10 Best Ice Cream Shops in Tokyo

Ice cream is always a crowd favorite when it comes to desserts and sweets. Having a tasty ice cream on a hot summer day is one of the best ways to stay cool. Tokyo happens to be home to a great number of popular and delicious ice cream shops that are worth the visit during your stay in Japan. Whether you’re craving soft serve, gelato, gluten-free, or an abundance of toppings, Tokyo is sure to have what you’re looking for! Here are the 10 of the best ice cream shops that Tokyo has to offer!

1. Glaciel (Omotesando)

Glaciel is a little gelato and sweets shop located just a few minute walk from both Harajuku and Omotesando station. On the first floor you can purchase sweets and gelato to eat or take home, and the second floor is a cafe where you can take it easy and enjoy your food. They offer both gelato sundaes by the cup and cute gelato cakes that are made in various different shapes. They use ingredients from both Japan and various high end places in Europe to make their delicious cakes. One of their most popular products is their mini Coccinelle that is a vanilla and berry gelato cake in the shape of a ladybug. This is a great place for people of all ages and all of their products are very photo friendly.

Hours: 12pm – 7pm

Price: 500 ~ 1,500 yen

2. Melting In The Mouth (Hiroo)

Melting in the mouth is a cafe that recently opened in the Hiroo area of Tokyo. It is about a 5-minute walk from Hiroo Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line. This small and cozy shop is particularly popular among young customers because of their colorful treats which are not only visually appealing, but also healthy and tasty. Their original soft-serve ice cream is extremely flavorful, as they use carefully selected fresh milk and organic ingredients. Many customers also love their “Croffle”, a modern Korean street food which is basically a combination of a croissant and a waffle. If you want to get something to take home, make sure to have a look at their delicious handmade doughnuts and cookies which come in a number of flavors!

Hours: 10:30am – 8pm(Monday-Friday), 10:30am – 8:30pm(Saturday and Sunday)

Price: ~ 500 yen

3. Nanaya (Aoyama)

If you are looking for somewhere to try some delicious Matcha sweets in Tokyo, Nanaya is the best place to visit! Originally founded in Shizuoka prefecture, one of the largest green tea producers in Japan, Nanaya offers a wide variety of Matcha sweets and products. In 2016, they opened a new location in the Aoyama area of Tokyo. One of their signature items is their flavorful Matcha Italian gelato. They serve seven different types of Matcha gelato that each differ in richness. The richest one has a strong Matcha flavor and taste which may be a bit much for people trying matcha for the first time. If you don’t like the bitterness of Matcha, you can try their other products such as hojicha (roasted tea) and kurogoma (black sesame seed) flavors!

Hours: 11am – 7pm

Price: 370 ~ 560 yen

4. Minimal Tomigaya (Shibuya)

Photo of CACAO JOURNEY Parfait by: minimal_beantobarchocolate

Located about a 5-minute walk from Yoyogi-koen Station on the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line, Minimal has a variety of irresistible chocolate sweets for all of you sweet tooths! What you will find here are tempting chocolate treats such as chocolate bars, chocolate parfaits, chocolate cakes and chocolate ice cream! Their chocolate bars are made with simple ingredients like cacao beans and sugar. Try their chocolate parfait where they combine four different types of flavorful chocolate. Their chocolate ice cream has a rich and creamy taste and small chocolate chunks that add a unique yet delicious crunch!

Hours: 11:30am – 7pm

Price: 600 ~ 1500 yen

5. Shiroichi (Shibuya)

Shiroichi is a popular ice cream shop that is about a 10-minute walk from Shibuya Station on the JR Yamanote Line. Their specialty is in an organic, soft serve milk ice cream which is made with the freshest milk in Hokkaido. The taste of their milk ice cream is light and refreshing, not too sweet or creamy. Their exquisitely tall ice cream is served in a cup or cone where it is perfectly balanced with flavorful toppings that include Kuromitsu (brown sugar) and Matcha syrup, crispy pumpkin seeds, walnuts and red bean paste. The tall spiral of tasty milk ice cream is not only worth eating, but is quite a great opportunity for a photo opp as well! They also have some delicious coffee that goes great with their ice cream!

Hours: 11am – 7pm

Price: ~ 500 yen

6. JAIME (Akasaka)

Recently opened in July of 2021, JAIME is a modern cafe that has tasty sweets and refreshing drinks at very reasonable prices! The inside of the cafe has white walls that are decorated with beautiful paintings. The large glass windows throughout the cafe allow lots of natural light to come in, creating a comfortable space for customers to relax and enjoy themselves. They are also pet-friendly, so you can make your way there with your furry friend after going for a walk! Other than their delicious ice cream, we recommend their tiramisu that pairs perfectly with their flavorful coffee. Their soft serve ice cream is exclusively made from fresh jersey milk that contains no additives, allowing customers to enjoy the all natural flavor. They are located about a 5-minute walk from Akasaka station, and conveniently stay open until the late evening.

