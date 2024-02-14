10 Best hostels/guesthouses in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Tokyo is without a doubt one of the most iconic cities in Japan, if not the most. It’s definitely the most commonly visited city in the nation, and for many good reasons. It has also been the most densely populated city in the world for decades, and by no small margin. Any way you look at it, Tokyo is a great place to go on an adventure, or add an extensive chapter to an ongoing one. With all the astonishing attributes aside, you’ll still need to find a place to relax and wind down. Though, there’s so much to do at any time that if you didn’t need sleep you could just keep trekking, no doubt. But, you’ll definitely need to sleep- and besides, some of these spots are an adventure in themselves. Beyond just a place to rest, they are a portal into the vibrant tapestry of Japanese culture. Let’s dive into the eclectic mix of the best hostels and guest houses in Tokyo that promise an unforgettable experience.

1. Citan Hostel

In the heart of the skyscraper district, Citan Hostel is an urban oasis. Imagine a fusion of contemporary design and traditional Japanese elements, where futons meet minimalist aesthetics. The aesthetic here could be described as a contemporary steakhouse meeting a chic cafe; a high class style yet relaxed atmosphere. The basement and first floors act as a restaurant/cafe/communal area with DJ events, while the upper floors of the building house spacious yet ergonomic rooms with incredible comfort. With its metropolitan location, you’ll surely have no trouble heading out for the day at ease.

Book here

2. Backpacker’s Mini House

A bit less on the fancy side and more on the practical side, Backpacker’s Mini House is a great choice for adventurers who don’t need anything extra. Don’t worry, comfort in no way is sacrificed here, but the qualities here are not reflected in the flourishes and classy decor like Citan. Though, they do share a similar location- a strong point for a packed itinerary. With adventurers and backpackers in mind, this is a great spot to claim a good night’s rest and keep your adventure chugging along.

Book here

3. Nui. Hostel & Bar Lounge

This classy establishment is set in the Asakusa area, a popular destination due to its variety of activities like Senso-ji and Sky Tree. This spot has a striking resemblance to Citan and is sure to have you feeling pampered and relaxed during your stay. You’ll enjoy a vibrant communal area and comfy rooms as well as well kept facilities. The design is contemporary for the most part but has many homey vibes that fit well. The rooftop terrace is a great place to relax and enjoy the cityscape!

Book here

4. Tokyo Guest House Ouji Music Lounge

For music lovers, Tokyo Guest House Ouji Music Lounge is a must-visit. One of the enticing points of the guest house is their frequent live music events held in their communal areas. Don’t worry- they won’t interrupt any sleep! But what would be better than coming back after a long day of adventuring other than some sounds to soothe the soul and some tasty food and beverages? Yeah okay, maybe a million bucks, but not everyone’s into dad jokes. Anyways, the place is well kept and offers a great balance of traditional Japanese decor choices with modern facilities to keep you comfy and immersed.

Book here

5. Grids Tokyo Ueno Hotel & Hostel

Grids is the perfect spot for those who are looking for possibly an upper level of comfort and pampering! As the name indicates, it’s a compromise between the styles of hostels and hotels. Here you’ll be able to find a wide range of comfort and something that’s going to be perfect for your adventure. The contemporary vibe is perfect for this level of versatility, and goes hand in hand with their great levels of cleanliness.

Book here

6. Plat Hostel Keikyu Haneda home

Convenience meets tranquility at Plat Hostel Keikyu Haneda home, strategically located near Haneda Airport. The hostel’s design is a blend of modern simplicity and Japanese functionality. Unwind on the peaceful rooftop terrace or take a short stroll to the nearby Ota Market for a taste of authentic Japanese street food. Ideal for those seeking a seamless transition from flight to a relaxing Tokyo stay.

Book here

7. Imano Tokyo Hostel

Imano Tokyo Hostel, nestled in the heart of Shinjuku, offers a contemporary escape from the city’s hustle. The building’s sleek architecture is complemented by thoughtfully designed interiors. The hostel boasts a cafe and common area on the bottom floor, great for relaxing and maybe making some new friends on your travels. With its close proximity to entertainment districts and shopping hubs, Imano Tokyo Hostel is a gateway to the vibrant energy of Tokyo’s nightlife.

Book here

8. Guesthouse Toco

Step into the past and in the vibe of a “grandma’s house,” as they amicably boast at Guesthouse Toco. This guest house exudes a nostalgic charm, as it is in an old Japanese home. You’ll surely be transported away into true authenticity here! The communal spaces invite guests to connect, and the traditional Tatami rooms offer a serene retreat. Explore the historic Yanaka Ginza shopping street that is a bit of a walk but worth it, savoring the timeless appeal of Tokyo’s old-town atmosphere.

Book here

9. Unplan Kagurazaka

In the classical Kagurazaka district, Unplan Kagurazaka stands as a beacon of modern elegance. The architecture blends seamlessly with the France-inspired surroundings. The hostel’s terrace garden offers a tranquil escape, and the design-driven interiors provide a contemporary contrast to the charm of Kagurazaka. Immerse yourself in the district’s cultural events and opulent style.

Book here

10. Wise Owl Hostels Shibuya

In the buzzing heart of Shibuya, Wise Owl Hostels Shibuya offers a contemporary haven. humble design of the hostel reflects the vibrant energy of its surroundings. The interior has a sort of make-shift aesthetic with its ply-wood furnishings, and contributes to its homey, youthful and fun vibe. With its prime location, guests can easily explore the trendy streets, iconic landmarks, and eclectic nightlife that make Shibuya a must-visit destination.

Book here

