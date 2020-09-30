10 Best Winter Destinations in Japan!

Here in Japan, we can enjoy four distinctive seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each of them fascinates tourists with respective characteristics. Especially winter, when the temperature drops and white snow totally changes the landscape in mountainous areas, is the best time to travel around the country searching for stunning sceneries that you have never seen before. Here are the top 10 destinations for your winter trip to Japan!

* If you live in Japan, you can travel cheap with Go to Travel Campaign!

1. Hakodate (Hokkaido)

Hakodate is the third largest city located in the southern part of Hokkaido. It plays a role as a transport hub connecting Hokkaido to the main island, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations with almost 5 million visitors every year. During winter season, the climate remains relatively mild with less snowfall compared to other areas in Hokkaido.





Goryokaku is a historical spot which was once used as a fort in the late Edo period. The construction was originally started aiming to strengthen the defensive force against western countries after Japan opened some of the main ports including Hakodate Port for international trade. The unique shape of the fort is just like a star, which attracts a number of visitors along with Goryokaku Tower, an observation tower opened in 1964 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Goryokaku!

Don’t forget to try fresh seafood caught and directly delivered from Hakodate Port!

Hakodate boasts fresh seafood that is enjoyable all year round, but winter is definitely the best season as the ocean gets colder and offers a suitable environment for fish to grow. Hakodate Asaichi is a lively morning market with 250 small shops and restaurants selling high-quality seafood and local specialties. Start your day in Hakodate with a special breakfast which helps you get ready for the day!

Goryokaku Tower Opening hours

9am – 6pm

Admission ￥900 (adult) ￥680 (high/ junior high school student) ￥450 (elementary school student)

▷Other places to visit in Hokkaido

2. Monkey Onsen (Nagano)

Snow Monkey Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Nagano prefecture. The park is home to wild monkeys which inhabit around the area, and during winter season, visitors can enjoy watching them bathing in outdoor hot springs! If you are lucky, you might be able to come across 50 – 60 monkeys soaking in the relaxing hot spring together! Enjoy taking pictures of the adorable monkeys but please note that touching them is strictly prohibited. Winter is considered as the best season as the temperature goes down and monkeys flock there more often to escape from the severe weather and heavy snow. Make sure to wear a walking shoes as you need to hike a steep path until you finally get to the park located at 850 meter above the sea level!

Opening hours

8:30 – 5pm (summer season) 9am – 4pm (winter season)

Admission ¥800 (18 years+) ¥400 (elementary – high school students)

Planning your visit to the Snow Monkeys in Nagano

Planning Your Visit To The Snow Monkeys In Nagano For many tourist, a visit to the Snow Monkey Park in Nagano is one of the highlights of their trip to Japan. Here we will explain everything you need to know before your trip!

3. Ginzan Onsen(Yamagata)

Ginzan Onsen is claimed as one of the most famous hot spring resorts in Japan. Located deep mountainous area in Yamagata prefecture, it was accidentally found by people working in a silver mine nearby during the Edo period. It is convincing enough to understand the name Ginzan literally means Silver mine in Japanese. The water is clear, a bit salty, and has a smell of hydrogen sulfide which brings you a range of health benefits. Time goes by slowly, with a peaceful atmosphere created by historical buildings and inns dating back in the Taisho period. Winter brings a lot of snow every year which covers the entire area silently. Enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the white world while soaking in a relaxing hot spring! ▷Other things to do in Yamagata

4. Kinkakuji (Kyoto)

Kinkakuji is a world-famous Buddhist temple located in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. The main structure is often referred as Golden pavilion, as the most of exterior is covered with shiny gold leaf, making it an outstanding tourist attraction among a number of shrines and temples.

Built in 1397, it was originally used as a private villa for Ashikaga Yoshimasa, the 3rd Shogun of the Muromachi Shogunate which ruled the nation during the time. Along with other prestigious historical spots in Kyoto, it is listed on UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It has a beautiful traditional Japanese garden with a pond called Kyoko-chi, which allows visitors to take a relaxing stroll and take pictures of the iconic temple from different directions. It occasionally gets dressed in white snow during winter season, and the contrast of gold and white is just amazing!

