of a close-knitted community, featuring events and online forums to give you lots of opportunities to meet your fellow Japanese language learners. Coto Academy’s school is located in Iidabashi.

6. KAI Japanese Language School

KAI Japanese Language School features a great location near Shin-Okubo Station in the Shinjuku area. It’s one of the most popular options in Tokyo as it offers innovative and modern Japanese language lessons. The courses are flexible, meaning you’ll be able to study for as long as you want to, whether that’s one week or two years. Depending on your purpose (business, practical conversation, passing JLPT etc.), there’s a course for you here. The school has a good reputation among Western students and also offers support with accommodation if needed.

7. Intercultural Institute of Japan

The Intercultural Institute of Japan is located in Akihabara, very near Electric Town – the center of Japanese pop-culture and electronics. After class, you’ll be able to walk past a big manga store to pick up the latest volume of your favourite series and practice your Japanese reading skills in real life. The atmosphere is inviting and very friendly, providing a great learning environment for students of all backgrounds. The intensity of the courses is somewhere in the middle of the scale, meaning you’ll progress effectively but still have free time to enjoy your life in Japan.

8. Shinjuku Japanese Language Institute

Also known as SNG (Shinjuku Nihongo Gakko), Shinjuku Japanese Language Institute is authorized by the Japanese Ministry of Education and has been in practice for over 45 years. It’s located in the student hotspot of Takadanobaba, close to the station. SNG is best known for its unique teaching style – the Ezoe Teaching Method, a method focused on visual learning that has been fine-tuned for teaching Japanese to foreigners. The many different courses are sure to meet your needs, with options such as ‘Business Japanese’ and ‘Full Immersion Short-Term Summer Course’.

9. Genki Japanese and Culture School

This school is incredibly well-situated in the heart of Shinjuku, but within the grounds of the famous Hanazono Shrine which provides a tranquil study environment. Genki Japanese and Culture School boasts many accreditations and awards, including being voted as one of the top language schools in the world multiple times. One of the perks of studying here is the small class size. Any class will feature a maximum of 8 students, making sure teachers have sufficient time for all students. Their classes are very flexible; you can start any week you like, and the school will adjust the length of the course to the time you have available, whether that’s two weeks or three months.

10. Japan Switch

Japan Switch is a great language school for those looking for looking for a more affordable option, and they have locations in both Shinjuku and Ueno. The teachers here are very friendly and teach in a very supportive yet effective way with great textbooks. Instead of annual contracts, they have 1-month contracts that you can renew if you decide to. They also host various events and offer suggestions and support for how to get more involved in your local Japanese community and society as a whole. On top of this, they have zero initial enrollment fees. This is a great option for people who want to get bang for the buck or learn Japanese short-term.

