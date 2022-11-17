Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because he is overly competitive.

Japan is known for its dedication to excellence in all areas of life. This is especially true in “omotenashi.” This is the word for Japanese hospitality, but it truly means “to wholeheartedly look after one’s guests.” From hotels to ryokan to even small coffee shops, the attention to detail, quality, and service in Japan is the best in the world bar-none. These places will make you feel like you’re an extremely important person- like a celebrity.

However, if you’re an actual celebrity, it’s likely that your assistant will book you in only the most luxurious hotels. Oftentimes, the price reflects the immaculate quality and service, and a stay at one of these hotels might cost you a pretty penny. Don’t worry though, because you are sure to get your money’s worth. If you do want to spend a night or two living lavishly like a Hollywood star or foreign royal, check out our list of the 10 best Tokyo hotels that celebrities love. Who knows, you might even run into one of your favorite stars during your stay!

1. Park Hyatt Tokyo

If you haven’t seen the iconic “Lost in Translation” yet, then you should definitely add it to your movie bucket list. The movie, starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johannson, essentially skyrocketed the Park Hyatt’s notoriety and made it the most famous hotel in Tokyo. The Shinjuku hotel’s luxurious amenities and stunning views of the Tokyo skyline are definitely worthy of the number one spot on anyone’s list. The nearest station to the Park Hyatt is Shinjuku Station, which is only a 12 minute walk.

2. The Peninsula Tokyo

The Peninsula Tokyo is known as a common stop for the rich and famous. With a fleet of luxury cars ranging from Rolls Royce to BMW lined in the driveway, the Peninsula is a symbol of opulence from the very beginning. The hotel blends a style of 21st century luxury with traditional Japanese aesthetics, quality, and service. It also boasts views of Hibiya Park and the Imperial Palace Garden, which is appropriate because you will feel like royalty during your stay. If you are looking for the nearest station, the Peninsula Hotel sits right next to Tokyo Station.

3. Imperial Hotel Tokyo

The Imperial Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Tokyo. Well, sort of. While the Tokyo location was the first of the Imperial Hotels, being first constructed in 1890, it has been rebuilt several times over the decades. Every iteration of the Imperial Hotel Tokyo has seen many famous faces. From Charlie Chaplin to Marilyn Monroe to Keanu Reeves, tons of A-listers choose this hotel to be their lodging while in Tokyo. This hotel even accepts room service orders 24 hours a day and has limousines available to take guests to and from the airport or train station. However, if you don’t need the service of a limousine, the nearest station to the Imperial Hotel Tokyo is Hibiya Station.

International Monetary Fund, (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0), via flickr

4. The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

The Ritz-Carlton brand is one of the most well known and luxurious hotel brands in the world, and the Tokyo location of this hotel is a great representation of the brand. It’s located in the heart of Roppongi, a popular neighbor known for its lively night scene. With 360 degree view vistas of Tokyo, a magnificent sky lobby on the 45th floor, a wedding chapel, and other fantastic amenities, The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo has everything a guest could want for a world-class luxurious stay. This famous hotel is located right next to Roppongi Station.

MATSUYORI Itsumi, (CC BY-SA 2.5), via Wikimedia Commons

5. Shangri-La Tokyo

The Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo is perhaps the newest of the hotels on this list, only being constructed in 2009. However, it has become one of the most popular hotel stays for celebrities since then, famously hosting pop culture celebrities like the Kardashian sisters in 2018. Occupying the top 11 floors of the Marunouchi Tower Trust Main, Shangri-La Tokyo sits at the top of the building like its namesake as a peaceful earthly paradise. This hotel is only a 2 minute walk from JR Tokyo Station.

6. Palace Hotel Tokyo

This hotel, which sits directly in front of the actual Imperial Palace, gives its neighbor a run for its money in terms of opulence and grandstanding. This luxurious hotel has only 290 rooms but 7 restaurants and 3 bars, making it an ideal place for the upper-echelon to go for seclusion and leisure. It is only a 5 minute train ride to the electric town of Akihabara, and if you would like a taste of local delicacies, it’s only a 10 minute taxi ride from the famous Tsukiji Fish Market. Like many of the other hotels on this list, Tokyo Station is only a few minute walk away.

7. The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho

Located in the heart of Tokyo, this hotel is located directly over the Akasaka Mistuke Station, so you can access it directly. The hotel boasts a modernist design, as well as top of the line amenities like a spa, a wellness center, and a sauna facility. Its style, amenities, and service are a perfect match for both business and leisure travelers alike. You will love the Oasis Garden, an all-day dining venue with a sky garden setting that overlooks the entire city. The 5-star hotel even offers tons of experiences like local sake tasting, origami folding, and traditional sushi making!

8. Conrad Tokyo

The Conrad Tokyo is the epitome of a luxury hotel. It has a 360 degree view over the Tokyo Bay and has four Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants within it. Yes, you read that right. The property also has an extensive collection of contemporary artwork throughout the hotel, all of which are specially commissioned for the hotel and created by 23 different Japanese contemporary artists. The closest station to the Conrad Tokyo is Shinbashi Station.

9. Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

“Sophistication” is the first word that comes to mind when the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo is mentioned. This luxury hotel sits in Nihonbashi, the historical and cultural center of Tokyo. This area was the pinpoint of Edo, the name of the old capital, and the major financial, insurance, and security firms grew around this area, making the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo a central location to easily get to many traditional shops, shrines, shopping centers, and landmarks.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, (CC BY-SA 3.0), via Wikimedia Commons

10. Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi

Four Seasons is a hotel brand known around the world. The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is the epitome of a luxury boutique hotel. With only 57 rooms, this hotel is a bit more exclusive than others on this list, allowing for a more private and intimate stay. This is a major perk for those constantly in the public eye, which is why so many celebrities love to stay here! It sits right across from the famous Tokyo Station City, which is not only Tokyo Station but also all of the different stores, restaurants, and other facilities that are all connected undergroud. Whether you’re staying for business or leisure, this hotel has tons of great offers and discounts that will maximize your stay in Tokyo.