Opening hours

9am – 5pm

Admission ￥400 (adult) ￥300 (junior high school/ elementary school student)

Complete guide to Kyoto

Best Places to Visit in Kyoto – An Overview Per Area Japan's former capital city offers a unique opportunity to experience the old, traditional culture of Japan in harmony with the fast modern life. In this article we will tell you the best places to visit per area!

5. Nabana no sato (Mie)

Nabana no sato is a flower theme park located in Kuwana city, Mie prefecture. It boasts a wide range of seasonal flowers and plants, making it the most popular tourist attraction in the city. You might feel a bit confused as winter is not suitable to enjoy flowers, but it attracts many visitors all year round.

Since they have a big greenhouse which offers a suitable environment for flowers to grow regardless of season, you can enjoy some beautiful flowers throughout a year. It protects them from the cold weather in winter, and fascinates visitors with countless beautiful begonias.

And winter is the most visited season because there is the illumination event which is hold every night during the winter season. The entire garden is brightly lit up with fascinating illuminations with a different theme every year! “Tunnel of lights” is one of the highlights that you can walk through while taking stunning pictures!

Opening hours (During the illumination season)

10am – 9pm

Admission ￥2,300 (adult)

※free admission for children under elementary school age

The best places to visit in Mie

Best Places To Visit in Mie Mie Prefecture is home to Japan's most sacred shrine, some beautiful nature spots and great traditions. In this article we will introduce the best places that you should visit in Mie Prefecture.

6. Shirakawago (Gifu)

Designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995, Shirakawago has been among the must-visits in Japan for foreign tourists over decades. The small village is located in deep mountainous area with a number of traditional Japanese houses and buildings preserved in a great condition. The peaceful landscape takes you back to the old Japan, with the green rice field in summer and a world of white in winter. Take a deep breath, and walk around the small village where the local community has been lasted for centuries in harmony with nature.

Gassho-zukuri refers to a traditional architectural style of houses typical to the village. The steep thatched roof prevents the houses from collapsing because of the heavy snowfall. Some of the houses are currently used as inns, which brings you a special experience!

Read more about Shirakawago

Visit Shirakawago: Let's Explore A Japanese Fairy Tale Village Shirakawago is a beautiful mountain village where you can enjoy the good old Japanese countryside view. It is registered as World Heritage Site and is one of the most popular places to visit in Japan.

7. Chichibu three largest icicles(Saitama)

Chichibu three largest icicles refers to three major icicle spots located in Chichibu city, Saitama prefecture. It consists of the following three icicles: “Misotsuchi Icicles”, “Onouchi Hundred Icicles”, and “Ashigakubo Icicles”.

Misotsuchi Icicles is a beauty of nature created by clear water from Arakawa river. The icicles grow to about 30 meters in width and 8 meters in height, and appear only the coldest time from January to February. ”Onouchi Hundred Icicles” and “Ashigakubo Icicles” are artificial icicles created and maintained by locals. Onouchi Hundred Icicles is located in a scenic valley, and visitors can take memorable pictures from a suspension bridge!

Other places to visit in Saitama

Best Places to Visit in Saitama Saitama is an easy access from Tokyo but you can enjoy the beautiful nature and shrines, also the "little Edo" where you can walk around the old street which makes you feel like time traveling back to Edo period.

8. Drift ice (Okhotsk Sea)

Hokkaido always brings us extraordinary experiences beyond our imagination. This is where you can fell the dynamic nature directly within Japan, and Okhotsk Sea is home to one of the most impressive sceneries that can offer. The sea is located the northeast of Hokkaido, geographically separated from the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Japan by several islands.

During winter season, almost 80% of the sea gets covered with drift ice. It continues to grow until it finally appears near the coastlines, transforming the sea into a frozen world in one night! Take a cruise ship “Aurora” to enjoy the stunning scenery closely, which also could give you a chance to witness the wildlife such as adorable seals lying on the ice! It will definitely be one of the highlights of your trip.

