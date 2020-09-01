There are 12 original castles in Japan which means they have a castle tower (or main keep) which was built during the Edo period or earlier. It may surprise you, as there are a number of castles around Japan but only a dozen of them have survived over centuries without being damaged or destroyed. It is mainly because of the fact that most of them were demolished by the Meiji government in 1873, when they tried to transform the whole nation into a westernized form by implementing a series of reformations. Old castles were regarded as useless any more, and the cultural values were ignored.

Even today, we can enjoy 12 original castles which stand across the country. Each of them fascinates visitors with unique features, and visiting them gives you an opportunity to get to know the history and backgrounds more deeply. In this article, we will introduce 12 original castles you can visit in Japan!

▷What is Edo? An Overview of The History of Japan

1. Bitchū Matsuyama Castle

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle is an iconic castle located in Takahashi city, Okayama prefecture. It was built in 1240 by Akiba Shigenobu, a warrior during the Kamakura period, and has been loved by many people as a landmark and the most visited tourist attraction in the city. It is known as the only Yamajiro-style castle among the 12 original castles, sitting 430-meter high above the sea level. Make sure to prepare for a hike as you need to take a steep pathway to reach the castle tower before enjoying a spectacular view from there! From the late September through the early April, especially early in the morning when the clouds around the castle get thick, you can see the castle floating above the sea of clouds! It is often referred as the castle in the sky, making it a unique photogenic spot featured in many travel guide books.

Opening Hours

9am-5:30pm (Apr. – Sep.) 9am-4:30 (Oct. – Mar.)

Admissions ¥300 (Adults) ¥150 (elementary/ junior high school students)

How to get there: From JR Bitchu Takahashi station, take a taxi and it takes about 15 min.

5 Things to Do in Okayama ― The Easy Access to Naoshima Okayama prefecture located in Shikoku area, the west part of Japan is not famous among the tourists but very beautiful place. If you go to the popular island Naoshima, it is going to be your chance to visit there!

2. Hikone Castle

Hikone Castle is a symbolic spot located in Hikone city, Shiga prefecture. Designated as a National Treasure along with other 4 original castles such as Himeji castle and Inuyama castle, it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Hikone area. The construction was started with an order from Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first Shogun of Tokugawa Shogunate in 1604. It took around 20 years to complete the whole castle, and it prospered as a political and business center of the Hikone clan dominated by the Ii family during the Edo period. The three-story main tower is relatively small, but the remaining structures combine different architect styles from the middle ages and the early modern ages, making it a unique historical site. Most of the structures are remaining in a perfect condition, and some of them including stone walls and moats are officially designated as Important Cultural Properties.

Opening Hours

8:30am-5pm

Admissions ¥800 (Adults) ¥200 (elementary/ junior high school students)

How to get there: Take JR line and get off at Hikone station. It is a 15min walk to get to the caste.

The Best Places to Visit in Shiga Being close to Kyoto, Shiga prefecture is a perfect destination for a day trip. There are many attractions Shiga can offer, Lake Biwa, which is the largest lake in Japan, Omihachiman where you can walk around the historical sites and a boat cruise and so on!

3. Himeji Castle

The white, beautiful facade appears in most of the travel guides that introduce the highlights that you shouldn’t miss in Japan. Himeji Castle is an iconic castle located in Himeji city, Hyogo prefecture. It is widely recognized as a representative castle in Kansai region along with Osaka castle in Osaka, and visited by numerous numbers of tourists all year round. The elegant appearance is often referred as Shirasagi-jo (means White Heron), and reopened to the public after more than 5 years of restoration work in 2015.

The current castle complex, completed in 1609, consists of over 80 structures, and most of them fortunately survived through several wars and fires unlike other castles in Japan. In 1993, it was registered as one of the first UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan. During cherry blossom season, it gets packed with a number of people who enjoy cherry blossom viewing with the fascinating castle in the background!

