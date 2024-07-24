10 Best Free Museums in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Tokyo is dotted with wonderful museums that are easy on the wallet and offer free admission to their many cultural gems. These museums range from sophisticated Western art to the rich history of Japanese art and culture. You will be touched by Japan’s unique art and traditions and be impressed by the futuristic exhibits. Why not begin your free cultural journey at one of these venues filled with the diversity of Tokyo? In this article, we have chosen 10 special places in Tokyo where history comes alive and we bring you a feast of art, history, and science.

1. Suginami Animation Museum

Suginami Animation Museum, which stretches about 10 minutes from the north exit of JR Ogikubo Station, is truly an epicenter of Japanese animation. Here, the history of animation comes alive with exciting exhibits such as the “Animation Production Process Corner” which takes a closer look behind the scenes at the creation of animation. The “History of Japanese Animation” and “Animation Production Process” sections offer a glimpse into the depths of animation and help visitors understand how Japanese animation has evolved over time. The museum’s centerpiece is the signature pillar, which is filled with autographs from animators, voice actors, and cartoonists who have visited the museum.

Official Website: Suginami Animation Museum

2. Bank of Japan Currency Museum

The Bank of Japan Currency Museum has been constructed based on in-depth research of the materials in the museum’s collection as a place to unravel the history of Japanese currency in an easy-to-understand manner. Through actual historical materials, visitors can vividly understand the essence of how money was selected and used throughout history. Various coins and related materials from ancient to modern Japan are displayed, including actual Wadokaichin coins. Through these exhibits, visitors can ponder the changing economic history over time and the role that money has played in society. The exhibit also includes rare coins from around the world, allowing visitors to experience the diversity of the international economy through exposure to currencies from different countries.

Official Website: Bank of Japan Currency Museum

3. Police Museum

An interesting museum focusing on the heroic police officers who protect Japan’s security has been established in Tokyo. This museum proudly displays historical documents from the rise of the Japanese police to the present day, and offers visitors a place to learn and experience the activities of the Metropolitan Police Department today. Here, you can be drawn in by a variety of exhibits including video works and animation that use displays to become interactive experiences. The museum combines fun and learning, and allows visitors to deepen their understanding of police activities. The Police Museum is a wonderful place to come see, learn, and actually experience the world of the police officers who support public safety in Japan.

Official Website: Police Museum

4. Meguro Parasitological Museum

Photo by Viktor Forgacs™️ on Unsplash

The Meguro Parasitological Museum is a research museum that ventures into the unexplored world of parasites. It houses the Parasite Taxonomy Research Center, which holds an astounding 60,000 specimens of parasites, 300 of which are put on display. The museum store also offers a lineup of parasite-related books and key chains. In addition, T-shirts with a dynamic depiction of the parasite’s ecology are sold, and meant to astonish the viewer. The shocking appearance of the T-shirts may be startling for a moment, but for fans of biology, these items are sure to be exciting. The Meguro Parasite Museum is the ultimate place for learning and excitement in the unknown world of parasites.

Official Website: Meguro Parasitological Museum

5. Tokyo Waterworks Historical Museum

The Tokyo Waterworks Historical Museum is a hidden gem of the Bureau of Waterworks’ PR Museum that reveals the dynamic 400-year history of waterworks from Edo to Tokyo. Here, the history of Kanda Waterworks during the Edo period are exhibited and introduced in detail, while showing how modern waterworks technology came to be. The story of how the city has been sustained by water throughout its evolution and history is all contained here. Plus, there are water-related lectures and events that occur on a regular basis that will allow visitors to learn new perspectives about water. The Tokyo Waterworks Historical Museum is a place that conveys the history and importance of water.

Official Website: Tokyo Waterworks Historical Museum

6. Intermediatheque

Intermediatheque is a museum in an excellent location in Marunouchi, housing valuable cultural assets, academic specimens, and research materials that the University of Tokyo has built up since its establishment in 1877. The facility was built with the goal of creating opportunities for many people to become familiar with academic culture. The retro atmosphere of Intermediatheque is overwhelming to the viewer, as are the many valuable specimens displayed in the museum. Here, visitors can feel the trajectory of academic studies that have evolved along with the history of the University of Tokyo. Another attraction of this museum is that it is located just a short walk from Tokyo Station, so visitors can experience this museum before enjoying shopping and dining close by. It is a space of learning and healing in the heart of the city, where knowledge and elegance meet.

Official Website: Intermediatheque

7. Meiji University Museum

This museum stands next to Meiji University and boasts the longest history of any private university museum. Exhibits are divided into three areas: the Commodity Museum in the School of Commerce, the Criminal Museum in the School of Law, and the Archaeology Museum in the School of Letters. Special exhibition rooms continually display the university’s academic resources and the latest research findings. The museum is a place where knowledge and creativity fostered by the university intersect, and is responsible for bold and innovative cultural exploration.

Official Website: Meiji University Museum

8. Nikon Museum

The Nikon Museum is a space that brings together the history, products, and technology of Nikon, a world-renowned brand of digital cameras. Here, the development and evolution of each of the company’s businesses are displayed in detail. The spectacular display of approximately 1,000 cameras and lenses is truly a mecca for camera fans. Various models are displayed in one place, giving visitors a sense of Nikon’s technological advancements. Specialized lenses for news and film cameras are also elaborately displayed, allowing visitors to gain an in-depth knowledge of cameras.

Official Website: Nikon Museum

9. Ochanomizu Origami Kaikan

The Origami Kaikan, located in Bunkyo Ward, has been designated a cultural heritage site because of its history and aesthetics, and it is part of the model course of exploration of Japan for visitors from abroad. Here, exquisite works of washi paper are displayed and craft workshops are offered. English-speaking staff members guide visitors through the museum and offer lessons on how to make origami works. Visitors can freely create their own paper works of art through origami.

Official Website: Ochanomizu Origami Kaikan

10. Fire Museum

The Fire Museum is an interesting museum where visitors can learn about the history of firefighting in Japan. The museum has over 12,000 items in its collection, including firefighting materials and books, and displays a splendid collection of nishiki-e (woodblock prints), kawaraban (tile block print), old documents, and tools related to firefighting in the Edo period. Outside, an actual fire helicopter is on display, and visitors are free to sit in its cockpit. Visitors can enjoy feeling like a firefighter while learning about the history of Japanese firefighting.

Official Website: Fire Museum

Now that we’ve looked through the 10 free museums, were there any places you would like to visit? These free museums are wonderful gateways to experiencing Tokyo’s diverse attractions, seeing places where history and art blend, and where insights into the future can be gained. During your trip through Tokyo, these museums will further deepen your understanding of Japan’s past, present, and future. We invite you to visit these museums and discover the multifaceted charm of Tokyo.

