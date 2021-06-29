A Complete Guide to Ryokan: How to Enjoy Traditional Stay in Japan

If you want to make the most out of your time in Japan, what kind of accommodation to choose is very important. While Japan offers a wide variety of accommodation options, including modern hotels, reasonable B&B, and cozy guest houses, Ryokan is something unique and a perfect way to enjoy your stay in Japan. Ryokan refers to a traditional Japanese-style inn which can be spotted in any tourist spots in Japan. Staying at a Ryokan is just more than spending nights, and could even be the highlight of your trip to Japan which offers you unforgettable guest services with great hospitality. Here you can find a complete guide to Ryokan with some helpful tips to enjoy your Ryokan stay!

1. Brief History of Ryokan

The origin of Ryokan is said to date back to the Nara Period (710- 794). The first Ryokan which appeared in Japanese history was Fuseya, a free guest house founded by a Buddhist priest known as Gyoki. During this period, a number of Fuseya were established all around Japan for the purpose of providing accommodations for travelers.

In those days, traveling was much more difficult than today due to lack of accommodation and the poor road network which was not well-developed. Travelers had no choice but to spend nights sleeping outside on the dirty streets. Fuseya played a significant role in offering a safe and comfortable shelter for people, where they could stay overnight without worrying about possible dangers or unexpected weather changes!

2. Hot spring/ Onsen experience at Ryokan

One of the best ways to enjoy a Ryokan stay is definitely taking onsen hot springs! Most Ryokan features luxury hot springs which offer unforgettably refreshing experiences with a traditional atmosphere.

Some Ryokan boast hot spring facilities which are generally shared by all guests. In this case, each room doesn’t have a private hot spring, and guests need to use public hot spring facilities. This type of hot spring is typical of Ryokan, which is relatively big and affordable. If you are planning a family trip or low budget trip with your friends to Japan, these Ryokan could probably be a perfect option.

If you want more privacy and want to enjoy luxury hot spring experiences in your own room, choose Ryokan which offers rooms equipped with private hot springs! Staying in these rooms will enable you to soak in a spacious hot spring bath without caring about others.

▶10 Best Private (Tattoo Friendly) Onsen in Japan

There is also something that you should remember when staying at a Ryokan with hot spring facilities. If you travel to somewhere including famous hot spring resorts, it means that you can probably expect 100% natural hot springs at Ryokan around the area. On the other hand, Ryokan which are not located near hot spring resorts alternatively use ordinary tap water for their hot spring facilities. If you want a real hot spring experience, make sure to stay at Ryokan which is close to famous hot spring resorts!

▶Onsen near Tokyo

▶Onsen in Kyushu

3. What to wear while staying at a Ryokan?

Although technically there is no dress code that you have to follow at Ryokan, they often offer guests Yukata and Geta that you can wear during your stay at Ryokan for free! Changing into these traditional Japanese clothing will allow you to enjoy your stay at Ryokan more comfortably.

Yukata

Yukata is a traditional Japanese clothing which is often described as a casual cotton Kimono. It’s a traditional summer garment and it’s relatively thin and perfect for the hot summer weather. The origin of Yukata was worn as a bathrobe dating back to the Heian period. It can be worn for summer festivals, but at the same time, it can be worn as pajamas like you do at Ryokan.

Geta

Geta is a traditional type of Japanese footwear which is made of wood. The unique shape resembles a flip flop.

4. Ryokan meals (Kaiseki)

In many cases, you can choose either to book a room with meals or without meals when you make a reservation at Ryokan.They generally offer a wide range of plans and deals which match everyone’s needs depending on their budget and itinerary.

Therefore, if you want to try local restaurants rather than having meals prepared by Ryokan, book a room which doesn’t include meals. It will help you save money and explore the hidden spots around the area on your own. On the other hand, if you want to spend a relaxing night in your own room, choose a Ryokan with a package plan which includes dinner and breakfast. At some Ryokan, dinners are delivered and served in each guest room.

Typical Ryokan meals are traditional Japanese-style multi-course meals known as Kaiseki. It is an elaborate and elegant dinner course which often features seasonal ingredients, fresh Sashimi, miso soup, rice, and much more. Read our blog below to find out more about Kaiseki.

▶What is Kaiseki? Complete Guide to Beautiful Art of Japanese Cuisine

5. Best Ryokan experiences around Tokyo!

The Edo Sakura (Ueno, Tokyo)

Modern style Ryokan which is conveniently located in the Ueno area in Tokyo. This Ryokan is a perfect place to stay for a first-timer where friendly staff will assist you. Every morning from 10am to 10:30am, a tea ceremony will be held for free. Take a relaxing time at the lounge looking at a traditional garden. Not only do they provide you with some Japanese lifestyle experience, they also offer some cultural workshops such as Ikebana and calligraphy lessons.

▶Book The Edo Sakura

Ryokan Asakusa Shigetsu (Asakusa, Tokyo)

Ryokan Asakusa Shigetsu is a Ryokan-style inn located in the Asakusa area which has a history of 80 years. They offer both Japanese and Western-style rooms, and Japanese rooms welcome you with comfortable Tatami flooring. Their traditional Japanese-style breakfast includes white rice, miso soup, grilled fish and other seasonal ingredients which help you start a day smoothly. On the sixth floor is a spacious Hinoki cypress bath which offers a stunning view of the five-story pagoda of Sensoji-Temple and Tokyo Skytree!

▶Book Ryokan Asakusa Shigetsu

3. Yutorelo-an (Hakone, Kanagawa)

Hakone is widely known as one of the most famous hot spring resorts in Japan which is about a 1 hour journey from Tokyo by Shinkansen. Among the countless numbers of great Ryokan in the Hakone area, Yutorelo-an is a perfect place to spend a peaceful time while enjoying a traditional Ryokan stay which offers 100% natural hot springs. Traditional Kaiseki meal is served for dinner which features seasonal ingredients and locally grown produce. Special suite rooms are equipped with a luxury private open-air bath, which offers an incredible hot spring experience along with great scenery from the window. Yukata is also prepared for guests to use for free, which allows them to enjoy a memorable stay in the traditional and comfortable clothes!

▶Book Yutorelo-an

Japan Wonder Travel

If you have never been to Japan, it may seem a little challenging to try a room at a Ryokan compared to other accommodation options such as casual hotels. While many hotels are relatively affordable and easy to find wherever you travel around the world, that means they hardly offer you an extraordinary experience unless you choose luxury ones. On the other hand, Ryokan always welcomes you with exceptional services and hospitality which you can find only here in Japan! If you are planning more than a couple days of stay in Japan, it is highly recommended to stay at a Ryokan at least for a night to get a real Ryokan experience!

Happy travelling!

