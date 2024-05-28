Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Spot the iconic Tokyo Tower: 333 meters of urban majesty, boldly striped in red and white, signaling your arrival to Metropolitan Tokyo. Beyond its role as a bustling broadcasting hub, Tokyo Tower offers travelers a breathtaking panorama of the city below. Admire its modernist allure, witness the nightly spectacle as it lights up, and become enchanted by the view from the coolest bars, restaurants, and hotels in town.

Ready to elevate your Tokyo experience? Keep reading our recommendations for the 10 best hotels with a view of Tokyo Tower.

1. The Prince Park Tower Tokyo

Perched 33 stories above Tokyo’s vibrant cityscape, The Prince Park Tower Tokyo offers a dazzling urban escape. With rooms boasting views of Shiba Koen, Tokyo Tower, and the bustling metropolis, this retreat combines modern sophistication with Japanese charm. Part of the renowned Prince Hotels chain, it stands out for its all-encompassing amenities, from a boulangerie to a bowling alley. Explore nearby attractions like Zojoji Temple, Roppongi Hills, and Tokyo Midtown before returning to unwind in the hotel’s onsen or savoring city views from the Sky Lobby.

Book here!

2. Andaz Tokyo – A Concept by Hyatt

High above Tokyo in the Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, Andaz Tokyo is a 5-star wonder, boasting a spa, fitness center, and a city-view indoor pool. The 51st-floor Andaz Lounge unveils The Tavern Grill & Lounge, and a venture up to the 52nd floor offers a rooftop bar that delivers panoramic city vistas. Beyond aesthetics, Andaz, meaning ‘personal style’ in Hindi, beckons with a modern, organic vibe, promising neo-Zen accommodations in soothing hues. Geographically straddling past and present, Andaz’s proximity to the Imperial Palace and Tokyo Tower serves as a bridge to history and contemporary Tokyo glam.

Book here!

3. Tokyo Prince Hotel

Tokyo Prince Hotel is like a luxurious time capsule from 1964. Just a brisk ten-minute stroll from Hamamatsucho Station, this hotel, refurbished in 1989 and revamped again in 2017, seamlessly blends old with new. Boasting a prime location two minutes from Tokyo Tower, it’s an ideal hub for both business and leisure. Picture yourself in the summer, lounging by the outdoor pool or sipping brews at the beer garden, all while catching glimpses of Tokyo Bay’s fireworks. Indulge in pampering spa treatments or stroll through the on-site shopping arcade. From Western delights at Restaurant Porto to sushi perfection at Shimizu Japanese Restaurant, Tokyo Prince Hotel is a fusion of timeless elegance and modern comfort.

Book here!

4. The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon

In the heart of Tokyo, The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon stands as a beacon of sophistication and style. The epitome of luxury, it boasts 206 guest rooms, some with expansive terraces, a Tokyo rarity. Imagine sipping coffee on your private balcony, gazing at the iconic Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge as the city comes alive. Beyond the rooms, the hotel houses gems like The Jade Room + Garden Terrace, a culinary masterpiece by Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens. There are also options to unwind in the spa’s six treatment rooms, hit the state-of-the-art gym, or take a dip in the indoor pool.

Book here!

5. Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier

Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier is a savvy choice for budget-conscious travelers seeking a slice of Tokyo’s skyline. Sure, the rooms are cozy; it’s a business hotel, after all, but the real magic happens when you glance out the window. Above the 16th floor, each room is a portal to high-floor views that redefine the meaning of a room with a view. Tokyo Bay stretches before you, and the city lights twinkle like a galaxy of possibilities. After a day of exploration, sink into the private bath and let the mesmerizing nightscapes of Tokyo unfold. Just an 8-minute stroll to Tsukiji Fish Market, this gem enables you to soak in the best of Tokyo without breaking the bank.

Book here!

6. ANA InterContinental Tokyo

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is a powerhouse in the city’s hotel scene, offering a smorgasbord of experiences for every type of traveler. Whether you’re a family seeking fun in the sun at the outdoor resort pool or a business pro hitting the well-equipped Ka-Tsu Fitness, this place caters to it all. And as incredible as the Tokyo Tower views may be, the dining options are the crown jewel, especially Pierre Gagnaire, a Michelin-starred treat. The guest rooms provide a comfy retreat; the central location is the cherry on top. Stroll to Tokyo Tower, the Imperial Palace, or the lively streets of Roppongi in a snap!

Book here!

7. The Royal Park Hotel Iconic Tokyo Shiodome

Within the sleek confines of Shiodome Tower, the Royal Park Hotel is a panoramic perch offering a visual feast of Tokyo Tower and beyond. Contemporary decor and spacious work desks cater seamlessly to jet-setting professionals. But it’s about more than just work; the hotel is a stone’s throw from attractions like the Tsukiji Fish Market, Ginza shopping and, of course, Tokyo Tower. While there’s no pool or hot tub, the large Mandara Spa promises pampering perfection, and the views more than make up for it.

Book here!

8. Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

Nestled just a brisk 5-minute walk from the pulse of JR Shimbashi Station, Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi is a compact retreat for the on-the-go explorer. While the rooms might not be sprawling, they’re a snug sanctuary with all the essentials like a flat-screen TV, en suite bathroom, and a delightful electric kettle for your caffeine cravings. Retreat to your comfy abode with a view after a day of Ginza gallivanting or exploring Tsukiji. The on-site Renoir café beckons with a light breakfast and the caffeine kick you need. And, for practical needs, there’s a coin-operated launderette on the 4th floor – because even jet setters need clean socks!

Book here!

9. Tokyo Grand Hotel

A few steps from the Shiba-Koen Subway Station, the Tokyo Grand Hotel is your ticket to contemporary comfort. Each room is a modern sanctuary with a minibar and some quintessential green tea. Slip into the provided yukata robe after a day of exploring and admire the view of Tokyo Tower and the city below. The hotel’s culinary offerings are a delight too! From restaurant Pensee’s fusion of a Western and Japanese breakfast buffet to the Gardenside Coffee Shop Girasole, all your needs will be met with the backdrop of friendly staff and unbeatable value.

Book here!

10. Park Hotel Tokyo

At the doorstep of Shiodome Subway Station, Park Hotel Tokyo isn’t just a stay; it’s a canvas of creativity. As you step into this artistic haven, the 31st floor beckons – the Artist Floor, where rooms are not just rooms but gallery-worthy masterpieces crafted by Japan’s top artists. Take in panoramic views through large picture windows, a visual love letter to Tokyo’s skyline. In the heartbeat of the city, the hotel is a 10-minute stroll to Hamarikyu Gardens, with Shinbashi Station a stone’s throw away. Tsukiji Fish Market and Ginza are a quick taxi ride away, too. When it’s time to unwind, the hotel boasts a café, lounge, and bar: Hanasanshou on the 25th floor serves traditional Japanese kaiseki cuisine, while ART colors Dining invites you on a culinary journey from breakfast to dinner. And after, The Society awaits a whiskey haven to cap off your day amidst Tokyo’s twinkling lights.

Book here!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.