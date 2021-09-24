10 Snow Festivals in Japan 2021-2022

Japan is the country of the festivals, in summer there are many dance festivals and huge firework displays, and in winter the major events are the snow festivals. A number of winter festivals are held throughout the country, especially in the Tohoku and Hokkaido regions. These areas receive a lot of snow every year and host snow festivals that are attracting many people. Each festival has its own unique features, such as kamakura (snow hut) and lanterns. Many travelers who come to Japan in winter, visit Japan for their superb snow conditions for skiing, with large amounts of powder snow, but don’t miss out on the fun of these snow festivals too! Let’s have a look at some of the best snow festivals of Japan!

1. Sapporo Snow Festival

We start of the list with without a doubt the most famous winter festival: the Sapporo Snow Festival – one of the biggest snow festivals in Japan. Sapporo Snow Festival is held every year in early February at Ōdori Park, Susukino and other venues in Sapporo City. The highlight of this festival is the artworks that are created by carefully shaving large ice blocks. The ice sculptures comes in all sizes and sorts, from the White House, the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, to popular Japanese anime characters. Each piece is elaborately created and fascinates all who see it.





Sapporo Snow Festival 2022

Odori Park & Susukino Site: February 5th (Sat.) – 12th (Sat.)

Tsudome Site: February 1st (Tue.) – 12th (Sat.)

Sapporo Snow Festival

2. Jozankei Snow Lantern Festival

Jozankei Onsen Snow Lantern is another festival organised in Sapporo. The festival was first held in 2011 with the idea of welcoming guests with snow candle light by all Japanese ryokan and hotels. About 2,000 snow candles decorate the whole area of Jozankei and what makes these candles extra special is that they are all handmade by the staff working at the hot spring resort. The numerous candles flickering in the snow are very romantic sight at night, a great dating spot!

Jozankei Snow Lantern Festival 2022

Late January ~ Mid-March, exacts dates to be announced

Jozankei Snow Lantern Festival

3. Lake Shikotsu lce Festival





Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival is held in the hot springs around Lake Shikotsu, a caldera lake near Chitose, Hokkaido. The winter event displays ice sculptures created by sprinkling lakewater, which is famous for its high transparency. At night, the ice sculptures are spotlighted with colorful lights, creating a fantastic sight. The magical frozen lake and its ice castles are a fantastic way to enjoy a cold winter day and night! The Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival shows a completely different face in the daytime and at night, is well worth a visit.

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival 2022

Event date: Late January ~ Mid-February every year

Chitose-Lake Shikotsuko lce Festival

3. Sounkyo Onsen Hyobaku Festival

Sounkyo Onsen in Kamikawa-cho, Hokkaido, holds a beautiful ice waterfall festival every winter. In winter, the temperature in this area drops well below 0 and it is so cold that the water falling from the waterfalls freezes. Thanks to this natural phenomenon, the frozen waterfalls transform into a beautiful ice world. This festival is held from evening to night, and the sparkle illumination is also displayed, so you will definitely enjoy it. There is also a rest area where you can buy a hot drink and a spot to take good pictures, so be sure to check these spots. A popular activity is the Lake Shikotsu Winter Trekking Tour, combine a day of trekking with a visit to the spectacular event!

Sounkyo Onsen Hyobaku Festival 2022

Late January to Mid – March every year

Sounkyo Ice Fall Festival

4. Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival is held every winter in Hirosaki in Aomori Prefecture. The snow festival welcoming you with many handmade lanterns and miniature kamakura which are set up throughout Hirosaki Park. There are about 150 snow lanterns made by citizens, and about 300 miniature kamakura lined up near the lotus pond. Each of these snow lanterns has a picture of a Nebuta warrior. The snow lanterns are erected around Hirosaki Castle, one of Japan’s 12 original castles and a popular cherry blossom viewing spot in spring. In winter, the many sakura trees that are illuminated spectacularly, together with the kamakura and the lanterns surrounding the castle create a magical snowy kingdom.



Photo by ⓒHirosaki Tourism and Convention Bureau

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival 2022

February 10th (Thu.) -13th (Sun.)

