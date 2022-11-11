10 Best Hotels Near the Sapporo Snow Festival

Looking for a great place to stay near the world-famous Sapporo Snow Festival? Taking place in the city of Sapporo, the prefectural capital of the northern island of Hokkaido, this event has been around for decades. The festival is an internationally recognized event that features a variety of ways to enjoy snow. From sliding down snowy slopes to gawking at snow structures the size of multi-story buildings, this event is a winter-lover’s snowy paradise. Even though they certainly have the size for it, the snow structures themselves do not have any rooms inside, but luckily there are some cozy, and definitely much warmer, options nearby. This list of wonderful accommodation options will help you find the perfect place to stay in order to fully enjoy this magnificent festival!

1. Sapporo Grand Hotel

First up is the Sapporo Grand Hotel, an all-time favorite for those traveling with kids. If you prefer Western-style hotels to Japanese ones, this one fits the bill. It’s a comfortable, affordable stay providing great access to the festival, and complete with spa services and a gym for you to warm up after spending time in the cold outside. There are also 7 dining options as well as a library and shopping area, so if the festivities aren’t enough, you can rely on these conveniences to keep you entertained. As for access to the festival, the Odori Park (the main area of the festival) is only a 2-minute walk away, and the station is only 5 minutes away. And if you’re into winter sports, the Kokusai Ski Ground is only an hour’s drive away as well.

2. JR Tower Hotel Nikko Sapporo

A slightly fancier and more couple-oriented option with simple, yet stylish, rooms, is the JR Tower Hotel Nikko. While primarily a modern, Western-style establishment, this hotel does have some features inspired by Japanese luxury elements. Public baths, hot tubs and various saunas are remarkable amenities here, all making for a perfect end to a long day of walking in the cold. The 4 restaurants, especially the “Tancho” restaurant and the “Sky J” bar located on the 35th floor, offer a vibrant selection of meals boasting locally sourced ingredients to fuel your ultimate relaxation. The slightly longer 10-minute walk to the main area is worth the reliable luxurious experience.

3. Keio Plaza Hotel Sapporo

RJD, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A notable competitor of the JR Tower Hotel Nikko, the Keio Plaza Hotel Sapporo is another favored getaway hotel for couples with a pleasant array of fun and relaxing facilities. One feature that makes this hotel truly stand out is its full-sized pool. And like the Sapporo Grand Hotel, it also offers a gym and a spa. 7 restaurants are available here, featuring a stunning selection of Japanese-style meals, including sushi and teppanyaki. The rooms here are minimalistic and very calming to stay in. The access is nearly identical to the JR Tower Hotel Nikko mentioned above.

4. Sapporo View Hotel Odori Koen

Another comparable option to what we have seen so far, is the Sapporo View Hotel Odori Koen. This bright, Western/Japanese-style fusion is a versatile option for couples and families alike, though most oftenly chosen by couples. A soothing color palette combined with natural light are a blissful contrast to the outside winter scenery. The rooms have a pleasant, modern Japanese feel to them, guaranteeing a relaxing vibe. The location of this hotel is wonderful as it is right on the road where the main festival takes place, and the hotel is very popular because of this.

5. Tokyu Stay Sapporo

With a somewhat similar style and a more modest set of bells and whistles, the Tokyu Stay Sapporo is a good comparison to the Keio Plaza Hotel Sapporo. It’s another great, minimalistic, couple-friendly option that also grants a slightly shorter walking time to the main area at about 7 minutes. While it’s not as decked out with amenities, the rooms are perfect for winding down and warming up in a pleasant yet luxurious atmosphere.

6. Best Western Sapporo Odori Koen

Another reliable option that also strikes a notable balance between modest and luxury, is the Best Western Sapporo Odori Koen. With such a well-known brand name, you can be assured to find yourself cozy and happy here. A short 4-5 minutes’ walk from the main area makes it nice and easy to get to where the fun happens. The interior has a contemporary vibe that is often enjoyed by couples, yet also a great option for families. Enjoy a tasty buffet-style breakfast in the morning before heading out to play in the snow!

7. Fino Hotel Sapporo Odori

A solid comparison to the Best Western Sapporo Odori Koen, is Fino Hotel Sapporo Odori, which has an equally pleasant atmosphere and nice range of rooms. It’s also extremely close to the main area, with some rooms that even have a nice view of the festival! A reliable option often chosen by couples, and often rated very well. One difference to note when comparing to the Best Western Sapporo Odori Koen, is that this hotel does not offer a buffet.

8. Lamp Light Books Hotel Sapporo

If you like cafés and reading, the Lamp Light Books Hotel Sapporo is a quirky, yet aesthetically pleasing option for you. Complete with a selection of books and a relaxing café, it offers some very modern, cozy rooms with a thoughtful contemporary style. There is also a simple, but satisfactory American breakfast served every morning. If you like modern and simple with a personal touch, this is the spot for you.

9. Tenza Hotel & SkySpa at Sapporo Central

If you want a mix between the brightness of the Sapporo View Hotel Odori Koen, the luxury of the JR Tower Hotel Nikko, and the contemporary style of Lamp Light Books Hotel Sapporo, then this is an exciting option for you. With some arguably futuristic accents, the Tenza Hotel & SkySpa at Sapporo Central offers a wide array of facilities for guests’ comfort and pleasure. The hotel even has multi-floor rooms (so-called maisonette rooms), something quite impressive and unique. With colorful interiors and a classy public bath, this place is an eye-catching and bubbly choice. Not to mention, this hotel offers a breakfast buffet and is only a 5-minute walk from the main area.

10. Dormy Inn Premium Sapporo

Last but certainly not least, and another very visually striking option, Dormy Inn Premium Sapporo takes the prominently dramatic features of the Tenza Hotel & SkySpa at Sapporo Central and transforms them into a soothing, traditional Japanese-style environment with contemporary comfort. The intricate wooden interior is easy on the eyes and lends itself beautifully to its relaxing public bath. Cozy rooms and a good selection of food make this place a very noteworthy option. Just like the Lamp Light Books Hotel Sapporo and Tenza Hotel & SkySpa at Sapporo Central, it’s a short 5-minute walk from the main area.

And there you have it! We hope this list will serve as a reliable source of help in your choice of accommodation so you can have something to look forward to – as if the huge snow sculptures weren’t enough to be excited about! We would also like to note that all of these hotels come with free wifi, TVs, fridges and air conditioning in all rooms. Some of them offer even more facilities, so be sure to check all the details as you book!

Happy traveling!