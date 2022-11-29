10 Best Hotels Near Ghibli Park in Nagoya

Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because he is overly competitive.

Do you want to feel what it’s like to be “spirited away” in the real world? Well, now you can! On November 1, 2022, Studio Ghibli opened a massive park in Nagoya where you can live out your anime dreams and feel like the main character in a Ghibli movie.

There are Ghibli inspired places all over Japan that you can visit, but Ghibli Park is the largest and most comprehensive addition, representing the entire world of Studio Ghibli. When you’re in Nagoya to visit the park, you’re going to need somewhere to stay. Don’t worry, we got you. Here is a list of the 10 best hotels near Ghibli Park for an enjoyable stay in Nagoya.

1. Hotel Route-Inn Nagoya Imaike Ekimae

Whether you’re staying in Nagoya for the Ghibli Park or anything else, the Hotel Route-Inn Nagoya Imaike Ekimae is a great choice. Located in the center of Nagoya, it’s only 150m to the Imaike Subway station and a 40-minute ride to Ghibli Park! Also, with its amazing central location, this hotel is only a 15-minute subway ride to Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens, as well as only a 15-minute walk to Chisuka Park.

2. the b nagoya

the b nagoya is a popular hotel that is highly loved by couples, being rated 8.5 for a two-person trip. It is located in the downtown area of Sakae facing the greenery of Hisaya Street. It is also only a 3-minute walk to the Sakae Subway Station. From there, it’s only a 40-minute ride by train to Ghibli Park. The majestic Nagoya Castle is also only a 20-minute train ride away.

3. APA Hotel Nagoya Nishiki Excellent

This hotel features modern and well-equipped rooms and a beauty salon. There’s also WiFi in all rooms and even massage services available. Also located in the heart of Nagoya, the APA Hotel Nagoya Nishiki Excellent is only about a minute’s walk to the nearest subway station, Sakae. Like the previous mentions, this hotel is also only about a 40-minute ride to Ghibli Park.

4. Hotel Actel Nagoya Nishiki

With its high-class and modern features, the Hotel Actel Nagoya Nishiki is a great place to stay for a high-quality short trip. It’s located in Naka Ward only 2.4km from Nagoya Castle, and the closest airport is Nagoya Airport, only 11km away. The Sakae Subway Station is a couple minutes walk from the hotel. Before you head to Ghibli Park, make sure you stop by Oasis 21, a popular shopping center in Nagoya that’s only about 500m from Hotel Actel.

5. hotel androoms Nagoya Sakae

This hotel proposes a unique concept “&,” which is fitting the characteristics of the hotel and its rooms to fit with each city’s unique identity. Fitting in with Nagoya’s urban feel, hotel androoms Nagoya Sakae provides a stylish yet simple aesthetic that somehow still feels like a luxurious stay. You can also get one of their signature fresh pressed baguette sandwiches in their CAFE or even have your breakfast delivered to you in the morning. The hotel is only a 5-minute walk from the Hisayaodori Subway Station.

6. LAMP LIGHT BOOKS HOTEL nagoya

If you’re a book lover, then this hotel will definitely be the one for you. LAMP LIGHT BOOKS HOTEL is a combination of a bookstore, a café, and an inn, where you can enjoy the world of books while quaintly staying at a hotel. The building and atmosphere create the perfect comfortable reading environment, and the rooms are even designed to create the most optimal reading experience possible. It’s in the center of Nagoya and only a 3-minute walk to the Fushimi Subway Station.

7. Nagoya Marriott Associa Hotel

The Nagoya Marriott Associa Hotel is often regarded as one of the 18 best hotels in Japan. Located directly above Nagoya Station, the hotel has a prime location that’s only better illustrated by its 360 degree panoramic views of the city on the 52nd floor. If you are looking for anything other than Ghibli Park to do during your stay in Nagoya, this hotel is within ten minutes from Nagoya Castle, Yamazaki Mazak Museum of Art, and Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology. Also, if you have worries about exchanging your currency, don’t fret. The Nagoya Marriott Associa Hotel offers currency exchange on site!

8. Guesthouse TOHO

Guesthouse TOHO is one of the places on this list that is closest to Ghibli Park. It is only a 30 minute car ride to the park. This quaint accommodation is very affordable and best for young travelers on a budget! There’s dormitory style rooms, single rooms, and even family rooms. Issha Subway Station is the closest station to the Guesthouse TOHO, and it’s only about 800m.

9. Samurai House II

The Samurai House brand has 3 locations in Nagoya, but its second edition is by far the best of the group. With its blend between modernism and traditional ryokan, the atmosphere and amenities in this hotel make for a perfect stay in Nagoya. It’s a bit farther from Ghibli Park than the others, but its proximity to the Nakamura Kuyakusho Station makes it a quick trip to the other attractions that are closer to the center of Nagoya.

10. Machiya Kikunoya Hanare

While the Machiya Kikunoya Hanare has all of your standard hotel amenities – tv, free WiFi, air conditioning, stovetop, kettle, etc – this hotel will give you the greatest feeling of a traditional stay in Japan, by far. Don’t worry, the outside is not fooling you. It looks like a traditional Japanese home from the inside out, tatami floors and all. The Edo style hotel is only a short distance from Nagoya Station and the Nagoya Twin Tower. This traditional luxury stay will get you in the perfect mood to explore the wonderful world of all that Ghibli Park has to offer.

