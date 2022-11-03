Writer’s profile Miho Shimizu is a Japanese freelance writer settled in Shizuoka with her husband and two rabbits. Fascinated with travelling at the age of 18, she has spent most of her long holidays exploring incredible spots around Japan. She also loves to listen to music, draw, and read novels over a cup of green tea.

From traditional washoku dishes to modern fusion cuisine, Japan boasts a wide range of food options to choose from. In the late 19th century, Western food was introduced to Japan, and a variety of western-style dishes are served at restaurants across the country today. Omurice is one of the most popular western-influenced dishes and was invented in Japan around 1900. This perfect combination of fluffy eggs covering a flavorful rice filling is a much-loved comfort food for all generations and might become your new favorite, too. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve listed the 10 best omurice restaurants in Tokyo for you to try!

1. Rengatei

Established in 1895, Rengatei is a classic western-style restaurant which is famous for serving some of the best western dishes in Tokyo! This restaurant is also widely known as the birthplace of omurice. What makes their omurice so special is their unique recipe which probably cannot be found anywhere else. Instead of cooking the filling, the rice and the eggs separately, they mix all the ingredients and fry them together! Typical ingredients include fresh onions, mushrooms and minced meat. The eggs are cooked quickly without allowing them to set completely to remain the soft texture. The fried rice is coated with the eggs, and a savory sauce adds the final touch. Rengatei also serves a variety of western-influenced dishes such as pork cutlet, hayashi rice (hashed beef with rice) and fried shrimps.

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 3 minutes’ walk from Ginza Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line)

Opening hours (lunch)

11:15am – 3pm (Mon-Sat)

Closed on Sundays

2. Kurofunetei

Located only a short walk from JR Ueno station, Kurofunetei is a 100-year-old western-style restaurant which has attracted passionate foodies since its foundation in 1916. They serve a delicious omurice which features the classic ketchup-flavored rice with tasty fillings such as onions, carrots, diced chicken and fresh shrimps. The egg wrapping is cooked enough to keep its shape, so the texture is firm rather than soft and runny. The omurice is finished with a savory ketchup sauce on top which adds a perfect portion of sourness! For children and those with a small appetite, Kurofunetei also has a half-sized omurice dish on their menu.

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 4 minutes’ walk from Ueno Station

Opening hours

11:30am – 9:45pm

3. Azabu Shokudo

Azabu Shokudo is famous for their signature omurice dish which is served with three different types of sauce. The ketchup version is the classic one which is popular with people of all ages. Enjoy a fresh flavor with this tomato-based sauce which perfectly pairs with the buttery egg wrapping packed with ingredients such as minced onions, green peppers and chicken. If you want to try something more popular among the grown-up audience, consider ordering the demi-glace or white sauce instead. The demi-glace sauce is surprisingly thin, but the taste balances perfectly with the ketchup-flavored rice and the savory fillings. The white sauce has a creamy taste, topped with colorful bell pepper powder, and looks beautiful on the fluffy omelet. Their omurice is also served in a large portion which is enough to satisfy even big eaters!

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 10 minutes’ walk from Hiroo Station (Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line)

Opening hours (lunch)

11:30am – 2pm

Closed on Mondays, Sundays and national holidays

4. Taimeiken

Taimeiken’s omurice is best known for its beautiful appearance and the classic taste. Unlike an ordinary omurice which has fried rice and fillings wrapped in egg, Taimeiken serves what they call “Tampopo Omurice”. Tampopo means dandelion in Japanese, and the name perfectly represents the unique appearance of their omurice. The dish features a fluffy, bright yellow omelet made with three eggs which is served on top of ketchup-flavored rice which is shaped like a mound. Once you cut open the thick omelet, it opens up just like a dandelion flower!

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 2 minutes’ walk from Mitsukoshi-mae Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line)

Opening hours

11am – 9pm (Tue-Sat)

11am – 8pm (Sundays and national holidays)

Closed on Mondays

5. Restaurant Azuma

Located in the Asakusa area, Restaurant Azuma has been in operation for over 110 years since its establishment in 1913. They are highly praised by customers for serving a delicious omurice which might be on the pricier side, but definitely worth every yen. Their omurice features an incredibly fluffy omelet, homemade demi-glace sauce and fresh green peas on top. They prepare the ketchup-flavored rice in the kitchen, deliver it straight to your table and finish the classic dish by transferring the perfectly-cooked omelet from the frying pan to the rice right in front of you. Top tourist attractions such as Senso-ji Temple and Tokyo Skytree are located nearby, so this is a perfect spot for lunch if you are planning a day trip to Asakusa!

