6 Best Takoyaki Shops in Osaka

Takoyaki, a famous street food made from a wheat flour batter in a circular pan. The dough balls are filled with diced octopus, tempura scraps, ginger, and green onion. This creates a very creamy and savory treat that can be found all across Japan. Nowhere is more saturated with quality takoyaki than Osaka, which has its own unique style that tends to favor a runny center for a more creamy filling while maintaining the crunchy outside batter. Today we take a look at some of the best or most popular spots around Osaka if you want to give this famous street food a try.

1. Abeno Takoyaki Yamachan

Located in Tennoji, takoyaki purveyor Yamachan is one of the most famous and highly-rated in its genre. Yama-chan concocts a special broth daily to make the batter for their takoyaki. Their ingredients are kept pretty secret, but we do know that the broth includes chicken, vegetables, bonito…and pineapple! This gentle broth gives the dumpling a distinct flavor that is best with or without sauce and mayonnaise. They also have the runny centers that make Osaka-style takoyaki famous.

2. Kougaryu

In Amerikamura, not only is the takoyaki fabulous, but there’s also a wealth of intriguing toppings to choose from. This shop makes their own mayonnaise which is slightly less sour to compliment their homemade sauce. They also add pureed Japanese mountain yams to their batter, so the final product is noticeably chewy.

3. Hanadako

Hanadako is located in Umeda Shin-Shokudogai, which is just between Hankyu Umeda Station and the Hankyu department store. These are a more modern example of Osaka-style takoyaki which means they are very fluffy on the outside and gooey inside. They are definitely a unique style that you should definitely try.

4. Takoya Dotonburi Kukuru

This famed spot in the Dotonbori area, widely known for its “bikkuri takoyaki” or “Surprise Takoyaki.” The surprise element comes from the unusually large pieces of octopus used, with many pieces protruding from the takoyaki balls. They also serve “akashiyaki,” a variation from Akashi City in Hyogo prefecture, known for its eggy batter and slightly spongier texture.

5. Takoyaki Doraku Wanaka

This spot is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The takoyaki here is celebrated for its excellent flavor, especially when enjoyed as a weekend breakfast treat in true Osaka binge-eating fashion. The shop offers a variety of toppings, including the classic sweet and tangy brown sauce, as well as salt, dashi stock, soy sauce, and bonito flakes. For those who find it hard to choose, the o-iri sampler with four different toppings is a popular choice.

6. Juhachi-ban

In Minami, these octopus balls contain several surprise ingredients that take them to the next level of deliciousness. First, they put a lot of tenkasu in their takoyaki, giving them a slightly crunchy texture. Moreover, they use milk in their broth, giving their takoyaki creamy flavor. However, the outside is still nicely crunchy and they have a variety of topping options.

Are you feeling hungry for Takoyaki now? It’s an absolute staple street food in Osaka and all of these shops are worth a visit, but which one was your favorite? Have you tried any of these shops or are you looking to add some to your travel plans? Let us know your opinions below or if we missed any of your favorites.