Opening Hours

9am-4pm

Admissions: ¥1,000 (Adults) ¥300 (from elementary up to high school students)

How to get there: From JR Himeji station, take a bus called “Shinki Bus” and get off at Otemon-mae stop.

The Best Places to Visit in Hyogo Kobe is the most known area in Hyogo prefecture but there are more attractions you can enjoy! Here are 10 best places to visit in Hyogo other than Kobe.

4. Hirosaki Castle

Hirosaki Castle is an iconic castle in Hirosaki city, Aomori prefecture. Oura Tamenobu, the first feudal lord who ruled the area started the construction in 1603. After his death, the construction was continued by Oura Nobuhira, his son who is also known as the second feudal lord until 1611. Although the original main tower (called Tenshukaku in Japanese) was struck by lightning and unfortunately destroyed, it was reconstructed during the Edo period and is remaining today. Designated as National Important Cultural Property, it has been visited by lots of tourists all year round, especially in spring when over 2,600 cherry blossoms on the castle ground bloom!

Opening Hours

9am-5pm (Apr. – 23 Nov.)

※Closed from 24 Nov. through the end of Mar.

Admissions ¥320 (Adults) ¥100 (Children)

How to get there: From JR Hirosaki station, take a taxi and it takes about 10 min. You can also take a regular bus service.

Best Places To Visit In Aomori Honshu's most northern prefecture Aomori is one of Japan's most beautiful prefectures, including volcanic mountain ranges, hot springs and lakes. In this article we will highlight all the MUST visit places in this prefecture.

5. Inuyama Castle

Along with the Nagoya Castle, Inuyama Castle is a symbolic castle in Aichi prefecture. It stands on a small hillside overlooking the Kiso river running by the prefectural border between Aichi and Gifu. The surroundings boast a plenty of nature and allow visitors to take a refreshing stroll along the pathway along the river. The castle town nearby is full of Japanese traditional buildings which are well-preserved. In recent years, it has been attracting a number of tourists as a popular sightseeing spot where you can enjoy tasty dishes and find small gifts as well.

Opening Hours

9am-5pm

Admissions ¥550 (Adults) ¥110 (elementary/ junior high school students)

How to get there: From JR Inuyama station, it is only a 20min walk to reach the castle and surrounding area.

Best Things to Do in Aichi Aich is the best known for Nagoya city or Toyota's hometown but do you know that there are some islands and beaches you can enjoy and relax? Here are the best things to do in Aichi you shouldn't miss!

6. Kōchi Castle

Located at the heart of Kochi city, Kochi Castle has been loved as a landmark representing the power and prosperity of Yamauchi family, who rule over the region during the Edo period. The construction was originally started by Yamauchi Kazutoyo, the first lord of the Tosa clan (old name for Kochi) in 1601. Although most of the buildings were accidentally burned down by fire in 1727, they were reconstructed later and some of them survived over periods and stand there even today. The main keep remains in a perfect condition, which makes it outstanding among the 12 original castles. This is also the only place where you can take a photo of both the Otemon Gate, the main entrance gate, and the castle tower altogether!

Opening Hours

9am-5pm

Admissions ¥420 (Adults 18+)

※Admission free for under 18 years old

How to get there: From JR Kochi station, take a city bus or tram and get off at “Kochi Castle-mae” stop.

10 Best Places to Visit in Kouchi Kouchi is worth visiting for its beautiful surroundings of nature. Since 84 % of the land in Kouchi is forest, you can spend relaxing time in rural part of Japan.

7. Marugame Castle

Standing on a 66-meter hillside, Marugame Castle is known for the stone walls recognized as the highest ones in Japan. The origin of the castle dates back about 400 years ago, when Ikoma Chikamasa started the construction as his subsidiary castle in 1597. It is a typical Hirayama-style castle which combines the design and architectural style of both Yamajiro-style and Hirajiro-style. The castle grounds are surrounded by moats which played a role to protect the castle from attacks. The symbolic stone walls are claimed as a masterpiece of the most advanced techniques during the early Edo period. As the size and shape of stones used for each wall is different, you can enjoy comparing the details of walls as exploring the castle grounds!

