Best Places To Visit In Niigata

Niigata prefecture is located on the west coast of Japan, facing the Sea of Japan. The and known for the heavy snow and a number of ski resorts, natural surroundings and hot springs. The fifth largest prefecture in Japan is located in the Chūbu region and famous for its high quality rice, sake, fresh seafood, and cut flowers, especially tulips. There are delicious local dishes including Hegi Soba, Japanese traditional buckwheat noodles eaten in a special way unique to the region. In this article, we will introduce places to visit in Niigata!

Teradomari Fish Market

Located along the coast of the Sea of Japan, Niigata prefecture is famous for its fresh seafood. At the local Teradomari fish market in Nagaoka city you will find many lively, local vendors selling all types of seafood. The seafood is caught and directly delivered from the Sea of Japan which is located just across the road. At the market you can choose from a large selection of best-quality seafood at an affordable price. The market is also known as the place where all the delicious seafood from all over Japan is displayed. Some shops have a small dining area, or you can buy frozen or processed products to take back to your home/accommodation!

8.30am – 5pm

Kiyotsu Gorge

Kiyotsu Kyo Gorge is a scenic spot in Tokamachi city. You experience the gorge by walking through the Kiyotsu Gorge Tunnel, which is 750 meters long and offers differing views from four platforms. The final platform offers a stunning view with the shiny mirrored walls and a shallow pool to reflect the panoramic view in all directions! The spot is a popular photo spot and you can easily understand why. It is also known as a perfect spot to admire autumn colourful leaves with the overwhelming cliff in the background.

The tunnel is wide and flat and is easy accessible to everyone. A round trip takes about an hour, after which you can enjoy some food or drinks at the cafe or relax at the foot bath at the tunnel entrance.



8.30am – 4.30pm

Admission fee ￥800 (adults)

Sado island

Sado Island is a former exile island in front of the coast of Niigata, about 2 hours out by boat. The island is known for its’ annual Earth Celebration, a festival organised by Sado’s own, world famous Kodo taiko group. Taiko is a traditional Japanese percussion instrument and on the island you you can also visit the Taiko museum. If you are looking for a fun activity, try the hot tub boats! These boats were used back in the days by fisherman to collect shellfish and seaweed from rocky coastal waters. The cut-off barrels are a kind of tub boat that are now mainly used to amuse travellers in Sado Island.

The island is also home to a number of different type of onsen. Other attractions on the island include a former goldmine, the Osada Skyline (a beautiful mountain road with scenic views) and Senkaku Bay.

Ski slopes of Gala Yuzawa

Gala Yuzawa is probably one of the mosts convenient location for a weekend of snow fun or just as day trip from Tokyo. You can reach the ski slopes of Gala Yuzawa in about one hour from Tokyo by Shinkansen and the ski lift is directly connected to the train station! At the train station you can also rent your ski or snowboard gear, before making your way up to the slopes.

Yuzawa is known fors its long ski season and deep powder snow. The snow brought from the Sea of Japan to inland Niigata is of great quality and comes in great quantity. Overnight snow fall of more than 1 meter is not unusual in the area. There are some 20 snow resorts in the vicinity of Yuzawa town, all with their own own features. Some are more suitable for families with children, others meet the more experienced skiers and boarders needs. Though most of the resorts are not particularly great for advanced skiers and snowboarders that are on the search for off-piste and best powder snow conditions. From the Yuzawa train station there are shuttle buses available to all resorts.

Most places also offer great onsen facilities, the area is known for its many onsen and public bathhouses. Another product famous to the area is sake and at Echigo Yuzawa you can try about 100 different local sake!

8am – 5pm (operation of ski lift)

How to access Gala Yuzawa Snow Resort

From Tokyo Station take the Joetsu Shinkansen (Tanigawa or Max-Tanigawa) to Gala Yuzawa (ski season) or Echigo Yuzawa (off season).

Foreigners that don’t hold a JR Pass, can purchase a JR Tokyo Wide Pass. With this pass you can travel unlimited fro 3 days in the Kanto region.

