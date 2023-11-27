Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022 they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part time and writes in order to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food of all countries, travelling and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Have you ever wanted to strut your stuff around Tokyo in a kimono? Now’s your chance! These iconic garments have been gracing the streets of Tokyo for centuries, and thanks to beautiful kimono shops, renting and wearing them is a breeze.

The kimono itself has evolved into a symbol of Japanese culture and tradition and has become a modern way to show off personal style. Back in the day, a kimono’s fabric, color, and style were like a status card showing social rank, marital status, marking celebrations, and even the season. Today, they’ve become a fusion of timeless elegance and modern flair. Whether embracing tradition or making a bold statement, a kimono can take you on a journey through history!

Whether strolling through ancient temples or sipping matcha in a modern cafe, a kimono in Tokyo is a timeless fashion statement that’s as significant as it is stunning. Let’s check out the 5 best kimono rental shops in Tokyo and make your visit to Japan unforgettable.

1. Kimono Rental Wargo Asakusa Shop

Right in the heart of Asakusa, Wargo is our top pick as the go-to spot for an epic kimono adventure. Just a hop and skip away from Sensoji Temple; it’s one of the most popular shops for kimono rental in Tokyo. Thanks to its extensive 20-plus-year history and strong relationships with top kimono manufacturers, Wargo offers some of the most stunning garments at affordable rental prices.

Wargo stands out with its array of plans and a stunning variety of kimono styles to cater to all. Whether you’re a kimono newbie or a seasoned pro, they’ve got you covered! Start with the standard plan, ideal for first-timers, offering an affordable and sophisticated experience. Seeking an authentic touch? Opt for historically accurate kimonos exuding timeless charm, retro-modern kimonos, trendy modern kimonos with Mamechiyo designs, and more, ensuring your style knows no bounds.

On the day of your appointment, arrive a bit early for the reception(or just walk in without an appointment!). Once you’ve checked in, choose your favorite kimono and accessories, or have them pick what they think best suits you, and their skilled staff will have you dressed to the nines in just 30 minutes. Enjoy perks like a dedicated hair setting booth, regional limited antique kimono plans, luggage storage, photo shoots for web and social media, and special plans for kids as young as three. Visitors often rave about the shop’s warm hospitality and the friendly professionalism of their team. With a comfortable dressing area and meticulous staff, they ensure you have the best kimono experience. Your Asakusa adventure just got a serious upgrade!

Website: Kimono Rental Wargo Asakusa Shop

2. Asakusa Kimono Rental Yui

Asakusa Kimono Rental Yui in Tokyo offers a fantastic kimono experience! They’ve got a kaleidoscope of styles for every season and taste. Their pro staff ensures your kimono fits like a glove and can even arrange pro photos for your special day. They’re all about making kimono strolling comfy for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

Conveniently near Kaminarimon, you can pop in during sightseeing or mealtime. With its great variety and affordable prices, Asakusa Kimono Rental Yui has a stellar reputation. Discover diverse rental plans that suit your needs. Whether it’s an everyday or special occasion look, they’ve got the perfect Japanese attire for you. Their expert kimono fitters guarantee a top-notch experience, making your day exceptional. They’re all about tailored advice and support, ensuring you fully embrace Japan’s ambiance and culture. Asakusa Kimono Rental Yui guarantees a memorable day where you can fully embrace the ambiance and culture of Japan.

Website: Asakusa Kimono Rental Yui

3. Kimono Yae Asakusa

Elevate your Tokyo adventure by slipping into a stunning Japanese kimono at Kimono Yae Asakusa! Their collection boasts a plethora of tasteful kimonos and hair ornaments. The best part? There are no extra charges for these lovely extras, so that you can walk in with only your enthusiasm. They’ve got packages for women, men, kids, and even extra special ones for those memorable occasions. You can level up your experience with professional photographers capturing your Sensoji Temple moments. And guess what? They offer a unique option: a rickshaw driver who’ll whisk you around all the famous Asakusa spots!

But what truly sets Kimono Yae Asakusa apart is their next-day return policy. Suppose you’re not ready to part with your kimono by the 5:30 p.m. deadline. In that case, you can bring it back the following day for a small extra fee. Pick your favorite color kimono, let their experienced staff work their magic, and don your kimono for a day of sightseeing in one of Tokyo’s prime spots.

Website: Kimono Yae Asakusa

4. InKimono

InKimino delivers a one-of-a-kind kimono adventure that’s all about you! Your host, a pro photographer, and licensed kimono stylist, doesn’t do repeats, every outfit is a unique masterpiece of traditional, authentic items. They’ll craft a kimono look that’s as special as you are, using time-honored kimono pieces. Plus, they’ll snap pro portraits of you in your stunning kimono creation.

Say goodbye to cookie-cutter experiences because InKimono is all about authenticity. You get to pick a kimono outfit that matches your style and preferences. While you’re at it, dive into the fascinating world of kimono, from patterns to meanings and even formality levels. And the best part? You leave the trendy Asakusa studio with top-notch portrait photos, preserving your personalized kimono journey in tangible memories. It’s all about you, and it’s all about the kimono!

Website: InKimono

5. Hanaka Kimono

For a fusion of classic charm and modern chic, Hanaka Kimono is the place to be. Deck yourself out in adorable kimono styles, from yukata to lace kimono and even the vintage-inspired Taisho romance look. Think asymmetrical designs and whimsical motifs like flowers and birds for that elegant, retro vibe.

But where Hanaka Kimono truly shines is in the realm of trendy, modern kimono designs, making it a hotspot for young fashion-forward folks. With some styles that could rival Harajuku’s flair, this place caters to diverse tastes. And don’t fret about time, Hanaka Kimono prides itself on speedy preparation, so you can hit the streets pronto and maximize your rental time. With English and Chinese-speaking staff offering valuable advice, plus a quick-dressing pro, you’ll be in good hands. Discover the latest kimono designs directly sourced from Kyoto, a renowned kimono hub, and make the most of your fashion-forward adventure!

Website: Hanaka Kimono

So, there you have it, the 5 best kimono rental shops in Tokyo! Whether you’re looking to embrace tradition or make a bold fashion statement, these iconic garments offer a timeless journey through Japanese history and culture. While all these options have their unique charms, you can rely on Wargo for stunning kimono rentals all across Japan!

