The Most Unique Ice Cream Flavors in Japan

Everyone loves ice cream. While chocolate and vanilla remain in our hearts this sweet, delicious snack comes in all flavors to satisfy everyone. The first Japanese people to try ice cream were likely the samurai who visited America in 1860. When they came back to Japan, they brought the method of ice cream making back with them, and only in 1869 Japan produced its first ice cream in Yokohama. The soft serve was sold at 25 yen per serving which was at that time a luxury most people couldn’t afford. By 1902 ice cream had fallen to 1 yen and became increasingly popular as more people could afford it. Ice cream has to include more than the standard chocolate and vanilla. Unique ice cream flavors have become a novelty and a good reason to travel across the country. So we’ll introduce some of the most unique ice cream flavors you can only find in Japan.

1. Golden Ice Cream (Kinpaku)

People in Kanazawa love ice cream, and the prefecture is known to produce a lot of it. The most popular flavor by far is the golden ice cream flavor. More of a decoration than a flavoring, the locals call it kinpaku in Japanese which means golden leaf. The gold leaf started as a symbol back in 1583 and has remained a part of the city’s heritage to this day. You can find golden ice cream in popular tourist areas in Kanazawa like the Kenrokuen Garden and Kanazawa Castle.

2. Miso Ice Cream

Nagano Prefecture is known to produce the most miso out of all the prefectures in Japan. The company Marukome Miso is headquartered in Nagano city, and with the help of small-scale miso makers, together they produce 40% of Japan’s supply of miso. The Sukyakame shop in Nagano city has been making miso for over 100 years in their traditional brewery. You can try delicious miso soup and some famous miso soft serve for dessert. Don’t be shy, the saltiness of miso perfectly matches with the sweetness of ice cream with a flavor closely resembling salty caramel or peanut butter.

3. Lavender Ice Cream

You wouldn’t think lavender would make for a good ice cream flavor but people love visiting Hokkaido in the summer for this unique flavor. Farm Tomita is the largest lavender farm in Japan, and from spring to autumn over 1 million tourists (!) come and visit the farm for its beautiful flower sights. With one bite of the light purple soft serve, the lavender flavor expands in your mouth and is the perfect taste to define your summer.

4. Wasabi Ice Cream

Wasabi is typically found on sushi as a topping and packs a powerful peppery punch. The wasabi farm in Azumino in Nagano created this unique green dessert using the wasabi peas off their farm. The sharp flavor might not seem like the perfect ice cream flavor but the unique mix of tart and sweet attracts visitors from all over the country!

5. Hojicha Ice Cream

A bit more commonly found across the country hojicha is a tea flavor similar to matcha. It’s a dark roasted tea, reddish in color, and has an earthy flavor. The roasting process is uniquely Japanese and you likely tried some at your local izakaya. Over the years it’s recently become a popular flavor due to its subtly sweet flavor.

6. Soy Sauce Ice Cream

Soy sauce is a common flavoring in Japanese cuisine. The flavor is so popular that of course, you’d be able to find it as an ice cream flavor. Another concoction found in Kanazawa, soy sauce ice cream is made by the Yamato Soy Sauce and Miso company located in the Ono port district. The storefront in the Higashi Chaya-Gai tea district offers this ice cream flavor to visitors. It might sound like an unlikely combination but the flavor is closer to caramel than traditional soy sauce.

7. Sweet Potato Ice Cream

Japanese people love sweet potatoes and around the autumn season, you’ll be able to find sweet potato flavoring everywhere. Known as satsumaimo in Japanese, the subtly sweet flavorings of this soft serve is a perfect treat to enjoy while viewing the autumn foliage. Kawagoe is most famous for its local sweet potatoes, so as your exploring the city be sure to pick up your own serving.

8. Sesame Ice Cream

Sesame seeds are a common topping used throughout Japan. Locals use it to top their rice, as a vegetable seasoning, and even salad dressing. As an ice cream flavor, the earthly taste is perfect for the Japanese palette that tends to avoid overly sweet treats. In Harajuku, the Gomaya Kuki cafe is particularly popular among Japanese locals because it’s operated by the popular producer of sesame seed products Kuki Sangyo.

9. Soba Ice Cream

Kanazawa comes at us again with another unique ice cream flavor. Soba ice cream was created by the family-owned restaurant Soba Yamaneko, near Kanazawa city. They serve handmade soba noodles and after your delicious meal, visitors can enjoy some soba soft serve as well. The savory taste combined with sweetness is the perfect example of the subtlety of Japanese flavoring.

10. Shirasu Ice Cream

Found exclusively on Enoshima island in Kanagawa shirasu ice cream is known as a local delicacy. Shirasu are young sardine eels that might not look too appealing at first. But it’s definitely an interesting thing to try while you’re on vacation. Enoshima is a popular daytrip located about an hour south from Tokyo by train. A good place to alternate the concrete jungle with a more local spot where you can enjoy some ice cream with a relaxed beach vibe.

Japan has lots of unique and interesting treats to try. Although snacks like wagashi and candies are the first thing people think to try, ice cream is a delicious treat that’ll help you create memories of your trip. Vanilla and chocolate are long-time favorites among ice cream lovers, these unique flavors of ice cream will surely leave you with a story to tell. So next time you’re traveling be sure to stop by a local restaurant to try their own special ice cream flavor.

