10 Best Restaurants in Ginza

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Ginza, Tokyo’s chic playground, offers bustling streets with fancy shops, department stores, and Michelin-starred restaurants. This luxe district is home to extraordinary eateries that will take your taste buds on a wild ride. Ginza has everything from top-notch sushi spots to innovative, avant-garde establishments.

Expect exquisite dishes made with the finest ingredients and served with impeccable style. Whether you crave traditional Japanese flavors or fusion cuisine, Ginza’s dining scene has something for everyone. Grab your chopsticks and get ready for a memorable culinary adventure at the ten best restaurants in Ginza!

1. Sukiyabashi Jiro

Looking for top-notch sushi in Ginza? Look no further than Sukiyabashi Jiro, the restaurant made famous by the documentary, ‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi.’ Chef Jiro Ono serves up perfect sushi in the omakase style, meaning you can sit back, relax and enjoy. Expect around twenty mouthwatering pieces of sushi, expertly prepared and seasoned with soy sauce. With only ten counter seats, reservations are a must to ensure you arrive in time to eat perfectly cooked rice. Reservations may be difficult to score, but it’s possible! Guests should be able to book a reservation through their hotel concierge. Of course, this exceptional sushi experience comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s worth tasting some of the world’s best sushi.

Website: Sukiyabashi Jiro

2. Tempura Kondo

When it comes to tempura, there’s regular, and then there’s the Michelin-starred Tempura Kondo. With over fifty years of culinary expertise, Chef Kondo helms one of Tokyo’s most delicious and prestigious tempura establishments. Make sure to reserve a table in advance! Still, it’s worth it to savor the luxurious flavors of their crispy umami batter and delectably fresh seafood and vegetables. What truly distinguishes Tempura Kondo is an incredibly light batter, designed to enhance the vibrant colors and flavors of the ingredients. Don’t miss out on their signature sweet potato tempura, a thick and fried delight.

Website: Tempura Kondo

3. Birdland

Introducing the world’s first Michelin-starred yakitori joint, and it’s no surprise why. Picture succulent Okukuji Shamo chicken sourced from the Japanese mountains, expertly grilled over carefully chosen charcoal. Birdland is renowned for its impeccable omakase set, featuring the freshest ingredients, prime cuts of meat, and top-tier yakitori craftsmanship. While yakitori is typically a casual and inexpensive meal, perfect with sake or beer, Birdland offers a refined twist on this beloved cuisine. Conveniently located across from Sukibayashi Jiro in Ginza Station’s basement, it’s the ideal spot to experience an elevated version of classic yakitori.

Website: Birdland

4. Ginza Katsukami

Ginza Katsukami is the pioneer of tonkatsu course meals in Japan. Tonkatsu is a delectable dish of deep-fried, breaded pork cutlets—crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The restaurant is known for taking pride in serving the perfect tonkatsu every single time, offering both traditional and unconventional cuts of meat. Ginza Katsukami’s dedication to excellence has earned them a coveted spot on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list, a testament to great food at a good value. To elevate your experience, the sommelier will expertly pair your dinner with the perfect wine.

Website: Ginza Katsukami

5. USHIGORO S. GINZA

Prepare to be wowed by Ushigoro S. Ginza, where “meat power” reigns supreme. They proudly serve the finest A5-grade Japanese black Wagyu beef, meticulously chosen alongside other premium ingredients. The meat is sourced fresh daily from carefully raised cattle on two exceptional farms, ensuring the highest quality. At Ushigoro S. Ginza, you’ll be treated like a celebrity as each table boasts its own private room with a personal chef. Their menu features set courses, offering tantalizing dishes such as smoked beef, caviar tartar, skirt steak, and refreshing water kimchi.

Website: USHIGORO S. GINZA

6. Ginza Hachigo

In Tokyo, ramen joints are a dime a dozen, but Ginza Hachigo takes it to the next level with unconventional techniques and ingredients. Chef Yasushi Matsumura, blending his French and Japanese culinary expertise, creates Michelin-starred ramen that’s a work of art. The golden broth is bursting with flavor, complemented by tender chashu pork, bamboo shoots, green onion, and a hint of black pepper. The best part? A generous bowl, an egg, some rice, and a beer will set you back less than 2000¥. Just be prepared for a wait—the restaurant only has six seats and doesn’t take reservations.

7. Ginza Ukai-Tei

Ginza Ukai-Tei is not only known for its incredible food but also for its captivating ambiance. Picture a grand round table encircling a sizzling grill adorned with exquisite Japanese and Western antiques. The century-old wooden beams and mesmerizing mosaic wall add an artistic touch. Dining here feels like stepping into a majestic museum! Prepare to indulge in teppanyaki delights, where expert chefs skillfully cook prime Wagyu beef right before your eyes. For an unforgettable dining experience, this is the place to be.

Website: Ginza Ukai-Tei

8. Kyubey

Kyubey is a renowned sushi institution in Japan, with branches in luxury hotels and its primary location in Ginza. This five-story restaurant, resembling a modern tea house, buzzes with life as customers, from locals to tourists, flock to experience it. Prepare to be impressed by their high-end sushi, bursting with rich and deep flavors. It’s no surprise that Kyubey has gained such fame. If you’re seeking some of the highest-rated sushi in Japan, if not the world, add Kyubey to your must-visit list.

Website: Kyubey

9. Ginza Kitafuku

Ginza Kitafuku is an incredible experience. Enter your private dining room, leave your shoes behind, and settle onto the tatami floor for a two-hour feast. This place is all about the king crab, and you’ll witness its journey from live creature to delectable dish—sashimi, boiled and charcoal-grilled. Each bite is a masterpiece, served at the perfect moments for ultimate flavor. These chefs mean business; they’ve all been trained in Hokkaido to become crab connoisseurs. Eating here is a splurge but worth every penny for true crab aficionados. When you’re in the mood for an exceptional experience, Ginza Kitafuku delivers.

Website: Ginza Kitafuku

10. Rengatei

Kici, via Wikimedia Commons

Step into Rengatei, a timeless eatery since 1895, where classic Japanese takes on Western food await. With over a century of history, this restaurant serves up a menu packed with comforting dishes. From crispy tonkatsu (pork cutlets) to flavorful omurice omelets, all your favorite Japanese Western-style meals are here. Legend has it that Rengatei is the birthplace of the beloved tonkatsu and omurice dishes. While the truth remains a mystery, they remain the menu’s star attractions. To savor an authentic taste of Meiji-era history, a visit to Rengatei is an absolute must.

With so many extraordinary restaurants in Ginza, we hope this list helps narrow down your choices. Where do you want to eat first? If you want to dive in with a pro, check out a Ginza street food tour.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.