Opening hours

9am – 5 pm

Fare: 3,500 (adult) 1,750 (Child)

9. Metasequoia (Shiga)

The 2.4 km peaceful road with 500 metasequoia trees on both sides, located in Shiga prefecture, never stops enchanting visitors. It is widely known as a scenic spot with the beautiful trees standing straight to the sky silently, but strongly. As you drive through the road, the row of the tall metasequoia trees fascinates you with different scenery for each season and the beautiful white world created by snow makes it the best destination for your winter trip.

▷Other things to do in Shiga





10. Kenrokuen (Ishikawa)

Kenrokuen is a huge garden with 11.4 hectares area situated in the center of Kanazawa city, Ishikawa prefecture. Designated as one of the three great gardens in Japan, it attracts a number of visitors all year round along with Kanazawa Castle which is located nearby. It is said to be originally created by the Kaga clan, which governed the area during the Edo period. The garden fascinates visitors with a number of iconic structures such as a traditional Japanese tea house, authentic stone lanterns, beautiful ponds, and pleasant bridges. Everything is designed to perfectly match the stunning landscape and surrounding nature.

Pine trees in the garden are covered with a number of ropes stretching from the top to cover the whole tree. It is called Yukitsuri, which is a traditional way to protect the branches from the heavy snowfall!

Opening Hours

7am – 6pm (May 1 – Oct. 15) 8am – 5pm (Oct. 16 – February)

Admission￥320 (18 years+) ￥100 (6-17 years old)

Other places to visit in Ishikawa

10 Best Places to Visit in Ishikawa Here we introduce the things to do in Ishikawa! Kanazawa is popular destination in Ishikawa prefecture but there are more area to explore.

Don’t forget to check out our private tour!

If you need some help to organize your trip to Japan, you should definitely check out our private tour including English guide. We’re glad to help you make your trip to Japan a safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memory!

1. [Virtual Tour] Tokyo Highlights

Virtual Tokyo Highlight Tour - JapanWonderTravel.com This online experience gives you a rough idea of Tokyo's sightseeing spots and culture. It is a 45-60 minutes experience via Zoom where you will learn more

On this virtual tour, you will see the highlights of Tokyo and learn the tips for your next trip. It is a great way to prepare your future trip to Tokyo at home!

2. Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours) - JapanWonderTravel.com First, we will meet you at your hotel, then take you to the Tsukiji Fish Market and let you enjoy the atmosphere of the world’s biggest fish market. After that,

Join our private tour and explore the highlights in Tokyo with our friendly English guide!

As winter continues for a couple of months, make sure to plan your trip accordingly depending on what you can do and see in each month. Early December is perfect for those who want to enjoy both autumn leaves and winter attractions. And crowds can be usually expected during the New Year holidays, so avoid the late December to enjoy your trip with less stress if you want to travel in a quiet time. From January to February, when we have the most severe winter weather with more snowfalls of the year in some regions, you can get a better chance to catch a glimpse of scenic spots or tourist attractions beautifully covered with white snow!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Other articles you might like

How to Travel Cheap with the Go To Travel Campaign Japan government announced that they started Go To Travel Campaign to encourage people to travel around Japan on July 22nd, 2020. This is a great opportunity to travel cheap in Japan! This campaign is not for international travelers but if you already live in Japan, why not going for a trip around Japan with Go to Travel Campaign? In this article, we will explain what is Go To Travel Campaign and how to travel cheap with it!

How Much Does It Cost to Travel to Japan? Do you want to go to Japan but you don't know how much you should save before your trip? It depends on how long you would stay or what you want to do in Japan, but here we listed the rough travel expenses you would spend on your Japan trip.

Japanese 'Kamakura' Snow Hut Festivals Are you looking for some winter adventures in Japan other than the active snowsports like skiing and snowboarding? How ...

The Best Ski Resorts In Japan Japan is known for the large amounts of snow it receives every year in combination with the great facilities and many attractions. We have selected the top ski resorts in Japan for you to visit!