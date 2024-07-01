10 Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in July 2024

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Tokyo in July is a great month to visit if you love lively activities. With the end of the rainy season, Tokyo is a fantastic place to make summer memories. For starters, the city is full of festivals that allow visitors to experience traditional Japanese culture, whether it is a shrine festival where locals enjoy dancing and music, or a festival where visitors can enjoy music and art. There are music festivals of various genres, attracting artists and fans from all over the world. There are also a variety of food events, where you can enjoy the local flavor and atmosphere at outdoor food festivals and izakaya. In this article, we will introduce 10 various events and activities you can enjoy in July in and near Tokyo.

1. Hibiya Summer Oktoberfest

Hibiya Summer Oktoberfest, one of the most colorful events in early summer in Tokyo, is a festival in Hibiya where you can enjoy Oktoberfest, which is held every year in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. This is the perfect event for those who want to fully enjoy German culture! The star of the festival is beer! Beers imported directly from Germany will be on display, an irresistible sight for beer lovers. Various brews are available, and enthusiasts will want to try it at least once. Also, be sure not to miss the gourmet food. Many kinds of authentic German sausages and other items will be served, pairing perfectly with the beer! Enjoy a pleasant feel of Germany in Tokyo while savoring authentic German cuisine and drink in Hibiya!

Official Website: Hibiya Summer Oktoberfest (Only in Japanese)

2. Kamakura Fireworks Festival

The Kamakura Fireworks Festival, which had long been canceled due to COVID-19 and other factors, will return for the first time in five years! This fireworks display started in 1948 as a summer tradition in Kamakura, and the next event will be the 76th in its history. The attraction of the Kamakura Fireworks Festival lies in the abundant programs, but what is particularly noteworthy is the “underwater fireworks”. Fireworks are thrown from boats into the sea, and the sight of them brilliantly shooting out over the ocean is both stunningly powerful and beautiful. The return of the Kamakura Fireworks Festival is a long-awaited moment for many people. Let’s spend an inspiring summer night with beautiful fireworks after a day at the beach!

Information Website: Kamakura Fireworks Festival (Only in Japanese)

3. Detective Conan Pop-Up Café

The long-awaited collaboration cafes for Detective Conan fans will open for a limited time at venues around Japan! The Detective Conan pop-ups are themed cafes based on the concept of a “garden party”, featuring gorgeous menus inspired by the lush greenery of a garden. Curry, sandwiches, waffles, and other Conan collaboration menus are zipping by! Additionally, there will be a wide variety of items for Detective Conan fans, including original merchandise featuring newly drawn illustrations. These cafes are a dream come true for enthusiasts, allowing them to enjoy delicious food and sweets while experiencing the world of Conan.

Official Website: Detective Conan Pop-Up Café (Only in Japanese)

4. Handmade in Japan Festival Summer 2024

A new creative festival, “Handmade in Japan Fest,” will be held for two days, filled with the creations of Japanese makers specializing in handmade crafts. From fashion items such as accessories and bags to interior, kitchen, art, and tableware, creators from all over Japan will exhibit and sell their original works in this market! There will also be a food area where visitors can taste the best homemade food selected from all over Japan and the pride of the creators. This event is a great opportunity to fully enjoy the appeal of handmade products and Japan’s creative culture and shop sustainably.

Official Website: Handmade in Japan Festival Summer 2024 (Only in Japanese)

5. Chidorigafuchi Moat Lantern Floating Festival

The Chidorigafuchi Ohori Lantern Floating Festival is one of the most popular and beautiful summer events in central Tokyo. 2,000 lanterns are filled with the gratitude, hopes, and wishes for peace of the festival participants. When released, they float on the surface of the water, creating a fantastic spectacle. This traditional event is an especially valuable experience for children, instilling a sense of gratitude to their ancestors and reverence for nature.

Information Website: Chidorigafuchi Moat Lantern Floating Festival

6. Fuji Rock Festival 2024

We can hardly wait for the music festival “Fuji Rock Festival ’24” to be held at Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa Town, Niigata Prefecture, from July 26 to July 28, 2024! This Japanese rock festival was created in 1997 at the Tenjinzan ski resort at the foot of Mt. Fuji, with the aim of creating a “symbiosis between nature and music. This year’s Fuji Rock will bring together famous bands from Japan and abroad, including the great German techno band KRAFTWERK, here in Naeba. The festival will offer a great opportunity to enjoy music in a natural location.

Official Website: Fuji Rock Festival 2024

7. Mitama Matsuri

It is a custom for Japanese people to honor the dead during the hottest months of the year. One example of this is the Mitama Matsuri festival, held at the Yasukini Shrine, beginning on July 13. During this 4-day festival, the shrine is adorned and illuminated with about 30,000 lanterns. This festival honors the dead enshrined here, mainly including soldiers who died in conflict throughout the country’s history. Visitors of the festival pay their respects, pray, and participate in rituals. Additionally, traditional performances such as folk dances and food stands selling local delicacies are a part of this celebration.

Official Website: Mitama Matsuri

8. Kiyose Sunflower Festival

Kiyose City’s summer festival will be held again in 2024! Visitors can enjoy the breathtaking sight of approximately 100,000 sunflowers blooming over a vast area of about 24,000 m2. During the festival, there will be events such as a photo contest, sales of fresh vegetables and sunflower cut flowers from nearby fields, as well as a bake sale by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The sunflowers blooming all over the field of flowers will make everyone who sees them feel bright and cheerful.

Official Website: Kiyose Sunflower Festival (Only in Japanese)

9. Red Brick Beach Island 2024

Red Brick Island 2024 has been held since 2011 as a summer-only event that takes advantage of Yokohama’s open location overlooking the ocean. The theme changes every year, and visitors can enjoy exotic atmospheres such as “America’s West Coast” and “Africa”. The theme for 2024 has yet to be determined, so check the official website for the latest information! This year’s event is sure to be another event where visitors can fully enjoy the charm and exciting atmosphere of Yokohama.

Official Website: Red Brick Beach Island 2024 (2023 version)

10. The Beach

In July, seeking relief from the heat often leads locals and visitors to Tokyo’s nearby sea. During this season, taking a dip in the ocean is an excellent way to cool off. Just a short train or bus rideaway from the urban center, you can find coastal retreats like Kamakura’s beaches and Enoshima Island. In addition to swimming, you can enjoy fishing while appreciating a quiet atmosphere and a pleasant breeze. And who knows, maybe you will be able to catch your fresh dinner!

In this article, we have detailed some of the events and activities you can enjoy in Tokyo in July 2024. How will you spend your month? There are so many enthusiastic events taking place in Tokyo, including art, music, and food, that will keep you entertained and engaged. Each of these experiences will make your stay in Tokyo even more wonderful. On your next visit to Japan in July, take part in one of these events and enjoy all that Tokyo has to offer!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!