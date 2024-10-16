Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

If you’re in Osaka, chances are you’ll find yourself exploring Shinsaibashi. This district is like Osaka’s version of Tokyo’s Ginza, offering a mix of shopping and delicious food. Shinsaibashi also puts the rest of Namba, Dotonbori, and Amerikamura within easy reach, making it one of Osaka’s most popular hubs. After a day of shopping and sightseeing, the neon lights turn on, guiding you to the never-ending rows of restaurants and izakaya.

When in Osaka, appropriately dubbed “the nation’s kitchen,” the culinary adventure that awaits may be even more satisfying than finding the perfect pair of shoes. Ready to take a break and fill your belly? Here are the 10 best restaurants in Shinsaibashi in Osaka.

1. Kaniyoshi

Kaniyoshi, just a minute’s walk from Namba Station, specializes in two of Japan’s most prized ingredients: crab and fugu (pufferfish). Whether you’re a fan of crab or fugu (or can’t decide between the two!), Kaniyoshi has you covered. They offer a variety of set courses, including a special combination featuring the best of both worlds. And you can opt into the all-you-can-drink menu if you really want to dive in, adding your choice of libations to your meal. Kaniyoshi features private Japanese-style and semi-private rooms, so you can enjoy your dinner without feeling rushed or crowded. If course sets aren’t your thing, you can also order a la carte dishes like delicious crab tempura.

Website: Kaniyoshi

2. Kagura

Craving a wholesome Japanese dining experience steps from Shinsaibashi station? Look no further than Kagura. This modern izakaya is built on the belief that food is medicine. They carefully select high-quality ingredients, cook them in a way that preserves their nutritional value, and create a relaxing atmosphere to enhance your dining experience. Kagura has something to offer whether you’re a seafood lover or a meat enthusiast. Their kaiseki courses feature a delightful selection of seasonal dishes, including fresh seafood from Osaka’s Central Wholesale Market and Kizu Market. Or, try their beef-focused kaiseki or a set meal featuring seasonal ingredients if you prefer meat. To complete your experience, enjoy an all-you-can-drink menu and let Kagura nourish your body and soul with its delicious cuisine.

Website: Kagura

3. Danro

If you’re looking for the ultimate yakiniku experience in Shinsaibashi, Danro is the place to be. This upscale Japanese BBQ restaurant offers a sophisticated ambiance with chic dark wood interiors, making it the perfect background for a great meal. Danro is renowned for its exceptional quality meats and carefully curated wine selection. One of the most popular menu items is the Tender Queen, a prime cut of tenderloin that boasts a perfect balance of lean and fatty goodness. Or, if you’re craving a more unique experience, try the Deluxe Tongue, expertly scored for easy eating and bursting with flavor. No matter what cuts you choose, a trip to Danro after a day of shopping will put you right into meat paradise.

Website: Danro

4. 298 Shinsaibashi

For an even more affordable yakiniku option, you can’t go wrong with 298 Shinsaibashi. The all-you-can-eat yakiniku sets start at an incredible 1100 yen, making it one of the most affordable options in the city. But don’t let the low price scare you because 298 Shinsaibashi offers high-quality meats, including premium cuts like loin, kalbi, and skirt steak. While you can’t choose the exact cut, you’ll receive a mix of the day’s best offerings. If you crave even more variety, other options start around 1500 yen and offer a more comprehensive selection of meats.

Beyond yakiniku, the menu includes a range of other dishes like pork, chicken, vegetables, curry, and rice. The restaurant has a stylish atmosphere with plenty of wood accents. Just a short walk from Shinsaibashi station, it’s easy to see why 298 Shinsaibashi is a popular choice among locals and tourists alike.

Website: 298 Shinsaibashi

5. Sui

Only 5 minutes from Shinsaibashi station, Sui is a cozy Osaka Japanese izakaya. The owner’s passion for good food shines through every dish and conversation. Don’t miss the homemade smoked horse mackerel and amberjack, both of which are incredibly flavorful. And if you’re looking for a truly personalized experience, ask about custom kaiseki meals tailored to your budget and preferences. With a selection of high-quality sake and other alcoholic beverages, you’ll find the perfect pairing for your meal. And if counter seats aren’t your thing, there are private rooms with sunken kotatsu tables for a more comfortable and unmistakably Japanese meal.