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

The Sakura Light Up in Winter is planned from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022

6. Iwate Snow Festival

Iwate Snow Festival is a big winter event held for about 10 days at several venues in Shizukuishi in Iwate Prefecture. The main venues are Koiwai Farm, one of the most famous farms in Japan, and Iwate Kogen Snow Park, the closest ski resort to Morioka. It is one of the largest winter festivals in Honshu and attracts a large number of visitors every year. Admission is free and there is a Iwate Snow Festival Special Bus from Morioka Station, so it’s very easy to go. There are plenty of things to enjoy such as snow sculptures of all sizes, kamakura, snow lanterns, and even sleigh rides. The festival site itself looks like a small theme park. At night, fireworks are set off, so you can enjoy the fireworks while watching the snow art. There are also several hot springs near the festival and they also hold some events, a visit to the snow festival and relax in the hot spring after!

Iwate Snow Festival

Mid-February

Iwate Snow Festival

7. Yokote Snow Festival





Yokote Snow Festival in Akita is a festival with a history of 450 years and is famous for about 100 large size kamakura. Each kamakura is about three meters high, and four or five people can stay inside. Local children invite tourists who come to see the festival inside the snow hut and serve them amazake and roasted rice cakes. Even though a kamakura is made of snow, it is surprisingly warm inside. Eating and drinking to Japanese snacks in the winter wonder land is just a magical experience. In addition, in the schoolyard of the local elementary school and along the riverbank, there are a number of miniature kamakura made by local people. This scenery together with the wintery activities will be a fantastic and memorable experience for you.

Yokote Snow Festival 2022

February 15th & 16th every year

Free admission

Kamakura rental: ¥3,000 for one hour for a group (advance booking is recommended).

Yokote Snow Festival

8. Zao Jyuhyo Festival

Zao, Yamagata Prefecture, is one of the most famous ski resorts in Japan, and also famous as a tourist destination where you can see “樹氷 (Juhyo)”. Juhyo is often called “snow monster” because of its appearance but it really is just a very rare natural phenomenon that can be seen only at some places in the world. The festival is more commonly known as the Zao Onsen Snow Monster Festival and takes place all over Zao Onsen Snow Resort, including on top of the mountain! You can take a ropeway that runs from Jyuhyo Kogen Station to the Jizoyama Station at the summit. You can see the snow monsters of Zao spread out all over the mountain area while you are on the ropeway. When you go there at night, you can enjoy seeing the Zao Snow Monsters lit up in the pitch-black darkness, creating a impressive winter world. Other activities held are Winter Hanabi (fireworks), projection displays and a torchlight ski descent. The festival is held from late December to March and the snow monsters are at their peak in February.





Zao Onsen Snow Monster Festival

Late December 〜 Late February

Zao Juhyo Festival

9. Aone Onsen Snow Illumination

Aone Onsen, located in Kawasaki-cho, southern Miyagi, is famous as a hot spring renowned for the beautiful nature. It is said that in the early Edo Period the Date family (伊達家), one of the most famous warrior families, often visited the hot springs for the purpose of curing themselves. At a special site around Aone Children’s Park and Jyappo Hot Spring, local people make about 2,000 small shrines (hokora) with snow and light a snow candle inside each of them. A fantastic winter scene appears and free tonjiru (Japanese pork soup) and cocoa is offered to the first visitors. Although it is held for only one day, every year Aone Onsen’s small snow shrines attract many tourists who seek a fantastic snowy scene. It is also recommended to stay at the hot spring village and go out to see this festival at night!

Aone Onsen Snow Illumination 2022

One night early february

Aone Onsen Snow Illumination

10. Tsunan Snow Festival

Have you ever seen a beautiful scenery of countless lanterns, flying in the night sky? Guess what, you can see that very scene here in Japan! More than 1,000 lanterns fly in the sky over Tsunan in Niigata Prefecture and fireworks are set off in the finale of the festival. Tsunan receives some of the heaviest snowfall in the world and to lift the spirits of the locals in these cold and dark winters, Tsunan Snow Festival is organised each year. Winter activities, including snowboard battles, live music and fireworks cheer up everyone who sees it!

Tsunan Snow Festival

Mid-March every year

Tsunan Snow Festival

A grand total of 10 snow festivals are introduced here, but there are many more winter events organized in Japan. All of them are as fantastic and impressive as you’d expect with snow huts, fireworks, illumination events and much more. Each festival has its own unique characteristics and is well worth a visit. Be sure to check their official website or social media to find out when the festival is held and if there are any sudden changes, sometimes the lack or abundance of snow might spoil the winter party. We hope you will enjoy visiting these Japanese snow festivals that have spectacular shows in winter!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Other articles you might enjoy

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education of Japan and got her Master’s degree in March, 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.