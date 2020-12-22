New Year’s Tradition in Japan: Seven Lucky Gods Pilgrimage

1. What are Seven Lucky Gods?

The Seven Lucky Gods of Japan, known as Shichifukujin in Japanese, are an eclectic group of deities from Japan, India, and China which originated from Shinto, Buddhism and Hinduism. Each deity existed independently before the group was created in Japan in the 16th century. Images of the Seven Lucky Gods appear with great frequency in modern Japan.

The Shichifukujin are an excellent example of the way Hindu, Buddhist, and Shinto beliefs live side by side in Japan, influencing one another.

These are the Seven Lucky Gods:

Jurojin: the god of longevity and good health, from Chinese Taoist-Buddhist traditions.

Ebisu: the god of prosperity, commerce and fishing. Native to Japan and Japan’s indigenous Shinto tradition

Hotei: the god of happiness and good fortune, from Chinese Taoist-Buddhist traditions.

Benzaiten: the goddess of beauty and arts. The Hindu-Buddhist pantheon of India.

Bishamonten: the god of war who defends humans against evil spirits. The Hindu-Buddhist pantheon of India.

Daikokuten: the god of agriculture, prosperity and commerce. The Hindu-Buddhist pantheon of India.

Fukurokuju: the god of wisdom, good fortune, and longevity, from Chinese Taoist-Buddhist traditions.

2. What is the Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage?

Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage is called Shichifukujin-Meguri in Japanese. Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage can be done by visiting temples or shrines, each of which worships one or two of the Seven Lucky Gods, and collecting stamps in each place. The stamp is called “goshuin” or simply “shuin”. Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage can be completed in a couple of hours to half a day depending on how far the temples and shrines are located from one another.

Collecting seven stamps is said to bring in good fortune and blessing throughout the year. That is why it is the New Years tradition, many people do this at the start of the year, especially the first seven days of January. In addition, many participating temples and shrines issue a special board called “shikishi” for the stamps only during January.

Miyako Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage in Kyoto, dating back to the end of Muromachi Period (1336-1573), is said to be the oldest one in Japan. Although it takes almost a whole day to collect all seven stamps in Miyako Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage because the participating temples are not located close to each other, still today many people try to complete the quest to have good luck for the year.

If you are in Tokyo, we recommend Yamanote Shichifukujin Meguri in Meguro and Koedo Kawagoe Shichifukujin Meguri in Saitama.

3. Yamanote Shichifukujin Meguri in Meguro

This is said to be one of Tokyo’s oldest shichifukujin pilgrimages which started at least the end of 18th century. Please be careful not to be confused with Yamanote Seven Lucky Gods Trail in Shinjuku. Yamanote Shichifukujin Meguri in Meguro takes you to six temples and takes about 2-3 hours to complete. If you are wondering, 2 gods are enshrined together at Myoenji temple, so you visit six temples instead of seven. The shikishi costs 500 yen, and each goshuin costs 300 yen.

If you visit temples in the same order as we introduce them here, you will be granted good health and longevity, and if you follow backward order, you will be blessed with prosperity in business.

Kakurinji Temple (Bishamonten)

Kakurinji Temple was founded in 1631 and the current main temple building was built in 1865. Bishamonten, the god of war, is worshipped in this temple. The temple is located 15 minute from Shirokanedai Station on Nanboku Subway Line.

Zuishoji Temple (Hotei)

After a 10 minute walk from Kakurinji Temple, you will find Zuishoji Temple which was founded in 1670. The current huge temple building dates from the early 19th century and is designated as a national important cultural property. The temple is dedicated to the god of happiness and good fortune, Hotei.

Myoenji Temple (Fukurokuju & Jurojin)

Walk 7 minutes and you will find Myoenji Temple that was founded in 1620. The original buildings were reconstructed in 1954 after being destroyed by bombing in 1945. Fukurokuju and Jurojin worshiped together here.

Daienji Temple (Daikokuten)

Founded in the early 17th century, Daienji Temple displays several statues of deities and Buddha in the temple ground. You can also find the statues of all the Seven Lucky Gods here. Daienji Temple is dedicated to Daikokuten, who is the god of agriculture, prosperity and commerce. Daienji Temple can be accessed by a 12 minute walk from Myoenji Temple.

Banryuji Temple (Benzaiten)

Banryuji Temple can be accessed by an 8 minute walk from Daienji Temple. Banryuji Temple is a relatively small temple founded in 1648. The temple worships the goddess of beauty and arts, Benzaiten.

Ryusenji Temple (Ebisu)

With only a 5 minute walk from Banryuji Temple, you will arrive at the biggest and oldest temple on the pilgrimage, Ryusenji Temple. This temple is also known as Meguro Fudoson. Although the temple was founded in 808, the temple building is quite new as being built in 1981. The Lucky God found in this temple is Ebisu, the god of prosperity, commerce and fishing, and the only one with a pure Japanese background.

4. Koedo Kawagoe Shichifukujin Meguri in Saitama

Although this route is located in the Saitama Prefecture, it makes for a nice day trip from Tokyo. Kawagoe is called “little Edo” for its nostalgic atmosphere from the Edo period. When you are in Kawagoe, you feel as if you went back to the past.

The course of the pilgrimage to Seven Lucky Gods in Koedo Kawagoe is about 6 kilometers long, starting from Kawagoe station on the Tobu Tojo Line or from Hon-Kawagoe station on the Seibu Line. Enjoy sightseeing as you do the Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage. The shikishi costs 300 yen, and each goshuin costs 100 yen.

Myozenji Temple (Bishamonten)

A 5 minute walk from Kawagoe and Hon-Kawagoe stations, Bishamonten, the god of war, is worshiped.

What makes it unique about this temple is that they have a ‘sweet potato Jizo statue’ holding sweet potato to wish for a good health!

Tennenji Temple (Jurojin)

This temple is founded in 1554, 11 minute walk from Myozenji Temple. Jurojin, the god of longevity and good health, is worshiped.

Kitain Temple (Daikokuten)

Kitain temple is founded in 830, 15 minute walk from Tennenji Temple.

Daikokuten, the god of agriculture, prosperity and commerce, is worshiped.

Naritasan Temple (Ebisu)

3 minutes from Tennenji Temple, Ebisu, the god of prosperity, commerce and fishing, is worshiped.

It enshrines Fudo Myo who helps people to ward off evil spirits, and many people visit the temple to pray for a safe trip.

Renkenji Temple (Fukurokuju)

It’s founded in 1549, 8 minutes from Naritasan Temple.

Fukurokuju, the god of wisdom, good fortune, and longevity, is worshiped.

Kenryuji Temple (Hotei)

Founded in 1558, it experienced serval fires and main hall we can see today was rebuilt in 1881.

8 minutes from Renkenji Temple, and Hotei, the god of happiness and good fortune, is worshiped.

Myoshoji Temple (Benzaiten)

8 minutes from Kenryuji Temple and Benzaiten, the goddess of beauty and arts, is worshiped.

It was founded in 1375.

From Myoshoji Temple, Kawagoe station is 7 minute walk and Hon-Kawagoe station is 10 minute walk.

Seven Lucky Gods pilgrimage is a good way if you want to bring in good fortune and blessing for the new year and also to get to know the area as you walk from one temple to another.

Happy travelling!

