A Foodie’s Trip to Japan: Perfect Places to go

Japan is known as a food heaven, attracting foodies and gourmet lovers from all over the world. The fusion of old traditions and innovative cuisine, as well as the enjoyment of different seasonal ingredients, are part of the charm of Japanese food culture. There are countless gourmet spots on every street corner in Japan, offering delicious ramen, sushi, yakitori, okonomiyaki, and much more. Tourists visiting the country may be at a loss as to which restaurants and areas to visit, but don’t worry! In this article, we will introduce 10 recommended places for foreigners visiting Japan to enjoy Japanese food culture to the fullest!

1. Sushi

Sushi is a typical Japanese food consisting of rice seasoned with vinegar and sugar and topped with raw or cooked fish or other ingredients. Made with tuna, salmon, and other seasonal fish, sushi is truly a treasure of Japanese cuisine. In this chapter, we will introduce you to areas in Japan where you can taste authentic sushi.

Toyama

Toyama Prefecture is famous for its delicious sushi. The reason for this comes from the “natural fish preserve” in Toyama Bay! Cold deep water as high as 1,000 meters flows in the deepest part of Toyama Bay, and melted snow from the 3,000-meter-high Tateyama Mountain range flows into Toyama Bay. This abundant source of water brings a lot of fresh fish to Toyama Bay. Toyama is famous for its trout sushi. The mild flavor of trout is a favorite of the locals. Sushi made with fresh fish landed locally attracts visitors with its freshness and taste.

Ishikawa

Ishikawa Prefecture is also famous for its sushi. Sushi is a popular food in Kanazawa, where spending on sushi when dining out and the number of sushi restaurants are among the highest in Japan. The prefecture has a lot of rainfall, and the melted snow and rainwater containing abundant nutrients flows from rivers into the sea, creating an environment that contributes to the abundance of delicious fish. It also has an established system for delivering fish from the fishing grounds to the restaurants, so you can enjoy fresh, delicious fish any time of the day.

Hokkaido

Surrounded on all sides by the sea, Hokkaido is one of Japan’s leading fishing grounds. The Pacific Ocean, where the Oyashio Current flows, and the Sea of Okhotsk, where ice drifts ashore, create a body of water that is rich in nutrients and produces particularly delicious fish. Taking advantage of the rich bounty of the sea, Hokkaido is famous for its sushi, in particular, seafood such as crab, scallops, and sea urchin, is exceptional in its sweetness and flavor, and offers the best taste as a sushi dish from this area.

2. Noodles

Japan is known as a treasure trove of noodle dishes, including glutinous udon noodles, buckwheat noodles with the aroma of buckwheat seeds, and ramen noodles of many varieties from all over the country. Authentic noodles made by noodle cooks represent Japan’s noodle cuisine culture with their unique flavors and techniques. Authentic noodle dishes, with their special flavors made from local ingredients and artisanal techniques, are an essential part of the Japanese food culture experience. In this chapter, we will introduce regions in Japan where you can taste a variety of authentic noodle dishes.

Hakata (ramen)

If you are looking for delicious tonkotsu (pork bone) soup ramen, Hakata is the place to go. The city of Kurume in Fukuoka Prefecture is considered the birthplace of tonkotsu ramen, and Fukuoka Prefecture itself is the home of tonkotsu ramen. Hakata’s ramen attracts many ramen fans with its combination of thick, cloudy tonkotsu soup and thin noodles. It is popular among tourists, and many famous restaurants have long lines of customers. Hakata ramen is an essential part of Fukuoka’s climate and culture.

Kagawa (udon)

Kagawa is famous as “Udon prefecture” and there are numerous udon restaurants scattered throughout the prefecture. The region is well suited for wheat cultivation, and the udon culture developed from this rich granary. In particular, Sanuki udon noodles are characterized by their firmness and are popular for their sticky texture. Sanuki udon noodles are firm and elastic, and one bite will give you a unique texture. Kagawa’s udon is loved not only by locals but also by tourists.

Nagano (soba)

Nagano is famous for its buckwheat, and the large temperature difference between day and night makes the well-drained mountain fields the perfect place to grow buckwheat. This region yields high quality buckwheat material. Soba, cooled in cold water, is a great thirst-quenching noodle dish, perfect for summer months when one’s appetite is short. Nagano soba is characterized by its cool and refreshing flavor, and is especially popular on hot summer days. The rustic flavor and thirst-quenching texture of buckwheat attracts many people to this area.

3. Wagyu

One of the dishes that we highly recommend when you come to Japan is a dish made with wagyu beef. Japanese Wagyu beef is characterized by its tender and sweet oil, which is so exquisite that it melts in your mouth the moment you eat it. Cooking with Wagyu beef is one of the gems of Japanese food culture, and its flavor is unlike any other meat. You can enjoy the flavor of Wagyu beef in a variety of dishes such as steak, sukiyaki, and shabu-shabu. And there are wonderful restaurants throughout Japan where you can enjoy authentic Wagyu beef dishes. In this chapter, we will introduce some of the regions in Japan where you can enjoy authentic Wagyu beef dishes.

Kobe

If you want to eat the finest tasty beef, Kobe is the place to go. Among the “Tajima beef” produced in Hyogo Prefecture, the rare beef that has been carefully selected to meet certain standards in terms of growing environment and meat quality is called “Kobe beef”. Kobe beef impresses with its sweetness, aroma, and melt-in-your-mouth quality. In fact, the fat melting point of Kobe beef is 14°C, therefore the fat easily melts at the temperature in the mouth. So, when you eat Kobe beef, you can truly and fully enjoy this rich flavor that literally melts in your mouth.

