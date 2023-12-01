10 Best Luxury Ryokan in Tochigi

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

When you come to Japan, Ryokans are definitely your best choice to stay at. From hot spring resorts to quaint Japanese-style inns, ryokans have a variety of attractions. With their heartwarming hospitality you are sure to get the full Japanese experience! Tochigi Prefecture, in the Kanto region, is another area where many ryokan are in operation. Tochigi is a beautiful land surrounded by tranquil forests, flowing rivers, and rich nature. At the luxury ryokan in Tochigi, you can fully enjoy traditional Japanese culture. From beautiful nature to traditional architecture, there are many things you can experience. You can spend a luxurious time healing your body and soul in the hot springs and enjoying a gourmet meal made from carefully selected ingredients. Soaking in the hot spring water and savoring the seasonal delicacies will allow you to experience the fusion of Japanese gastronomy and Japanese bathing culture. This article will introduce 10 recommended luxury ryokan in Tochigi.

1. Nikko Kanaya Hotel

If you want to have a memorable stay full of authentic Japanese experiences, Nikko Kanaya Hotel is the right place! Founded in 1873, Nikko Kanaya Hotel is the oldest classic resort hotel in Japan and has been loved for a long time! As the oldest classic resort hotel in Japan, it has been loved by both tourists and locals. This hotel is a special place with a classic atmosphere, where Japanese architectural beauty and Western beauty are exquisitely blended. At this hotel, you will be able to enjoy a luxurious experience with a touch of old Japan. You will surely have a pleasant time in a building that is steeped in history and surrounded by beautiful nature.

2. TAOYA Nikko Kirifuri

TAOYA Nikko Kirifuri is a highland hot spring resort hotel that reopened on April 10 this year. Located on the Kirifuri Plateau, this hotel offers a wonderful experience in rich natural surroundings. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities while being surrounded by the beautiful nature of Kirifuri Kogen. Here, you can relax and enjoy your stay, as the cost of food and beverages during your stay is included in the room rate, including alcohol at dinner and welcome drinks. Enjoy the bounty of nature while being comforted by delicious food and warm hospitality!

3. Iizukatei

Iizuka Tei is the only hotel in the eastern area of Japan that is a renovated tangible cultural property. It offers a new type of stay-and-go experience that perfectly blends with the lifestyle of the Japanese countryside. Iizuka Tei is a special place where the entire town is an amusement center, with restaurants, souvenir stores, and a variety of many other items available at retail stores in town. Being in touch with the local people is one of the attractions of this hotel. Here you can enjoy the warm atmosphere of the community while experiencing the culture of Nikko.

4. Chuzenji Kanaya Hotel

Located in Nikko National Park, Chuzenji Kanaya Hotel is a log house-style hotel on the shores of Lake Chuzenji in a beautiful grove of Quercus crispula trees. The open-air hot spring “Soraburo” offers a beautiful and unique hot spring experience where you can soothe your body while harmonizing with nature. Rooms are equipped with a balcony or wooden deck, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Oku-Nikko close at hand. The spectacular view from their rooms is definitely some of their highlights.

5. Itamuro Onsen Daikokuya

Itamuro Onsen Daikokuya is a hot spring hotel featuring south-facing rooms where sunlight shines comfortably from the rooms. Guests can enjoy room meals in all guest rooms, allowing them to spend luxurious time in a spacious and relaxing environment. Individually delicious dishes are prepared with seasonal ingredients and local flavors, offering dishes that fit for every occasion. Feel invited to this wonderful experience filled with blessings of Daikokuya Onsen that is sure to refresh your body and mind.

6. Nikko Senhime Monogatari

Nikko Senhime Monogatari offers exceptional views from rooms where you are able to overlook the magnificent natural beauty of Nikko. You can enjoy a moment of spiritual enrichment while admiring the beautiful scenery in each of the four seasons. We recommend the Japanese-style twin room with a half-open-air bath. In this room, the window can be fully opened to create an open-air bath, providing a luxurious experience of soaking in a hot spring in the midst of nature. The bedroom is also furnished with twin beds, making it the perfect space for a couple. Here, you can enjoy kaiseki cuisine that makes the most of the delicious local ingredients. Of course, the seasonal ingredients are carefully chosen to give you the best Japanese experience.

7. Kinugawa Grand Hotel Yumenotoki

Kinugawa Grand Hotel Yumenotoki is an attractive hot spring hotel with a diverse lineup of rooms, from Japanese-style rooms to rooms blending Japanese and Western styles. The hotel boasts a relaxing and comfortable Japanese-style garden. While admiring the beautiful garden scenery, guests can enjoy Japanese cuisine prepared with seasonal ingredients. The dishes using delicious ingredients that change with the seasons will be a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

8. Sakahijiri Nikko

Sakahijiri Nikko, the crown jewel of Nikko, offers 20 spacious Japanese-style rooms over a luxurious 36m². The open-air bath with its natural spring water is truly a natural healing paradise. You will have a blissful time forgetting your daily fatigue. The chef is proud of his Japanese-style kaiseki meals, where you can indulge in delicious Japanese cuisine filled with the bounty of Nikko. Using an abundance of fresh, seasonal ingredients, guests will be treated to an array of exquisite dishes that will delight their taste buds and hearts. Please enjoy the nature of Nikko in the luxurious space of this ryokan, and have an extraordinary moment to heal your body and soul in the open-air bath.

9. Kinugawa Onsen Sanraku

Kinugawa Onsen Sanraku is a hotel that stands proudly in the Kinugawa River valley. It is a luxurious space where you can feel the great nature of the Kinugawa River. In addition to the superb Kinugawa Onsen hot springs, the hotel offers a brand shampoo bar and premium female-cosmetic corner. After the hot spring bath, you will be offered complimentary cold beverages such as beer and oolong tea to help you relax and take a breather. Enjoy the enchanting nature and blissful time at Kinugawa Onsen Sanraku.

10. Isamikan

Isamikan is an old private house with a history of more than 150 years, which has been revived into a new inn through a brilliant renovation. The retro atmosphere of the inn is sure to make you feel welcomed. Here, you can enjoy creative country cooking that incorporates rare freshwater fish and wild vegetables. Because of their commitment to local ingredients and creative cooking, you can enjoy their signature fish creations that you will not be able to taste anywhere else.

This article has featured 10 kinds of luxury ryokans but is there any of them you want to stay at? The luxury of relaxing in a quiet space surrounded by nature is well worth the visit and you will be fascinated by their relaxing onsen and exquisite Japanese meals. Enjoy a luxurious moment at a ryokan in Tochigi, where Japanese tradition and modernity are fused together. This special trip to Tochigi will be a wonderful memory for you!