Hours: 8am – 11pm

Price: ~ 700 yen

7. Japanese Ice OUCA (Ebisu)

Japanese Ice OUCA is a great spot to try delicious and unique ice cream flavors that are hard to find anywhere else. They have two locations in Japan, one of which is located in the Ebisu area of Tokyo. What you will find here are not the classic, western-influenced flavors, but traditional Japanese flavors including matcha, hojicha, azuki (sweet red bean), and kinako (roasted soybean flour). Their fresh ice cream is made in store with carefully selected ingredients from throughout Japan. The ice cream here is served in a small cup with a wooden spoon. Over the summer, they offer a special frozen treat called “Kuma-san Shaved Ice”, which is not only cute but also helps you stay cool during Japan’s hot and humid summers!

Hours: 11am – 11pm

Price: 500 ~ 800 yen

8. Roll Ice Cream Factory (Harajuku)

Photo by: rollicecreamfactory

If you want to try a unique and recently trending type of ice cream, head to Roll Ice Cream Factory in Harajuku. They offer a delicious New York style roll ice cream with your favorite toppings! First, choose your base ice cream flavor from their menu. After that, the staff will spread the liquid form ice cream onto a frozen pan and mix it with your choice of toppings from their 20 different options. Popular toppings include seasonal fruits, various types of chocolate, and cookies among others. When the ice cream starts to harden and form, they will roll the ice cream up into small cylinders, and add other toppings of your choice. They also have more than 10 different kinds of sauces available that will make your order even more delicious!

Hours: 11am – 7pm

Price: ~ 850 yen

9. Gelateria SINCERITA (Asagaya)

Located in the Asagaya area, a peaceful residential neighborhood in Suginami, Gelateria SINCERITA is a small shop that has a wide variety of tasty Italian gelato. From JR Asagaya Station, it is about a 10-minute walk to the shop. They have been consistently selected as one of the best gelato shops in Japan in recent years. Inside the shop, they showcase about 20 different flavors of authentic Italian-style gelato. Their most popular flavor is “Mel Noix”, an award-winning flavor which has an amazing taste and is made with fresh milk, sweet honey and roasted walnuts. They also have delicious seasonal flavors such as Pumpkin Caramel Walnut, Uji Matcha, and Sicilian almond! The flavors change every month, so you can expect to see and try new flavors every time you visit the shop!

Hours: 11am – 9pm

Price: 500 ~ 600 yen

10. Premium SOW (Daikanyama)

Photos by: premiumsow

Premium SOW opened in the Daikanyama area in 2020 and aims to bring its customers tasty gluten-free sweets that can be enjoyed by everyone! Their products are completely gluten-free and carefully made without using any kind of dairy products, including eggs, milk, butter, wheat flour and food additives. Try their gluten-free ice cream which is not only healthy, but is also as good as if not better than what you will get at other ice cream shops. Their most popular flavors are strawberry, chocolate, pistachio, and Matcha and white chocolate. Their fresh handmade cakes and cookies are also gluten-free and are available for around 650 yen.

Hours: 11am – 6pm

Price: ~ 500 yen

Don’t forget to check out our private tours!

If you need some help organizing your trip to Japan, it may be a good idea to check out our private tours with one of our knowledgeable and fun English guides. We would be more than happy to help you make your trip to Japan a safe, comfortable, and unforgettable one!

Tokyo Private Tour [Customized, 7 Hours]

Visit the must-see highlights of Tokyo with one of our friendly guides! This tour is flexible and the destinations are customizable according to your requests.

Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the world-famous fish market in Tsukiji with us while enjoying a wide variety of delicious local foods and drinks!

Tokyo is one of the best places for good food and drink and there is definitely not a shortage of delicious ice cream shops. Each shop we talked about here is unique in its own way and serves their own special flavors or style of ice cream. We hope you found a place or two that you’ll be adding to your list and that next time you’re in Japan you can try some of the best ice cream shops in Tokyo!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Other articles you might be interested in

Writer’s profile Miho Shimizu is a Japanese freelance writer settled in Shizuoka with her husband and two rabbits. Fascinated with traveling at the age of 18, she has spent most of her long holidays exploring incredible spots around Japan. Also love to listen to music, draw, and read novels over a cup of green tea.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.