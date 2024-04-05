10 Best Running Routes in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Hello to all runners planning a visit to Tokyo! Tokyo is a world-renowned metropolis with an amazing variety of running trails. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city but still in it, you can run through beautiful parks and along scenic riverbanks in Tokyo. You can also enjoy running while admiring the historical cityscape and modern landmarks. In this article, we will introduce you to the best running courses in Tokyo. We will cover various types of running courses from the city center to the suburbs, so please take a look at them and make your stay in Tokyo more enjoyable!

1. Akasaka Palace

Tokyo’s Akasaka Imperial Palace is a vast and attractive area blessed with nature. The Akasaka Imperial Palace Course is approximately 6.0 km long and offers a superb view from Nogi Shrine to the State Guest House and around the moat of Harunomiya Imperial Palace. It is recommended for a wide range of runners, from those just starting out to advanced runners. Historical buildings are also scattered along the course and can be encountered during the run. We encourage you to try it during your visit to Japan!

2. Imperial Palace

If you want to enjoy running in Tokyo, you cannot miss the area around the Imperial Palace. This is where the Japanese Imperial Family resides and boasts a vast area. Although the area is heavily secured, you can run on a 5-km course around the perimeter. Runners enjoy the historical architecture and beautiful scenery while supporting their health. Surrounded by tranquil greenery, this course is the perfect opportunity to refresh and forget the hustle and bustle of Tokyo.

3. Yoyogi Park

Located in Shibuya Ward, Yoyogi Park is one of the largest and most extensive green spaces in Tokyo and is known as a great training spot for runners. This park is especially beautiful during the fresh green season, and runners can enjoy running while feeling the pleasant breeze. Also nearby is the historic Meiji Shrine, which can be easily visited after a run. Yoyogi Park is an ideal place to de-stress and heal in a rich natural setting. Take a stroll through the vast park and enjoy all that Tokyo has to offer.

4. Sumida River

If you want to run long distances while enjoying the sights of Tokyo to the fullest, the Sumida River Running Course is the place to go. The power of running while feeling the towering Tokyo Sky Tree right in front of your eyes is beyond description. Especially in April, the cherry blossom trees planted along the Sumida River are in full bloom, and running under the beautiful cherry trees is an exceptional experience. With the arrival of spring, the Sumida River Running Course becomes crowded with runners.

5. Ueno Park

Ueno Park is a familiar spot for runners in Tokyo. Especially in June, the vast Shinobazu Pond is decorated with beautiful lotus flowers, and the early morning view is breathtaking. If you extend your run through Ueno Park to the Yanaka area, you will arrive at the Yanaka Ginza area, a famous tourist attraction. Here, you can enjoy delicious gourmet foods such as Yanaka Menchikatsu (fried minced pork cutlets) and enjoy all that Tokyo has to offer. Enjoy the luxury of combining running and sightseeing.

6. Komazawa Olympic Park

Komazawa Olympic Park is a remarkable opportunity for serious runners!. The park has a full-fledged jogging lane with a circumference of 2,140 meters, and since there are no stops to wait for traffic lights or cross the street, you can run freely without stopping. Furthermore, the lanes have distance markings in 100-meter increments, making it easy to keep track of one’s running distance. Running in the Komazawa Olympic Park is guaranteed to be a smooth and comfortable experience.

7. Tama River

Tama River Running Road is one of the most recommended running spots in Tokyo. This course is 53 km long, and you can enjoy running at your own pace while enjoying the murmuring of the Tama River. After working up a sweat, be sure to soak in the hot springs at Kunitachi Onsen Yuraku no Sato in Kunitachi City. The hot springs directly connected to the running road will refresh your body and mind while relieving the fatigue of running.

8. Kanda River

Kanda river is home to a great trail surrounded by cherry blossoms in the spring and the sound of insects in the fall. This is a wonderful course where you can run while feeling the nature. In addition to the scenery that changes with the seasons, you can also enjoy beautiful flowers such as azaleas and hydrangeas, making it a great place to enjoy the charm of each of the four seasons.

9. Showa Kinen Park

Showa Kinen Park, located in Tachikawa City, is known as a runner’s paradise. The park has three different running courses. There is a “water course” around a tranquil pond, a “square course” with gentle ups and downs, and a challenging “forest course”. You can choose according to your level. The park is blessed with nature and seasonal flowers. The park also has many well-equipped facilities, including restrooms and stores. Jogging in this well-equipped, nature-rich park can be a pleasant experience.

10. Odaiba Seaside

Odaiba Seaside is a great place to enjoy running in Odaiba, one of Tokyo’s most popular entertainment centers. Runners will be overwhelmed by the spectacular Rainbow Bridge, which can be seen from the running course. Especially at night, the Rainbow Bridge is decorated with beautiful lights. Running in Odaiba Seaside is a great way to enjoy the luxury of exercising to your heart’s content amidst beautiful scenery and nature!

There are many great courses that allow you to enjoy a healthy workout while taking in Tokyo’s diverse scenery and local attractions. Running through quiet parks and along beautiful riverbanks is a wonderful experience, as is running through historic cityscapes and modern landmarks. Depending on the season, you can run on Tokyo’s streets while savoring beautiful flowers. We invite you to take a running trip through Tokyo at your own pace, seeking new discoveries and excitement!