Opening Hours

9am-4:30pm

Admissions ¥200 (Adults) ¥100 (elementary/ junior high school students)

How to get there: From JR Marugame station, it is about 10min walk to get to the castle.

The Best Places to Visit in Ehime Read all about the best things to do in Ehime prefecture in West Japan in our travel guide. Visit a real life Ghibli bath house Dogo Onsen or cycle the beautiful Shimanami Kaido. Here you'll read everything you need to know about Ehime!

8. Maruoka Castle

Maruoka Castle is the only castle which remains the original structure in the Hokuriku region. Although the most part of the castle was demolished in 1871 in the process of westernization implemented by Meiji government, the main tower survived and is designated as Important Cultural Property. Visit the museum just outside the castle which houses a collection of valuable historical exhibits. Over 400 cherry blossoms welcome visitors in spring and offers a breathtaking view as being illuminated at night!

Opening Hours

8:30am-5pm

Admissions ¥450 (Adults) ¥150 (Children)

How to get there: From JR Maruoka station, take “Keifuku Bus” and get off at Maruoka Bus Terminal Stop.

Best Places To Visit in Fukui Tropical beaches in the summer and mountains covered with snow in winter, Fukui prefecture has best of both worlds. In this article we will highlight the best places you should visit in Fukui prefecture

9. Matsue Castle

Matsue Castle was built in 1611 by Horio Yoshiharu and Horio Tadauji, who achieved a great accomplishment at the battle of Sekigahara. They were officially assigned to be in charge of the Oki and Izumo area which is currently part of Shimane prefecture. They started to build the castle in 1607, and it took almost five years to complete the construction. It is among the 5 original castles which are designated as a National Treasure. From the top floor of the main tower, you can have a panoramic view of the Matsue city. In spite of the remote location, it fascinates a number of visitors with the powerful black facade that gives you a completely different impression from other castles!

Opening Hours

8:30am-6:30pm (Apr. – Sep.) 8:30am-5pm (Oct. – Mar.)

Admissions ¥680 (Adults) ¥290 (Children) ¥470 (Foreigners)

How to get there: From JR Matsue station, take “Lake Line Bus” and get off at Ote-mae Stop.

10. Matsumoto Castle

Matsumoto Castle is one of the most famous original castles located in Nagano prefecture. The history dates back to the 16th century, and has been loved as an iconic landmark in the Matsumoto city by local people. The five-story main tower is considered to be built during the Azuchi Momoyama to the Edo period, and designated as National Treasure along with other 4 castles such as Himeji Castle in Hyogo and Inuyama Castle in Aichi. The black and white exterior creates a stunning view with the natural surroundings and the Northern Japan Alps in the background!

Opening Hours

8:30am-5pm

Admissions ¥700 (Adults) ¥300 (elementary/ junior high school students)

How to get there: From JR Matsumoto station, take a local bus and get off at “Matsumoto Castle/ City Hall-mae Stop”.

Best Places to Visit in Nagano Prefecture Nagano prefecture is well known for the snow monkey monkeys and for the great skiing conditions. In this article we highlight some more amazing places to visit in Nagano!

11. Matsuyama Castle (Iyo)

Matsuyama Castle is located in the center of the Matsuyama city in Ehime prefecture. It is a typical Hirayama-style castle standing on a 132-meter-tall hill called Katsuyama. There used to be around 40 historical structures, and 21 of them remain and are designated as Important Cultural Property. The construction was started by Kato Yoshiaki in 1602, and it took almost quarter of a century to finally complete. The castle is accessible only by ropeway or chair lift, which takes you from the base of the hill up to the top where the main keep stands silently. Enjoy the stunning view from the top floor of the castle overlooking the Matsuyama city and the surrounding nature!