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 3 minutes’ walk from Honjo Azumabashi Station (Toei Subway Asakusa Line)

Opening hours

11:30am – 1:30pm (lunch)

5:30am – 8pm (dinner)

Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays

6. @Homecafe

If you want to experience both Japanese food and pop culture at once, there is no better place to go than Akihabara! Akihabara is widely known as “Tokyo’s geek mecca”, a world of its own full of otaku culture and unforgettable experiences! This bustling area is also home to a wide range of eateries, and @Homecafe is where you can find a truly Instagram-worthy omurice! @Homecafe is a typical maid café where customers can chat with the friendly staff dressed up in maid uniforms, enjoy their dancing and singing performances, play simple games and take photos with them. The café also offers a range of food and drink items. If you order their omurice, you can ask the staff to draw a picture of your favorite character or animal with the ketchup on top. They have three locations in Akihabara, and all of them are conveniently located within walking distance from JR Akihabara station.

How to get there

All their locations are easily accessible from JR Akihabara Station

Opening hours

11am – 10pm (Mon-Fri)

10am – 10pm (Sat-Sun)

7. Kitchen Punch

Located in the peaceful neighborhood of Nakameguro, Kitchen Punch is a long-established western-style restaurant. Originally founded in 1966, they serve up a variety of western-influenced dishes. Their dishes are loved by locals for the simple, but unforgettable flavors that have stayed the same for decades. They serve a classic omurice which features a golden egg wrapping, filled with flavorful ingredients, and topped with savory ketchup sauce. Their omurice is rather large, but if you want more to satisfy your appetite, there’s also various side dishes available which can be added at an extra cost. Popular side dish options are fried eggs, hamburg steak, fried shrimp and minced meat cutlet.

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 3 minutes’ walk from Nakameguro Station (Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line)

Opening hours

11:30m – 2pm (Tue-Fri)

11:30am – 2:30pm (Sat)

Closed on Mondays and Sundays

8. Kitchen Taka

This family-owned restaurant is consistently featured in guidebooks and chosen among the best restaurants in Tokyo. Despite its size, which is surprisingly small with capacity for only six customers, they fascinate foodies with their mouth-watering dishes which are available for around 1000 yen despite their large size. Their omurice comes in three variations, including a classic one and two other gorgeous options featuring homemade cheese or demi-glace sauces. Inside the fluffy omelet you will find buttery rice which is skillfully cooked with the finest ingredients. Kitchen Taka is particularly busy during lunchtime so you may have to wait in line, but their dishes are definitely worth it!

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 4 minutes’ walk from Yotsuya Sanchome Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line)

Opening hours

11am – 8pm (Mon-Fri)

11am – 3pm (Sat)

Closed on Sundays and national holidays

9. Kissa You

Kissa You is a cozy Japanese-style coffee shop which has been in business in the Ginza district since 1970. The shop’s retro interior reminds customers of the nostalgic atmosphere of the Showa period. Kissa You specializes in classic kissaten dishes ranging from reasonably priced sandwiches to tasty napolitan (a ketchup-based spaghetti dish invented in Japan). Their signature omurice is topped with an extremely fluffy and buttery omelet. The surface of the omelet is very silky with a perfectly soft-cooked interior resembling scrambled eggs. Their omurice is also known as a favorite of many professional kabuki actors who have left their autographs on the wall inside the shop.

How to get there

The restaurant is located about a short walk from Higashi-Ginza Station (Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line)

Opening hours

11am – 4:30pm

10. Grill Grand

Located in Asakusa, Grill Grand is a western-style restaurant with many celebrities among their regular customers. Their delicious dishes are often featured in the media as well as in gourmet magazines. They serve a delectable omurice featuring a homemade demi-glace sauce which takes a full two weeks to prepare with beef bones, vegetables and red wine being carefully simmered to result in this mouth-watering topping. The rich taste and slight bitterness of the sauce perfectly goes with the skillfully cooked eggs and the ketchup-flavored rice. If you prefer a classic and more reasonably priced option, try their standard omurice which comes with a thin egg coating, filled with tasty chicken rice, and a ketchup sauce on top!

How to get there

The restaurant is located about 8 minutes’ walk from Asakusa Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line)

Opening hours

11:30am – 1:45pm (lunch)

5pm – 8:30pm (dinner)

Closed on Sundays and Mondays

