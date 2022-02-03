6 Best Ice Skating Spots in Tokyo 2022

When you think of winter activities in Tokyo, you might think of colorful illuminations, Christmas events or nearby ski resorts. However, you may not know that there are also a lot of great places to go ice skating in Tokyo! That being said, most places only open their ice skating rinks for a short period of time during the winter season. Rinks will often offer a discount if you bring your own ice skating equipment such as your own skates, gloves or student ID so don’t forget to come prepared! With Tokyo being so big, we’ll tell you about some of the best ice skating spots, when they’re open, how much they cost, and how to get discounts!

1. Mitsui Fudosan Ice Rink(Tokyo Midtown)

One of the largest outdoor ice skating rinks in Tokyo has come to Tokyo Midtown! At night, the ice skating rink is lit up with bright and colorful lights, creating a very romantic atmosphere throughout the venue! After a day of shopping at Tokyo Midtown, ice-skating before heading home can be a lot of fun!

Business hours: November 18 (Thu), 2021 ~ February 27 (Sun), 2022 11:00am – 9:00pm (reception open until 8:00pm)

Tickets: Weekdays: Adults(high school students and older) ￥2,000, Children(junior high school students and younger) ￥1,500

Saturday, Sunday, Holidays: Adults(high school students and older) ￥2,500, Children(junior high school students and younger) ￥2,000

Discounts and other information:

・Accompaniment fee ¥200

・One Coin Lesson ¥500

・Sled rental fee (20 minutes) ¥500

・Locker usage fee: ¥100

・Gloves and socks: ¥300 each

・Private rental: ￥50,000 (for 1 hour)

Official Website: Mitsui Fudosan Ice Rink

2. PARAMOUNT BED sea side ice skating rink(LaLaport Toyosu)

One of the most beautiful ice skating spots in Tokyo is located at LaLaport Toyosu. The atmosphere here makes you feel as if you are skating in a movie with a view of the Tokyo skyline as well as the Rainbow Bridge in the background! Just as you would expect, LaLaport Toyosu also has a great shopping district with lots of good places to eat at, so you can make a full day out of it!

Business hours: November 26 (Fri), 2021 ~ February 28 (Mon), 2022

Weekdays: 2:00pm ~ 9:00pm (reception open until 8:15pm)

Saturday, Sunday, Holidays, December 20-24, December 27-31, January 3-7: 11:00am ~ 9:00pm (reception open until 8:15pm)

Tickets: Adults(junior high school students and older) ¥1,500, Children(4 years old ~ elementary school students) ¥1,100, Pair(adult + child) ¥2,400

Discounts and other information:

・¥300 discount if you bring your own shoes

・Five-fingered gloves required(available for ¥200 at the rink)

Official Website: PARAMOUNT BED sea side ice-skating rink

3. Skate Garden(Futako Tamagawa Rise)

Skate Garden is a new ice skating rink in the Futako Tamagawa area for children and parents to enjoy! Have fun ice skating while surrounded by characters created by the late American picture book author, Eric Carle! You and your kids can take private lessons as well as various classes, so don’t worry if it is your first time skating. Travel back in time to your childhood and skate with some nostalgic characters!

Business hours: December 11 (Sat), 2021 ~ March 6 (Sun), 2022

Weekdays: 1:00pm ~ 7:00pm (reception open until 6:30pm)

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays: 11:00am ~ 7:00pm (reception open until 6:30pm)

Tickets: Adults ¥2,000, Students(junior high, high school, college) ¥1,800 *Student ID required, Children ¥1,500 yen

Discounts and other information:

・Private lessons(30 mins) ¥4,000

・Lessons for beginners(10 mins) ¥1,000

Official Website: Skate Garden (Only in Japanese)

4. Tokyo Skytree Town Ice skating Park

Tokyo Skytree is one of Tokyo’s most iconic landmarks and often the face of the city. For a limited time, an ice skating rink is now available for use on the 4th floor of the Tokyo Skytree! In the evening, you can enjoy ice skating while viewing the decorative lights in the vicinity. There are also discount plans you can purchase, such as a ticket to the Skytree observation deck along with your ice skating ticket, so be sure to check the official website for more details!

Business hours: December 1 (Wed), 2021 ~ March 6 (Sun), 2022

Weekdays: 11:00am ~ 8:00pm (reception open until 7:30pm)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holidays: 11:00am ~ 9:00pm (reception open until 8:30pm)

Tickets: Adults ¥1,800, Children(junior high school students and younger) ¥1,000

Discounts and other information:

・Gloves are required in order to use the rink. Available for purchase at the rink (¥300)

・They offer various campaigns, such as a student discount and a plan that includes a Tokyo Skytree Observation Deck ticket. Check out the official website for more details!

Official Website: Tokyo Skytree Town Ice-skating Park

5. Meiji Jingu Gaien Ice Skating Rink

If you are looking to ice skate in Tokyo all year round, regardless of the season, go check out Meiji Jingu Gaien Ice Skating Rink near Meiji Jingu Shrine! Their rink is very spacious, and is a great place to practice skating as you will have more space than at other rinks. They are open throughout the year with no regular holidays, so you can skate whenever you feel like it. And don’t worry, they also offer classes from beginner to advanced levels!





Business hours: *No regular holidays/days off

Weekdays: 1:00pm ~ 6:00pm (reception open until 5:00pm)

Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays: 10:00am ~ 6:00pm (reception open until 5:00pm)

Tickets: Adults(high school students and older) ¥1,400, Children(junior high school students and younger) ¥950

Discounts and other information:

・Shoe rental fee(full day) ¥550

・Accompanying visitor fee (Elementary school students and older) ¥350

・Coin lockers ¥100

・Gloves ¥300, socks ¥510

Official Website: Meiji Jingu Gaien Ice Skating Park

6. Ario Kameari Waku Waku Ice World

Ario is a famous shopping mall chain in Japan, and has recently opened an ice skating rink at its Kameari location! Since the Ario Kameari store is right next to the rink, it can be fun to take your kids skating after finishing your shopping. Although the rink isn’t all that big, it can be a good activity or reward for your kids(and yourself) after a long day of shopping.

Business hours: December 4 (Sat), 2021 ~ February 23 (Wed), 2022

Weekdays: 2:00pm ~ 8:00pm (reception open until 6:50pm)

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays: 11:00am ~ 8:00pm (reception open until 6:50pm)

Tickets: *You can skate for 2 hours on weekdays, and 1 hour on weekends and holidays

Adults(junior high school students and older) ¥1,200, Children(4 years old ~ elementary school students) ¥1,000, Children and parent ticket ¥2,000

Discounts and other information:

・¥300 discount if you bring your own skates

・Extension fee(10 mins) ¥200

・Gloves ¥200

・Knit cap ¥200

Official Website: Ario Kameari Waku Waku Ice World (Japanese only)

In most places in Japan, ice skating is something you can only do in the winter season when the weather is cooler. However, ice skating is something that people of all ages can do, and it’s great that Tokyo has so many fun places to make use of. Whether you just want to go for a quick skate after doing some shopping, are looking to improve your skills at a more spacious rink, or want to skate at a place with a beautiful view, there is a rink for everyone. We hope you have the time to check out some of our favorite ice skating spots in Tokyo and have fun skating this winter season!

Happy traveling!