Opening Hours

9am-5:30pm

※Varies depending on season

Admissions ¥520 (Adults) ¥160 (Children)

※need to purchase round trip tickets for ropeway or chair lift separately.

How to get there: From JR Matsuyama station, take a city tram bound for “Dogo-onsen” and get off at “Okaido Stop”.

The Best Places to Visit in Ehime Read all about the best things to do in Ehime prefecture in West Japan in our travel guide. Visit a real life Ghibli bath house Dogo Onsen or cycle the beautiful Shimanami Kaido. Here you'll read everything you need to know about Ehime!

12. Uwajima Castle

Uwajima Castle is another original castle that you can visit in Ehime prefecture. Although the size is relatively small compared to Matsuyama castle, the beautiful appearance fascinates a number of tourists with the scenic surroundings all year round. It was originally designed by Todo Takatora, a famous lord who involved in building many castles built during the Azuchi Momoyama to Edo periods. It was later used as a residence and political center for the Date family, who ruled the area through the Edo period. Standing on the 80-meter-tall hillside, it offers an amazing view of Uwajima city with giant mountains around and the ocean in the distance!

Opening Hours

9am-5pm (Mar. – Oct.) 9am-4pm (Nov. – Feb.)

Admissions ¥200 (Adults) ¥160 (65+)

※Free admission for junior high school students and under

How to get there: From JR Uwajima station, it is a 15min walk to reach the castle.

Don’t forget to check out our private tour!

If you need some help to organize your trip to Japan, you should definitely check out our private tour including English guide. We’re glad to help you make your trip to Japan a safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memory!

1. Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour [Customizable]

Visit the beautiful city full of historical temples and shrines with our friendly guide!

Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour [Customizable] - JapanWonderTravel.com On this Kyoto private tour, you can see Kyoto efficiently in one day and also develop a deeper understanding of it and its culture.This tour includes three

2. [Virtual Tour] 1 Hour Quick Overview for Travel in Japan

Our virtual tour helps you get to know the must visits around Japan and get ready for your next trip!

Quick Virtual Overview for Japan - JapanWonderTravel.com If you had planned to travel to Japan but missed the opportunity due to COVID-19, this is perfect for you. This virtual tour takes you to the highlight of Japan

Visiting old castles is one of the most exciting way to spend time while traveling around Japan. If you take a closer look at the details of each castle with a better understanding of the history, you will realize the slight differences that makes it a special spot with unique features!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Other articles you might like

What is Edo? An Overview of The History of Japan The Edo period is central to understanding Japan and its culture. In this blog we will briefly explain the history of the Edo period and tell you some places where you can still experience this important period!

How to Travel Cheap with Go to Travel Campaign Japan government announced that they started Go To Travel Campaign to encourage people to travel around Japan on July 22nd, 2020. This is a great opportunity to travel cheap in Japan! This campaign is not for international travelers but if you already live in Japan, why not going for a trip around Japan with Go to Travel Campaign? In this article, we will explain what is Go To Travel Campaign and how to travel cheap with it!

Brief History of Tokyo; Nihonbashi and Things To Do in Nihonbashi Nihonbashi is a buzzing commercial district named after the iconic bridge which is seen as the kilometer zero marker for Japan's national highway network since the early Edo Period. In this blog we will explain more about the history of this lively area and best places to go.

Complete Guide to Kabuki - Japanese Traditional Dance Theatre Watching a kabuki performance is a unique and fun experience to have in Japan. The traditional Japanese theatre can be fun for tourists as well. Learn more about kabuki and how to enjoy the show here.

Experience Traditional Tokyo: One Day in Yanesen Area Yanesen is an area in Tokyo with met Edo style buildings and a traditional atmosphere. The areas of Yanaka, Nezu and Sendagi are dotted with shrines, temples and small shops. Here we will tell you the best places to visit in the area!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you