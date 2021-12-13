Best Winter Fireworks Festivals in Japan 2021-2022

Fireworks are beautiful flowers that bloom gracefully in the night sky and are one of the most popular summer attractions in Japan. Every year, fireworks festivals are held at various beaches and riversides, attracting not only the locals but also people from all over the country. But did you know that fireworks festivals are held all over Japan in the cold winter season as well? In this article we will introduce you to some of the best winter fireworks festivals scheduled to be held in the winter of 2021-2022 in Japan.

1. Fujisan Hanabi

As you may already know, Mt. Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan. Fujisan Hanabi is a fireworks festival held every winter at the amusement park “GrinPa”, which is located at the second station(partway up the mountain) of the southern part of Mt. Fuji. Since it is held at the elevated second station of the mountain, this fireworks festival is called Japan’s “Highest Altitude Fireworks Display”. The seating area is close to where the fireworks are set off, making the fireworks look bigger than usual and therefore quite popular among viewers. All seats require an admission fee, and there is also a drive-through area where you can watch the fireworks separately from other spectators. If you are worried about COVID-19, this drive-through viewing area might be a safer option. The spectacular fireworks set off from the highest point in Japan are truly worth seeing!

Fujisan Hanabi 2021

Date: December 18th (Sat)

Time: 4:30 PM ~ 6:00 PM

Number of Fireworks: About 5,000

Website: Fujisan Hanabi

2. Huis Ten Bosch

Huis Ten Bosch is a Dutch-themed amusement park located in Nagasaki Prefecture, Kyushu, and is famous for being the largest amusement park in Japan. During the Christmas season, Huis Ten Bosch sets off fireworks to the tune of Christmas songs, creating a beautiful display in the night sky for visitors to enjoy. This year on New Year’s Eve (December 31st), they will be holding a countdown fireworks display. There will also be a live music performance by several Japanese artists before the countdown fireworks. Watching the fireworks as you ring in the New Year in Huis Ten Bosch is sure to be a memorable experience!





Huis Ten Bosch 2021

Dates/times:

Christmas Fireworks

December 18th (Sat), 19th (Sun), 24th (Fri), 25th (Sat)

8:30 PM ~ 8:45 PM

New Year’s Eve Countdown Fireworks

December 31st-January 1st (Fri-Sat) 11:59 PM ~ 12:20 AM

Number of fireworks: (Christmas) About 3,000/(New Year’s Eve) About 8,000

Website: Huis Ten Bosch

3. Atami Kaijo Fireworks Festival

The Atami Kaijo Fireworks Festival in Shizuoka prefecture is held regularly throughout the year. This year marks 70 years of this historic fireworks display! The fireworks are held at Atami Bay, which is conveniently only a 10-15 minute walk from Atami Station. Some hotels even have a nice view of the fireworks, so you can relax and enjoy the fireworks without worrying about the busy crowds. If you ever plan to visit Atami, this is a must-see fireworks display!

Atami Kaijo Hanabi Festival 2021-2022 (Winter)

Dates: December 5th (Sun), 12th (Sun), 18th (Sat), 25th (Sat). January 9th (Sun), 15th (Sat)

Time: 8:20 PM ～ 8:45 PM

Number of fireworks: About 3,000

Website: Atami Fireworks Festival

4. Isogai Fireworks Theater

Isogai Fireworks Theater is a one-night-only Christmas fireworks event held at the port of Nagoya, Aichi prefecture. Every year on Christmas night, many people gather at the port of Nagoya to watch these beautiful fireworks. What’s special about this fireworks show is the harmony of the beautiful fireworks combined with the realistic and powerful sound surrounding you, making it feel as if you are watching a show in a theater. If you want to spend your Christmas in a romantic setting watching breathtaking fireworks, Isogai Fireworks Festival is the best choice!

Isogai Fireworks Theater 2021

Date: December 25th (Sat)

Time: 6:30〜7:15 PM

Number of fireworks: Not officially announced

Website: Isogai Fireworks Theater

5. Kawaguchi Lake Winter Hanabi

Kawaguchiko is a large lake in Yamanashi Prefecture, located at the foot of Mt. Fuji. Kawaguchi Lake Winter Festival is held here at the lake every winter and you can see the wonderful evening fireworks display with the majestic Mt. Fuji in the background. This spectacular view makes it a popular tourist attraction, bringing people from all over. If you are lucky, you might even be able to see Mt. Fuji and the colorful fireworks reflected on the surface of Lake Kawaguchi, which is truly picturesque. You will be able to capture pictures that are perfect for postcards, calendars, or whatever you decide to use them for!

Kawaguchi Lake Winter Hanabi 2022

Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday from January 22nd (Sat) ~ February 20th (Sun)

Time: 8:00 PM ~ 8:20 PM

Number of fireworks: Not officially announced

Website: Kawaguchiko Lake Winter Hanabi

6. Gero Onsen Hanabi Monogatari

Gero Onsen, located in Gero City, Gifu Prefecture, is one of the three most famous hot springs in Japan, along with Arima Onsen and Kusatsu Onsen. Gero Onsen is a clear, colorless, alkaline hot spring that will help moisturize your skin. At Gero Onsen, there is a 10-minute fireworks show held every Saturday and on Christmas Eve until March 2022. Surprisingly, the fireworks show has a different theme every time. This way not only visitors but locals can also enjoy a fun and unique display every week. Watching the fireworks while soaking in the relaxing hot springs is bound to be an exceptional experience!





Gero Onsen Hanabi Monogatari 2021-2022

Dates: Every Saturday from October 2021 to March 2022 (excluding New Years day), December 24th (Fri)

Time: 8:30 PM ～ 8:40 PM

Number of fireworks: 2681

Website: Gero Onsen Hanabi Monogatari

7. Hakodate Kaijo Fuyu Hanabi

Hakodate, one of the major cities in Hokkaido, usually holds a fireworks festival near the harbor for three days in February. Unfortunately, the festival scheduled to be held in February 2022 has been canceled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The fireworks festival here is famous for its truly breathtaking combination of vivid fireworks and the fantastically well lit up city. If you have the chance to capture the show from nearby hotels and restaurants, they will without a doubt turn out wonderful.

Hakodate Kaijo Fuyu Hanabi (Canceled in 2022)

Date: Early to mid-February

Time: Not officially announced due to the cancelation

Number of fireworks: Not officially announced

Website: Hakodate Kaijo Fuyu Hanabi

8. Chichibu Night Festival

Located in Chichibu on the western side of Saitama Prefecture, the Chichibu Night Festival is held annually in early December. During the Chichibu Night Festival, a number of gorgeous yatai (屋台, floats) are pulled through the town, bringing a lot of excitement to the local people. As fireworks are set off, they only add to the fun and thrill of the festival. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this year’s festival will still be held but on a smaller scale to help prevent the spread of the virus. However there is still a lot to do if you have the chance to join!

Chichibu Night Festival 2021

Dates: December 2nd (Thu), 3rd (Fri)

Time: Not officially announced

Number of fireworks: Not officially announced

Official Website: Chichibu Night Festival

After talking about eight of the best winter fireworks festivals throughout Japan, which one do you want to visit the most? Just a heads up, due to the effects of COVID-19 or bad weather the day of the festival, there may be cancelations, so please be sure to check the official website for each festival carefully. Many hotels and restaurants are also doing events connected to these fireworks festivals, so if you don’t want to be in a big crowd or simply would rather enjoy the fireworks in a relaxed atmosphere, this might also be a good option for you. Why don’t you light up your life and go see some fireworks in Japan this winter?

