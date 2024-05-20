10 Best Restaurants in Tokyo That Are Open 24 Hours

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

One of the things you’ll definitely want to do when you come to Tokyo is savor a delicious meal. Tokyo’s gourmet scene is characterized by diversity and sophistication. While respecting the traditions of Japanese cuisine, it has evolved in its own unique way with international influences. The city is a gourmet treasure trove of ingredients and seasonings from all over the world. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of cuisines, from sushi and ramen to street food. 24-hour restaurants offer the opportunity to enjoy a meal at any time of the day to accommodate Tokyo’s busy lifestyle. They are a favorite among business people who work late into the night (locals and tourists are also fans of this feature as well). In this article, we will introduce some of the best 24-hour restaurants in Tokyo that are open 24 hours a day and are full of attractions.

1. Shinjuku Kakekomi Gyoza

One of the most popular Japanese foods is gyoza. Its taste is exceptional when eaten with beer. Shinjuku Kakekomi Gyoza is a gyoza specialty restaurant located just a 5-minute walk from Shinjuku Station. Once you step inside, you will be impressed by the interior design, which is reminiscent of the fire brigade of the Edo period. The outside of the gyoza is crispy, and when you bite into a gyoza, the hot soup spreads out from the inside. The dashi flavor that spreads over your tongue at that moment is truly a taste of surprise and delight.

Official Website: Shinjuku Kakekomi Gyoza (Only in Japanese)

2. Ichiran

Ichiran is a chain of Hakata tonkotsu ramen restaurants that has garnered a great deal of attention in Japan and abroad. Ichiran’s tonkotsu soup stands out for its unique attention to detail. The soup is slowly extracted from 100% pork bones and is packed with the mellow aroma and deep flavor of natural tonkotsu. The richness of the soup is truly a concentrated flavor. The red sauce that floats on top of the white soup is Ichiran’s secret recipe. Based on chilli peppers, more than 30 carefully selected ingredients are exquisitely blended and then laid down to mature, resulting in a deep flavor. Enjoy the marriage of white and red soups.

Official Website: Ichiran

3. Tsurutontan (Shinjuku)

Tsurutontantan is an udon specialty restaurant that is a perfect fusion of Sanuki udon and Osaka culture. Kelp nurtured by the severe cold of Rishiri, Hokkaido, and the finest dried bonito flakes from Makurazaki, Kagoshima, are mixed in perfect balance to create a broth that spreads a deep, delicious flavor. Each sip is a pleasant sensation of excitement as the luxurious flavor fills your mouth. The noodles are made fresh in the restaurant, and the freshly cut and freshly boiled udon noodles are made with the utmost freshness and flavor to give you the best taste of udon noodles.

Official Website: Tsurutontan (Only in Japanese)

4. Yakiniku Gen-Chan (Shinjuku)

Shinjuku, with its bright neon lights and lively atmosphere, is a symbolic place. Yakiniku Genchan, operating in the midst of such a place, is a yakiniku specialty restaurant that serves the finest beef. Here, exceptional meat has been carefully selected and there is a piece of flavor heaven in every bite. Not only the meat, but also the a la carte dishes are part of its charm. The spicy fresh taste of kimchi and the rich Korean-style soup go perfectly with yakiniku.

Official Website: Yakiniku Gen-Chan

5. Sushi Zanmai (Some locations open 24 hours)

Sushi is one of the most popular Japanese dishes overseas. Sushizanmai is a popular sushi chain where you can enjoy delicious handmade sushi at numerous locations throughout Japan. Chefs at Sushizanmai offer fresh fish over the counter, and the sushi is prepared with great skill and care. Their prices are reasonable, making it easy to enjoy sushi with family, friends, or even alone.

Official Website: Sushi Zanmai (Some locations open 24 hours)

6. Chinese Cafe Eight

If you are looking for authentic Chinese cuisine in Tokyo, Chinese Cafe Eight is an outstanding choice. This specialty restaurant has several locations in Japan and, as the name implies, is a sought-after place to enjoy the flavors of China to the fullest. True to their motto, “serving as much authentic Chinese flavor as possible,” they have kept the authentic taste. The authentic cooking methods and ingredients are carefully preserved without altering the flavors to suit Japanese tastes. This restaurant also offers an extensive dim sum and lunch menu, allowing diners to choose according to their dining style and preferences.

Official Website: Chinese Cafe Eight

7. Ramen Nagi (Shinjuku Golden Gai Honkan)

One restaurant that tickles Tokyo’s gourmet inquisitive minds is Ramen Nagi. The charm of this restaurant lies in its ramen, which is concentrated with the flavor of niboshi (dried sardines) and for serving ramen with niboshi broth. Ramen Nagi started out with a small space of only 3.5 square meters, but has now expanded due to its reputation and now caters to a large number of customers. One bite of the ramen is sure to leave you with a deep taste of niboshi and a real sense of satisfaction.

Official Website: Ramen Nagi

8. Osakaya

Osakaya is a long-established okonomiyaki restaurant with a history spanning over 40 years, located in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district. Osakaya’s okonomiyaki is made with a recipe that combines kombu dashi and yam to perfection. The flavor of the kelp broth and the texture of the yam combine perfectly to create a fluffy texture that fills the mouth. Each bite has a rich flavor and a special experience that can only be found here. Osakaya is loved by many locals as a place where they can stop by for a moment after work or when they are hungry.

Official Website: Osakaya

9. Fast Food Chains (Sukiya, Matsuya, etc.)

Japanese cities are bustling with activity at all hours of the day and night. Some Japanese fast food chains, in particular, offer unique dining experiences to foreign visitors to Japan through their 24-hour and late-night hours. Matsuya and Sukiya are such prime examples.

10. Hamoni-shokudou

Located in Shinjuku, Hamoni-shokudo is a restaurant specializing in Korean cuisine that offers the finest tastes of Korean food. The restaurant’s simple yet sophisticated interior, with black as its base color, accentuates the modern impression of the restaurant. Spending time here is like enjoying the urban atmosphere of Korea. You can fully enjoy the taste of luxurious Korean cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Hamoni-Shokudo is proud of its yakiniku meat, which is made from meat that has never been frozen to bring out the best flavor of the meat. The ingredients and flavor of the carefully selected ingredients continue to captivate the palates of food connoisseurs. The variety of homemade, seasoned a la carte dishes is also sure to surprise you.

Official Website: Hamoni-shokudou



In this article, we introduced 10 recommended 24-hour restaurants in Tokyo, have any made it on your list? Visitors, come taste Japanese cuisine and don’t worry about business hours if you touch down late in the evening. Another attraction is that there are restaurants in various price ranges, so you can enjoy them according to your budget. It is also nice to know that many restaurants, from Japanese to restaurants specializing in foreign cuisines, are open until late at night. When you come to Japan, not try a 24-hour restaurant and be one of the first to taste Japanese cuisine?

