10 Best Restaurants in Yokohama Chinatown

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Yokohama is the center of Kanagawa Prefecture and is famous for Yokohama Chinatown, where you can taste Chinese culture to your heart’s content. This frenetic spot is very popular among foreigners visiting Japan as a place where they can enjoy the rich culinary culture of China. Souvenirs, restaurants, and everything related to China are sold and available. There are numerous Chinese restaurants worth visiting in Yokohama Chinatown, but in this article we have selected 10 of the best to introduce to you.

1. Peking Hanten

If you set foot in Yokohama Chinatown, you should definitely visit Peking Hanten. Located right in front of Chōuyoumon (朝陽門, East Gate), Peking Hanten offers an authentic Chinese atmosphere. There is a wide range of dishes, from the high-end Peking duck and shark’s fin to the more common noodle and rice dishes. Particularly recommended is the popular soup dumpling, which is overflowing with hot gravy. One bite will fill your mouth with the delicious flavor that spreads from within. Reasonable lunch set menus are also available, allowing you to enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine for as little as 1,000 yen.

Official Website: Peking Hanten

2. Jogenro

It’s also recommended to visit a Chinese restaurant called “Jogenro”. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Chinese cuisine, delighting the palates of many visitors. The large signboard of Jogenro catches visitors’ eyes as soon as one steps inside, and the restaurant’s yellow color scheme exudes a sense of luxury and elegance. What is most surprising is the diversity of the menu at Jogenro. With over 300 dishes available, you will have a hard time choosing what to order. From a la carte dishes to course meals, you can order according to your tastes and needs.

Official Website: Jogenro

3. Kaigenshuka

Let’s take a look at the charm of Kaiyugenshuka. Kaigenshuka offers a luxurious and opulent interior and private rooms perfect for banquets and other occasions, from small gatherings to large parties. Their most popular dish is a soup dumpling, filled with hot gravy. The harmony between the juicy meat flavor and the hot soup is irresistible!

Official Website: Kaigenshuka

4. Saiko Shinkan

Saiko Shinkan in Yokohama Chinatown is a Chinese restaurant specializing in Hong Kong cuisine with a theme of relaxation and comfort. A special feature of this place is that dim sum (点心) artisans brought in from Hong Kong use authentic techniques to serve exquisite dishes. Dim sum is a series of small dishes, each carefully prepared by the hands of artisans. We recommend the afternoon tea course, which is offered on weekdays and is limited to 20 servings. The miniature dishes are lined up in a narrow space, and in addition, all you can drink Chinese tea is always available. When you visit Yokohama Chinatown, be sure to experience the finest of Hong Kong cuisine at Saiko Shinkan.

Official Website: Saiko Shinkan (Only in Japanese)

5. Ryukaihanten

Ryukaihanten is a Chinese specialty restaurant where you can enjoy all-you-can-eat Chinese food at a reasonable price. Enjoy as much as you like for an unlimited amount of time, so you can relax and enjoy your meal without being pressed by the time limit. The restaurant is order-based, so there is no need to get up from your seat to go get your food. If you think the all-you-can-eat menu is too much for you, don’t worry. In that case, we recommend the lunch course, which is available for less than 1,000 yen. With a wide variety of side dishes and inexpensive lunch sets, you can casually enjoy Chinese cuisine.

Official Website: Ryukaihanten

6. Ryushoki

Ryushoki is an all-you-can-eat restaurant where you can enjoy Chinese cuisine until you are satisfied. At its entrance, visitors are greeted by a gorgeous Chinese-style gate and you can savor a variety of Chinese dishes to your heart’s content for an unlimited amount of time at a reasonable price. This restaurant also boasts spacious rooms and a banquet hall that can accommodate up to 150 people, ideal for large gatherings and banquets. In this special restaurant, you can watch a dynamic performance of authentic oven-baked Peking duck being cut right in front of you, truly a sight to behold. The fragrant meat of the duck is grilled to perfection and melts in your mouth.

Official Website: Ryushoki (Only in Japanese)

7. Panda Hanten

Panda Hanten is a friendly Chinese restaurant open to everyone, also notable for the large panda figurine located in front of the restaurant. The most notable item on the menu at Panda Hanten are the panda steamed buns. While the appearance of the buns is surprisingly cute, the fluffy buns are filled with authentic ingredients. Another popular item at this restaurant is the mapo doufu (bean curd soup seasoned with red pepper). In order to reproduce the authentic Chinese flavor, their skilled chef had created a great blend of several spices. The spiciness and flavor of the bean curd are perfectly balanced, and many repeat customers return here just to experience this delicious dish again.

Official Website: Panda Hanten

8. Keichinro

A Chinese restaurant marked by a shiny sign in gold letters on a red board is Keichinro. Loved by locals and featured in numerous media outlets, this restaurant is known for its authentic Cantonese cuisine. The dishes are meticulously prepared by skilled chefs using carefully selected ingredients. Not only are they beautiful to the eye, one bite of any dish from here is sure to leave you spellbound with its flavor. Furthermore, Keichinro is open until midnight, making it an easy place to stop by even on days when it is late on your way home.

9. Shuiro

“Shuiro” is a restaurant offering excellent Chinese dishes and a relaxing atmosphere. A must-try here is their famous “鳥の巣ヤキソバ (Bird’s Nest Yakisoba)”. As the name suggests, the noodles are fried in the shape of a bird’s nest and covered with a hot soy sauce-based Chinese sauce. The crispy texture of the noodles and the sauce are a perfect match, and once you try it, you will surely become addicted. The spacious interior is furnished with comfortable sofa seating, allowing diners to relax and enjoy Chinese cuisine. The perfect atmosphere for a meal with family or friends!

10. Hinchinkaku

Hinchinkaku is a charming restaurant that will not only satisfy your appetite but also make you feel at home. Here, you will find an amazing offer of 151 dishes in all, along with reasonable pricing at less than 2,000 yen per person. Being able to taste the four major Chinese cuisines (Shandong, Sichuan, Huaiyang, and Guangdong) all at once is one of their main attractions. In addition, Hinchinkaku is perhaps the only restaurant in Chinatown with a private tatami room. Why not try their signature dishes while sitting comfortably in this space?

Official Website: Hinchinkaku

This article has introduced 10 of the best restaurants in Yokohama Chinatown, but this is only a small taste of what Yokohama has to offer. You are sure to encounter many more culinary wonders when you visit. The sheer breadth and diversity of Yokohama Chinatown makes it a true paradise for foodies and gourmet enthusiasts. In addition to enjoying authentic Chinese cuisine, visitors are encouraged to explore new culinary horizons while experiencing the history and culture of the area. Visit Yokohama Chinatown for a rich taste of the world of Chinese cuisine and culture!

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.