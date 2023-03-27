10 Best Things to do in Asakusa

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Japan is a great example of a culture that intertwines its long, fascinating history with ever-evolving modern elements. There are many places across the nation where you can immerse yourself in this unique combination, and Asakusa is one of the most diverse in Tokyo! Here you’ll be able to ride a roller coaster, dine with a Geisha, bar hop, or see the horizon from the world’s tallest tower. Not to mention, shop for some incredible souvenirs! Whatever kind of experience you’re looking for, you’ll surely be able to find it here in Asakusa!

1. Sensoji Temple

Start off your adventure to Asakusa right by checking out the famous Sensoji Temple! This temple is one of the most visited in Japan by visitors, and rightfully so. Between the massive paper lantern at the front, the huge god statues, the shopping, and the pagodas, it is a great way to dip your toes into Japanese culture in a fun way! The temple is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Japan and is impressively maintained. The temple hosts a variety of events and, even on normal days, feels so vibrant with its long street of shops, bustling atmosphere, and surrounding activities and restaurants. Be sure to pay your respects, pray at the shrine, and get your fortune!

2. Nakamise Dori and souvenirs/sweets

Curious about shopping at Sensoji? Well, let’s look at that a little closer! Nakamise Dori is the name of the street that you will inevitably stroll down when visiting Sensoji. Home to about 90 shops selling all kinds of traditional souvenirs, some of which are handcrafted. There are also plenty of places to grab bites to eat. One great place near the front of the road to check out is the Kibi Dango Shop! These mildly sweet confections are a must-have. Keep an eye out for the rabbit logo! There are also plenty of restaurants that can be found on adjacent roads as well. If you’re hoping to bring a unique gift back to someone at home, this is a prime location to look around!

3. Asakusa Local Food and Bar Hopping Tour

Asakusa is also well known for its myriad of restaurants lining the streets, offering tons of local food and drinks. It’s a well-known activity to bounce from place to place, get different kinds of food and drinks, and go on an adventure. There are so many different places though, you might be overwhelmed! Fear not. We have the tour to back up this fun idea! If you want to get together with like-minded individuals and have some fun meeting locals and trying a variety of refreshments, then sign up and enjoy! But if tours are not your thing, no worries! Either way, if you’re around Asakusa in the evening, this is an incredibly fun thing to do to refuel after a day of shopping and sightseeing. If you’re interested in the tour, have a look at our link below!

4. Hanayashiki

Immerse yourself in a bit of old-fashioned edo vibes and festive themes at Japan’s oldest amusement park! The amusement park theme park is a great blast to the past with its collection of old fashion rides and attractions. Despite its size of 5,800 square meters, Hanayashiki is able to fit a lot of rides and attractions into its little site, such as a Ferris wheel, a haunted house, a maze, and even a roller coaster that’s 60 years old!

5. Nishi Sando Shopping Street

Nishi Sando Shopping Street is known for its festival-inspired aesthetics, as the surrounding area is well known for all the festivals held throughout the year. It’s filled with folklore characters, bright colors, and unique shopping opportunities! Several stores in the area specialize in selling traditional Japanese clothing, such as kimonos, festival outfits, stage costumes, and accessories. It will be fun and reminiscent if you’ve ever been to a Japanese festival or an inspiration to attend one! Be sure to check out the Ukiyo-e paintings if you like woodblock art!

6. Tokyo Skytree views

Tokyo Skytree is an epic experience. Here you will truly be able to fathom the sheer extent of Tokyo’s size and density. This tower, the tallest in the world, stands at an astonishing 634 meters tall and offers a 360-degree view that is unparalleled in Japan. It is also the main television broadcasting tower for Tokyo. The viewing decks are at 350m and 450m up, with the higher option being a bit more expensive. Not only is it incredible to see the city and bay from these heights, it’s also an incredible sight to see from various places. It really stands out and uniquely adds to the skyline, contrasting beautifully with old-fashioned elements.

Get your discounted tickets for Tokyo Skytree here

7. Sumida river cruise

Sumida river gets a lot of attention throughout the year, whether it’s fireworks festivals, adjacent landmarks, riverside cafes, gardens, or evening strolls. Sure, the sides have plenty of entertainment, but you won’t be totally satisfied until you’re cruising down it! There are a few different types of cruises. Still, you’ll get great views of the surrounding landmark structures like Skytree and the golden flame of the Asahi beer brewing company! Cruising down a river can’t possibly seem like a dull plan on a sunny day with tons of things to do before and after!

8. rickshaw ride

If you’re planning to check out Sensoji (and you definitely should), you’ll almost certainly see the rickshaws. It’s a fun and unique experience because you’re pulled around by one guy to see a few sights. It may just be one guy, but they all seem to have enough leg muscle for two, no joke. All jokes aside, it is a charming experience, and the men pulling the rickshaw are very kind and easy to talk to, granted they can speak your language, or you can speak theirs! The rides are reviewed to be surprisingly smooth, despite the odds!

9. Asakusa Tourist Culture Information Center

This location is a great place to stop and get some assistance figuring out where to go and maybe take a breather from touring! It’s also not too bad of a sight; the unique exterior architecture is certainly eye-catching! Here you’ll find tons of guides for the area, tours (some of which are free), a cafe, and multilingual staff to help you out. If you’re trying to maximize your itinerary, then this is a great place to stop by and maybe get some new ideas and personalized advice, complete with a nice cup of coffee or tea!

10. experience geisha culture

Asakusa, as you can see, is a hub of Japanese culture. Geishas, directly translated to “art people” are upholders of Japanese culture in various ways. Traditionally they are elegant entertainers and are commonly known for their white makeup, wearing of Kimono, and elaborate hairdressing. So, it’s not surprising to know that Asakusa is home to some unique experiences involving Geishas or Maiko (apprentice Geisha). There’s a chance you’ll see them out and about, but there are also private experiences you can pay for. In fact, the Information Center we just mentioned offers live shows! If you’re looking for something more private, you can book a dining or tea house experience, where there are musical performances and traditional foods to enjoy.