Hoshitoge Rice Terraces

The melt water of the large amount of snow that Niigata receives every winter, provides great circumstances for the rice plants to grow. Niigata is a famous rice producer, and huge rice terraces can be found everywhere while you travel around the city. Hoshitoge Rice Terraces is among the most popular rice field. About 200 terraced rice paddies on the hillside create a stunning scenery and it is one of the must visit spots in Niigata. The appearance of the rice terrace changes each season, and the best season is in the early summer when the paddies are filled with water reflecting the sunlight and shines brightly! If you are lucky, you can come across sea of clouds which creates a magical view!

Ponshu-kan sake museum

When there is high-quality rice, you can be sure that there is also sake! Niigata prefecture is famous for its’ sake production and is home to around 90 breweries. In comes as no surprise probably that there is a place like heaven for sake-lovers in Niigata! Ponshu-kan is a unique museum which offers over 100 local sake types that are locally produced. Visitors first get 5 coins at the entrance, and put the coin into a small vending machine installed inside the museum. Each machine features different brands of sake, and it automatically offers a small cup of sake for tasting! There is also a souvenir shop handling local specialty and sake products as well. The main shop is located in Echigo Yuzawa station, and there is a branch shop offering the same quality service with more convenient location in Niigata station too!

9.30am – 8.30pm (sake tasting Niigata station shop)

9am – 7pm (sake tasting Echigo Yuzawa station shop)

Mount Hiuchi

Located in the Myoko Togakushi Renzan National Park, Mount Hiuchi is yet another famous and beautiful mountain in Japan. The mountain is well known for its flower fields in spring and autumn colours in fall. In fact, the mountain was listed by CNN as one the top 25 most beautiful spots in the world. The hiking season of the 2462m tall mountain lasts from July to november. The hiking trail is about 9km in length and along the hiking trail, near the summit of Mount Hiuchi, there is a beautiful lake called Koya pond. The pond has a variety of alpine plants that can be founded only in high places such as mountain. There is a cozy mountain hut called Koya Pond Mountain Hut nearby, which offers an amazing view of the pond! Reservation is required for all visitors to stay at the hut.

Climbing season July – September

*Reservations required!

Hegi Noodles

One of the must do’s when visiting Niigata is trying the regional soba. Soba is eaten across Japan but Niigata is famous for hegi soba. A type of seaweed called funori is added to the flour giving hegi soba a unique taste. Hegi refers to the wooden trays that the noodles are served on in mouthful sized portions. The soba goes well with a side of a tempura and was the perfect way to end a varied, scenic and thought provoking trip!

Yahiko Shrine

Yahiko shrine is a Shinto shrine situated at the base of Mount Yahiko. It enshrines Ame no Kagoyama no Mikoto, the great-grandson of Amaterasu Omikami as a deity. Although the details about the history of the shrine still remain unclear, it is considered that the origin of the shrine dates back about 2,400 years ago. Surrounded by a sacred forest, it is visited by a number of people, over 200,000 people visit the shrine to pray for a good fortune for the new year on New Year’s Day. There are also several spiritual spots and historical structures nearby. It’s only a five-minute walk to get there from Yahiko Station.

Itoigawa Beach

There are many swimming beaches in Itoigawa city on the coast of Sea of Japan. One of them is Itoigawa beach or nicknamed Jade Beach. Jade stones can be found on the beach, though, they are quite difficult to find. They are originally from mountainous areas upstream of the Hime river where there is a mining area of jade. They get carved through centuries while travelling the long river which finally flows into the ocean. You might now find the beautiful jade, but just exploring the peaceful beach brings a refreshing experience for you! And if you do find one, you are allowed to take those stones back home.

Where to stay in Niigata

Hotel Nikko Niigata – a central western hotel with a 360 view over Niigata’s cityscape

Hotel Futaba – a traditional Japanese Ryokan in Yuzawa with amazing mountain views and onsen

Hotel Azuma – a ocean view resort on Sado island that offers both tatami rooms and Western style rooms

Niigata has a number of attractive spots with respective characteristics. The fresh seafood, tasty sake, and scenic spots in nature offer an unforgettable experience for tourists altogether!

