10 Popular Manga/Anime Locations You Can Visit in Tokyo

If you are a Manga or Anime lover, Tokyo has full of surprises for you.

Here we introduce popular Manga/Anime locations you can actually visit in Tokyo!

Gundam/Odaiba

You can see a huge Gundam statue in Odaiba, Tokyo. This life-size statue is 19.7 meters high and the style of third generation’s IP Gundam.

During daytime, you can see the transformation 4 times a day (at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 4pm) and during the evening, you can enjoy the night performances with music and lights and projection mapping starting from 7pm.

Doraemon/Kawasaki

This museum exhibits many original pictures from Doraemon’s author, Fujiko F Fujio. You can see his passion and joy for writing and creating many people’s dream through his art works. Also, there are a cafe featuring Doraemon’s characters and the playground which is also popular as a photo spot.

From child to adult, everyone can have fun here!

Fujiko·F·Fujio Museum, in Kawasaki-city ｜ 川崎市 藤子・F・不二雄ミュージアム

Slam Dunk/Kamakura

Among the Slam Dunk fans in Japan, Kamakurakokomae Station (which means “in front of Kamakura High School”station) in Enoshima Electric Railway is a very popular spot. On the weekend, you can spot many fans standing by the railroad crossing to try to take pictures with a train to make it look like a scene from Manga.

Sailor Moon/Azabu Juban

You can actually meet Sailor Guardians in Azabu Juban in Tokyo!

Azabu Juban is where the story of Sailor Moon is set and the show restaurant opened there in 2019. You can enjoy the live performance while having the cute drinks and meals featuring the characters from Sailor Moon. It is a dream-come-true for all the girls growing up with Sailor Moon!

English｜-SHINING MOON TOKYO-(シャイニングムーン東京)「美少女戦士セーラームーン」ショーレストラン東京麻布十番 In the summer of 2019, the world's first

ONE PIECE/Tokyo Tower

Visit TOKYO ONE PIECE TOWER if you love ONE PIECE.

It is located in Tokyo Tower which is very known as Tokyo’s icon. You can enjoy the attractions which make you feel like you actually get into the world of ONE PIECE and also the exciting live performance and restaurant.

Ultraman/Setagaya

All the kid’s hero, Ultraman was born in Soshigaya-Okura and there is a shopping arcade called “Ultraman Shotengai”. You can take a picture with Ultraman statue in front of the station. Every hour when the clock hits 12, the color timer on the chest and Ultraman’s eyes turn on the lights! You can spot many Ultraman related things while walking around the area. How many can you spot?

Honey and Clover/Kasai Rinkai Park

Love and growing-up story about five art school students, Honey and Clover is one of the popular Anime/Manga in Japan. The popular location related to Honey and Clover is the big ferris wheel located in Kasai Rinkai Park. You can look over Tokyo Disney Resort, Rainbow bridge and Mt.Fuji from this ferris wheel.

Love Live /Kanda

You can see Kanda Myojin Shrine some times on Love Live and also many fan may recognize this shrine as one of the characters from Love Live working here.

You can also get Love Live collaborated items at Kanda Myojin Shrine. If you are a fan of this Anime, this location is your must-visit!

Your Name/ Yotsuya

The famous stairs from Your Name is in Suga Shrine, 15 minutes walk from Yotsuya station. When you walk out from Yotsuya Station, you will recognize the places you saw in the movie. There are actually many places you can visit in Tokyo as Your Name related locations, for example, Shinjuku Station and the National Art Center. Visiting these places and experiencing the actual locations from Your Name in real life would be something you can brag about back home!

We introduced Studio Ghibli locations too!

Let us know if you have any Anime/Manga location you want to know in Japan!

This online experience gives you a rough idea of Tokyo’s sightseeing spots and he Japanese culture. It’s about 45-60 minutes experience via Zoom and from the experience you can learn more about what you could see in Tokyo and receive some travel tips.

