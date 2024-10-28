10 Best Hotels in the Higashiyama Area of Kyoto

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Kyoto, with its rich history and timeless charm, invites travellers to explore its many districts, each offering a unique glimpse into Japan’s cultural heritage. Among these, the Higashiyama area stands out as a quintessential destination where tradition meets tranquillity! This eastern district, adorned with ancient temples, serene gardens and extraordinary streets, provides a perfect backdrop for a memorable stay. Higashiyama’s charm lies not only in its historic landmarks but also in its selection of outstanding accommodations. Whether you seek a prosperous retreat or a cozy haven that echoes the region’s historical ambiance, Higashiyama has something for every traveller. As you embark on your journey to Kyoto, selecting the ideal hotel can significantly enhance your experience, blending comfort with a deep connection to the city’s heritage. Read on as we introduce you to the best hotels in and around Kyoto’s Higashiyama area and discover stays as captivating as the district itself!

1. Higashiyama Shikikaboku

In the fall of 2019, Higashiyama Shikikabou opened its doors, blending traditional tea ceremony spirit with modern luxury. Designed by renowned garden experts, this adults-only retreat offers a serene stay with private outdoor baths and rooftop terraces. Located in Kyoto’s scenic Higashiyama district, the hotel has only eight rooms, providing a personal and elegant experience. Notably, it doesn’t have an on-site restaurant, encouraging guests to explore the nearby Gion area’s famous dining scene! This choice highlights the hotel’s dedication to showcasing Kyoto’s culinary delights.

2. Tokyu Vacations Kyoto

Tokyu Vacations Kyoto is a luxury apartment block just a one-minute walk from Higashiyama Subway Station. Combining a convenient location and spacious guest rooms, this 21-room lodging facility features a modern yet Japanese atmosphere. The guest rooms feature large bedrooms and are comfortable for families and large groups. So, if you’re travelling with several people, this is your must-stay for a luxurious, spacious accomodation.

3. Onsen no Yado Gion Maisen Bessho

Onsen no Yado Gion Maisen Bettei is a tranquil retreat located just a six-minute walk from Gion-Shijo Station. This exclusive accommodation, available for only one group per day, offers a private, serene escape, making it a unique experience in a peaceful setting undisturbed by others. Advance reservations allow for catered breakfast and dinner from renowned local restaurants, adding a special touch to your stay.

4. The Hotel Higashiyama by Kyoto Tokyu Hotel

Hotel Higashiyama by Kyoto Tokyu transforms a century-old primary school with a rich academic legacy into an extraordinary hotel experience. Each room is a harmonious blend of traditional Japanese and contemporary Western design, inspired by the serene flow of Shirakawa’s waters to create a tranquil retreat. The breakfast buffet is a feast for the senses, featuring about 60 vibrant and original dishes! Indulge in Kyoto’s comforting obanzai made with locally sourced ingredients and savor shabu-shabu with premium Kuroge-wagyu beef, enhanced with Gion Tsujiri tea, for a truly memorable morning.

5. KYOBU Higashiyama

Kyobu Higashiyama is an oasis of peace which is perfectly situated in a quiet residential area yet just a stroll away from Heian Shrine, Nanzenji Temple and Gion. This unique hotel was created to offer more than just a typical Kyoto experience, immersing visitors in the city’s deeper charm! The entire property is designed to transport guests to a Bali-inspired forest villa, providing an exceptional retreat in the heart of Kyoto’s tranquil surroundings.

6. Rinn Niomon

Rinn Niomon is a popular hotel located just a five-minute walk from Higashiyama Station, featuring 14 thoughtfully designed rooms. The interior concept draws inspiration from the tranquil flow of Lake Biwa Canal, creating a modern Japanese ambiance that evokes the sensation of flowing water through its colors and patterns. Many rooms include tatami areas and are furnished with luxurious Simmons beds for a blend of traditional comfort and modern luxury.

7. FUFU KYOTO

FUFU KYOTO offers an enchanting escape beside the historic Lake Biwa Canal and the exquisite Murin-an garden. This Kyoto haven blends deep-rooted history with luxurious comfort featuring captivating interiors where light spills into hidden corners, glossy lacquered surfaces shine and delicate latticework adds a touch of grace. Artifacts and artworks crafted by local artisans further enhance the space’s allure. The dining experience is equally exceptional, showcasing a fusion of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with innovative Japanese cuisine that reimagines Kyoto’s traditional flavors from a fresh and exciting perspective.

8. A-Un

A-Un stands as a stylish three-star sanctuary just a 14-minute stroll from the majestic Heian Shrine. Perfectly positioned for explorers, this hotel places you within a short walk of Kyoto’s cultural treasures, including the Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art and Okazaki Zoo, while also offering superb access to the enchanting Kiyomizu-dera and the vibrant Gion district. Embracing modern convenience, “A-Un” features a state-of-the-art contactless check-in system, ensuring a swift and effortless start to your Kyoto adventure.

9. Eigetsu

HANARE KYOTO Eigetsu presents an exclusive escape with its two luxurious whole-house rental suites, perfect for an intimate stay. Set within a chic, century-old machiya that was exquisitely renovated in September 2017, this elegant retreat is just a 3-minute walk from Higashiyama Station. Staying here allows you to fully immerse yourself in the traditional Japanese atmosphere, elevating your Kyoto experience and immersing you in the city’s timeless allure.

10. Hotel Legasta – Higashiyama Sanjo

Hotel Legasta Higashiyama Sanjo transports you to the gone era of the Tokaido’s post towns, drawing inspiration from traditional “hatago” inns. Nestled close to the final station of the historic Tokaido route, this hotel is just a minute’s stroll from Higashiyama Station. The rooms are a masterful blend of modern design and timeless elegance, featuring distinctive decor and wooden furniture that exudes warmth and comfort. Here, you can unwind in a luxurious retreat that perfectly marries a historical atmosphere with contemporary relaxation.

And there we have it! We’ve uncovered some of Higashiyama’s hotels and we hope you’re able to get some ideas and inspiration for your stay. As you prepare to experience the magic of this historic district, let our detailed guide help you find the perfect place to stay, ensuring that your visit is both unforgettable and seamlessly integrated with the rich cultural tapestry of Kyoto. From serene retreats to elegant accommodations, these top ten selections promise an exceptional stay that will enhance your journey through one of Japan’s most captivating places.