Website: Sui

6. Trattoria ALBERO

Facebook with permission

Imagine a Manhattan-style trattoria with soaring ceilings, plush seating, and a charming outdoor terrace. That’s precisely what you’ll find in the middle of Shinsaibashi at Trattoria Albero! The menu is a love letter to Italian cuisine, featuring dishes made with the freshest ingredients. Think juicy, sun-ripened tomatoes from Kochi Prefecture and seafood straight from the fishing port. The talented chef, who mastered his skills in Osaka’s top restaurants, creates dishes that are simply divine. Their pizzas are legendary, especially the classic Margherita and the seafood-packed Aqua pizza. Whether you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy spot or a family-friendly dining experience, Trattoria Albero delivers on all fronts.

Website: Trattoria Albero

7. Slices

Facebook with permission

Believe it or not, there’s a taste of Canada in Osaka! Located just a short walk from Shinsaibashi Station in Amerikamura, Slices is instantly recognizable by its red door and Canadian flag. Slices serve a delightful mix of pizza and classic Canadian comfort food, all freshly cooked and made with the top ingredients. The pizzas, available by the slice or pie, are a must-try, with various toppings to suit every taste. Or, for Canadian comfort food, get a poutine featuring fries smothered in cheese and gravy. For vegan diners, there’s plenty to love here too, including mushroom-based “fish” and chips, vegan mozzarella sticks, and even vegan poutine made with homemade cheese.

Don’t forget to save room for dessert! Slices has a tempting selection of sweet treats. And if you’re feeling thirsty, quench your thirst with a Canadian Caesar (a unique twist on the Bloody Mary) or a drunken bubble tea, which is precisely as boozy and wonderful as it sounds. But it’s not just the food that makes Slices special. The friendly and welcoming staff, led by the Canadian owner, creates a warm atmosphere that makes you feel right at home (whether you’re Canadian or not!).

Website: Slices

8. Yakiniku Hanamichi

Conveniently located just a short walk from Namba Station, Yakiniku Hanamichi is a must-visit for any foodie. The restaurant offers the finest cuts of Japanese Wagyu and Kagoshima black pork, carefully selected to ensure unparalleled flavor and tenderness. If you’re feeling extra indulgent, the Hana course is a must-try. This 11-dish feast features exquisite A5 black beef and an all-you-can-drink menu. Yakiniku Hanamichi also offers shabu-shabu and sukiyaki courses for those who prefer a slightly different take on Japanese cuisine.

From the moment you step into a private room, complete with a smokeless grill, you’ll feel like a VIP. Don’t be surprised if you hear locals raving about Hanamichi’s generous portions and exquisite meat quality. Many claim it’s the best wagyu and black pork yakiniku restaurant in Osaka!

Website: Yakiniku Hanamichi

9. Nanjamonja Shinsaibashi

Ever tried monjayaki? This savory pancake, thinner than its Osaka okonomiyaki cousin, is a popular treat in Tokyo. Thankfully, you don’t have to travel all the way there to try some! At Nanjamonja, you can experience both the Tokyo and Osaka styles right in Shinsaibashi. Choose from dozens of toppings and decide which city you’d like to represent. A bowl of raw ingredients is brought to your table, and you grill them yourself. But don’t worry if you’re a newbie; the friendly staff will show you the ropes.

Beyond monjayaki and okonomiyaki, Nanjamonja offers a variety of other dishes, including delicious steak and hearty potato salad. Overall, Nanjamonja is a great place to unwind and savor the understated charm of Osaka’s street food culture. Try your hand at making monjayaki and discover a new culinary adventure!

Website: Nanjamonja Shinsaibashi

10. Kushikatsu Daruma

Aiko99ann, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Flickr

Kushikatsu Daruma is a well-loved restaurant serving skewers of fried meat and vegetables meant to be dipped in a delicious sauce. With shops around Osaka, including Shinsaibashi, you won’t be able to miss Daruma’s mascot, the ‘angry’ Chairman. You’ll see the mascot holding two skewers in the shape of an X. That’s a not-so-subtle hint, meaning that no double dipping is allowed! While there may be no shortage of kushikatsu restaurants in Osaka, this is easily one of the best and most recognizable, thanks to being the city’s first and longest-running shop.

Website: Kushikatsu Daruma