Matsuzaka

Matsuzaka in Mie Prefecture is the sacred land of Wagyu beef, and of course, Matsuzaka beef is famous. Matsuzaka beef produced in this region is characterized by its fine sashi (marbling), a fine, healthy fat, with a rich umami taste. Matsuzaka beef is best enjoyed in sukiyaki or shabu-shabu and it’s characterized by its tender and juicy meat, and once you try it, you will never forget the taste.

Tokyo

If you want to enjoy a variety of Wagyu delicacies, Tokyo is the place to be. Tokyo is a city that attracts the highest quality gourmet food in Japan and offers many Wagyu beef restaurants. Especially in the upscale area of Ginza, there are many restaurants specializing in Wagyu beef cuisine. Tokyo also has restaurants and yakiniku restaurants where you can taste Wagyu beef from various regions and enjoy the differences in meat quality and flavor.

4. Kaiseki

Kaiseki cuisine is a traditional Japanese dish that allows you to savor the visually beautiful dishes created by Japanese food artisans. Kaiseki cuisine is based on the concept of “one soup dish, three vegetables dishes,” and is prepared using seasonal ingredients. It is a luxurious dining experience that allows you to experience not only the appearance of the dish, but also the flavors of the season and the region. The beautiful presentation of the dishes, where the craftsman’s skill shines through, and the taste of the seasonal ingredients are woven together to provide a true taste of the essence of Japanese culinary culture. In this chapter, we will introduce some of the regions in Japan where you can enjoy authentic kaiseki cuisine.

Kyoto

Kaiseki ryori is a beautiful dish born in Kyoto. Kaiseki ryori was originally a simple dish served before tea in the tea ceremony. Kyoto is blessed with abundant, high-quality groundwater, which led to the development of tofu dishes such as tofu, yuba (bean curd), and fu (wheat gluten), which became part of kaiseki cuisine. Kaiseki cuisine uses traditional Kyoto ingredients such as tofu, yuba and fu, and makes the most of seasonal ingredients. Kaiseki cuisine captivates people with its beauty and depth of flavor.

Tokyo

Tokyo, one of Japan’s largest cities, is another great place to taste kaiseki cuisine. Many ryotei restaurants are open for business in Tokyo, where you can enjoy delicious kaiseki cuisine. From the city center to the suburbs, there are many traditional ryotei and modern establishments offering kaiseki cuisine, and you can enjoy dishes made with ingredients that change with the seasons. You can enjoy the elegant world of kaiseki cuisine in the refined service and space that only Tokyo can offer.

Osaka

Osaka is known as the “天下の台所(Tenka no daidokoro, kitchen of the nation)” therefore it is a place where delicious ingredients gather. Like Tokyo, kaiseki restaurants are now opening in Osaka. Kaiseki cuisine, which takes advantage of seasonal ingredients and the city’s unique culinary culture, is popular among locals and tourists alike. At Osaka’s ryotei restaurants and eateries, you can enjoy delicate and beautiful kaiseki cuisine prepared with an abundance of seasonal ingredients.

5. Teppanyaki

Teppan-yaki literally means the method of cooking food by grilling it on a teppan (a hot iron plate) or the dish itself. Okonomiyaki, monjayaki, horumon-yaki, and other gourmet foods eaten on a hot teppan are all delicious and exceptional. Cooking on the teppan enhances the flavor of the food and adds fragrance and tenderness. Visitors can enjoy hot, delicious food while watching a skilled chef prepare it in front of their eyes at some teppanyaki restaurants. In this chapter, we will introduce regions in Japan where you can enjoy authentic teppan-yaki.

Osaka (okonomiyaki)

Osaka is a major okonomiyaki-producing region, with 40% of the population making and eating okonomiyaki at home at least once a month. All you have to do is add finely chopped cabbage, meat, squid, etc. to flour batter dissolved in dashi (Japanese soup stock), and cook both sides flat on a griddle, making it easy to eat. Enjoyed at homes, food stalls, and restaurants in Osaka with a variety of ingredients and cooking methods, okonomiyaki is a traditional food loved by the locals.

Hiroshima (okonomiyaki)

Osaka and Hiroshima are the two sacred places for okonomiyaki. Hiroshima okonomiyaki is not to be missed. While Osaka okonomiyaki is made by mixing the dough and ingredients together, Hiroshima okonomiyaki is made by rolling out the dough into a thin, round crepe and layering large portions of cabbage, ingredients, udon, and soba noodles on top. The rich batter and ingredients intertwine perfectly, and the mouth-watering flavor is truly exquisite.

Tokyo (monjayaki)

Monja is a dish in which ingredients are mixed with flour that has been loosely dissolved in water, grilled on a griddle, and eaten with a spatula. There are many areas in Tokyo that are famous for monja, such as Tsukishima monja and Asakusa monja. Tsukishima offers a wide variety of seafood and other ingredients, while Asakusa is a popular area for tourists to enjoy monja in a fashionable atmosphere.

In this article we have written about Japanese food culture, but which places and cuisines would you like to try in order to enjoy Japanese food to the fullest? A trip to Japan to experience Japanese food is a wonderful experience, not just for your stomach, but also to learn more about the nation’s background and culture. Japanese food varies by region and season, and the variations are endless, from traditional tea ceremonies to modern dining experiences. Whether you want to taste hot ramen in downtown Tokyo or enjoy matcha tea and wagashi sweets in a quiet tea house in Kyoto, each place has a different charm waiting for you. Each cuisine also reflects its regional and seasonal climate, and by understanding this, you can enjoy deeper flavors. Why not discover new cultures and experiences through Japanese food and enjoy a memorable trip?

