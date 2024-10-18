Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Kyoto’s Sanjo area, once home to the city’s main street, is the perfect fusion of traditional charm and modern convenience. This area gives you the whole Kyoto experience: strolling along willow-lined canals, sipping green tea lattes in machiya townhouses, shopping in hip stores, and all surrounded by iconic landmarks. With its proximity to famous streets like Pontocho and Sanjo-Ohashi Bridge, the Sanjo area is the perfect base for exploring Kyoto’s rich history and culture.

Sanjo has something to offer everyone, whether seeking a leisurely stroll along the Takase River, exploring temples and shrines, admiring geisha, or partaking in the city’s lively nightlife. This vibrant district makes an excellent home base for your Kyoto trip, so join us as we introduce the 10 best hotels in the Sanjo area of Kyoto.

1. Dhawa Yura Kyoto

Step into the Dhawa Yura Kyoto and experience a world of luxury and tranquility. Managed by the renowned Banyan Group, this exquisite hotel offers world-class service that will leave you feeling like a celebrity. You’ll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere from the moment you arrive, enhanced by the hotel’s stunning interior design. Imagine strolling through a mini bamboo grove, admiring exquisite Japanese artwork, and relaxing in spacious rooms with cozy tatami seating areas and luxurious soaking tubs. With its impeccable service, lavish amenities, and prime location, Dhawa Yura Kyoto is the perfect choice for discerning travelers.

2. Hotel Okura Kyoto

江戸村のとくぞう, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Shopaholics, rejoice! Hotel Okura Kyoto is a shopping paradise. Near the Kamogawa River, this historic landmark has been a Kyoto institution since 1888. With its elegant rooms offering stunning views of the city and the Higashiyama Mountains, Hotel Okura is a luxurious home away from home for travelers. Indulge in retail therapy at the on-site shopping avenue or explore nearby department stores. Need a break? Relax with a beauty treatment or enjoy the convenience of babysitting services. Connected to the Shiyakusho-mae Subway Station, this hotel puts you within easy reach of Kyoto’s top attractions, from ancient temples to modern museums.

3. 祇園の宿 杏花 / Gion Kyoka

Gion Kyoka with permission

祇園の宿 杏花 (Gion Kyoka) offers a truly authentic experience. This beautifully restored teahouse, dating back to the Taisho era, blends traditional Japanese style with modern Scandinavian design. When you need a break, you can relax in the ryokan’s serene garden, just a short walk from the busy Gion Shijo Station and iconic landmarks like Samurai Kembu Kyoto. The ryokan’s stunning wood and tatami-based rooms feature air conditioning, a private bathroom, and comfortable amenities. With its prime location near Gion Shirakawa, Hanamikoji Street, and Yasaka Shrine, Gion Kyoka is the ideal base for discovering Kyoto’s rich cultural heritage. We recommend renting a kimono and taking some incredible photos here!

Gion Kyoka with permission

4. Hotel Grand Bach Kyoto Select

Hotel Grand Bach Kyoto Select offers an affordable escape without skimping on style. Just a short walk from Kawaramachi Train Station, this modern business hotel combines contemporary comfort with Japanese elegance. Relax in air-conditioned rooms bathed in soft light and adorned with chic colors. Enjoy amenities like a flat-screen TV, fridge, and electric kettle with green tea bags. After a day of exploring the city, you can unwind in the hotel’s sento (public bath) or indulge in a delicious meal at the on-site restaurant.

5. Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Kyoto Premier

J o, GFDL and Cc-by-sa-4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Solaria Nishitetsu could arguably be set in the best location in all of Kyoto. With its prime location just steps from Sanjo-dori Street, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, you’ll have easy access to Kyoto’s countless attractions and vibrant cultural scene. Enjoy breathtaking river views from your spacious room, rest and recover in the relaxing public bath, or simply savor the tranquility of your surroundings. Everything you need is at your fingertips, from the air-conditioned rooms with flat-screen TVs to the on-site restaurant and convenient parking. And with its friendly and attentive staff, you’ll feel right at home in Kyoto.

6. Hotel ARU Kyoto Sanjo Kiyamachi-dori

Hotel ARU Kyoto Sanjo Kiyamachi-dori is a stunning blend of old-world charm and modern amenities. The hotel is a rare glimpse into a world of stained glass windows and retro-inspired decor, where every detail has been carefully curated to evoke the nostalgic atmosphere of the Taisho-Roman era and style. This boutique hotel’s prime location is within walking distance of Kyoto’s vibrant attractions, making it a convenient hub for exploring. Relax in your air-conditioned room, sip on a refreshing drink at the stylish bar, or soak up the city views from the rooftop terrace.

7. OMO5 Kyoto Sanjo by Hoshino Resorts

The OMO5 Kyoto Sanjo by Hoshino Resorts is a modern hotel part of Japan’s renowned Hoshino Resorts brand and provides a convenient base. The rooms may be smaller than some luxury hotels, but they’re cleverly designed to maximize space and provide everything you need for a comfortable stay. Families or groups will appreciate the more spacious quad rooms and superior options catering to larger parties. The hotel’s convenient location also puts you within walking distance of Samurai Kembu Kyoto and the city center. Start your day with a delicious breakfast at the on-site café, or pop back for a break because the cafe also serves snacks and drinks throughout the day.

8. The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Sanjo

J o, GFDL and Cc-by-sa-4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Sanjo is a stylish and efficient home away from home. With its convenient location between Kawaramachi-dori and the Kamogawa River, you’ll be just steps away from the city’s best dining, entertainment, and shopping. The modern hotel offers comfortable accommodations at reasonable rates, making it perfect for both business travelers and leisure seekers. While the hotel may not boast luxurious amenities like a gym or spa, its comfortable rooms, friendly service, and prime location make it an excellent choice for a short stay in Kyoto. Start your day with a delicious breakfast at the on-site bakery before you venture out to explore the city’s many attractions, including the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Nijo Castle, and the Gion district.

9. THE GATE HOTEL Kyoto Takasegawa by HULIC

江戸村のとくぞう, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Feel like a celebrity at The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa by Hulic. This luxury abode offers spacious rooms adorned with stylish decor and equipped with all the comforts of home. Start your day with a delectable set menu breakfast, fueling your day’s adventures. Whether you’re captivated by the thrilling performances at Samurai Kembu Kyoto, lost in the pages of manga at the Kyoto International Manga Museum, or seeking spiritual tranquility at Kiyomizu-Dera, this hotel is in an ideal spot. When you return, unwind on the hotel’s peaceful terrace or immerse yourself in Japanese culture with onsite yoga sessions and traditional performances. The hotel’s concierge services, currency exchange, and 24-hour front desk ensure that every detail of your stay is taken care of.

10. Cross Hotel Kyoto

J o, GFDL and Cc-by-sa-4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Just a few minutes walk from Sanjo Station, Cross Hotel Kyoto puts you in the center of the action. Explore the nearby Teramachi and Sanjo shopping arcades or immerse yourself in the traditional charm of the Gion district. And when you’re ready to relax, enjoy a drink at the hotel’s stylish bar and lounge. The hotel’s rooms are bright, chic, and surprisingly spacious for a Japanese hotel. Their thoughtful layout and warm wooden decor offer a comfortable and inviting retreat after a day of exploring. And with amenities like a bathtub and complimentary toiletries, you’ll have everything you need for a relaxing stay.

