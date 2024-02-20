What are Compass Bikes? New E-Bikes for Exploring Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Imagine cruising through the vibrant streets of Tokyo, wind in your hair, and a smile on your face as you effortlessly glide past ancient temples and modern skyscrapers. This isn’t just a daydream – it’s the magic of riding E-Bikes in Japan. In this article, we’ll dive into what makes E-Bikes so popular, the best places to ride them, and how you can elevate your Japanese adventure with this eco-friendly mode of transportation.

E-Bikes: The future of cycling

E-bikes, short for electronically assisted bicycles, are revolutionizing the way people explore cities and countryside alike. Unlike traditional bicycles, E-Bikes are equipped with an electric motor that provides an extra boost when pedaling. Think of it as having your personal gentle tailwind wherever you go. These bikes offer a perfect blend of convenience and eco-friendliness, allowing riders to cover more ground with less effort while reducing their carbon footprint.

What are Compass Bikes?

Compass Bikes are a new line of E-Bikes, featuring a new and innovative design, and certainly one you’ll enjoy cruising through various locations. They feature large wheels and tires, great for handling casual metropolitan terrain like streets, sidewalks and cobblestone, as well as more challenging off-road terrain… it’s not a mountain bike, but it can handle dirt trails and grassy areas! You’ll be able to easily explore where you want to go without having to worry about the limitations of the bike. Functionality also does not sacrifice any comfort as their large seat with a cushy design will keep you seated nicely the whole ride. This, and various other features come together nicely in an all-black, almost motorcycle-like design. Basically, you’ll be riding in style, comfort and efficiency wherever you want to go.

Comparing Compass Bikes to Others

Compass bikes are certainly the more powerful, long lasting, and perhaps stylish version of your typical E-bike. E-Bikes are not new technology by any means, but the most common form of them are mainly seen being used as a mode of family transport, especially when the kids are young. Often a bike is more convenient than a car in the middle of the city, so you’ll see parents with one or two kids on the bike, along with some groceries… imagine peddling with all that extra weight! Well, that’s where the electronic assist comes in. so, take that extra functionality and apply it to fun and exploration and you have the Compass bike.

How to Rent

If you want to rent a Compass Bike, just head to their website and choose from your plans. You’ll be able to rent some for just a few hours or a month at a time! Alternatively, you can book an E-Bike tour. It’s a great option for those who are staying in Japan for a while and want to explore in a fun and unique way. In case you didn’t know, you’ll be doing a lot of walking and using public transport Japan! Don’t worry, this page isn’t going anywhere- once you realize these bikes will help immensely, just come back and get your trip situated.

Rent here!

Ebike Rental in Tokyo| COMPASS BIKE Rent an ebike in Tokyo for an easier, smoother, and more enjoyable travel experience. Simplify your journey with our bike rentals!

Places to Ride E-Bikes

Sumida: Ever heard of the iconic SkyTree Tower of Tokyo? Well, now you have, and if you think it would be cool to ride around the city alongside a river while being able to check out the tower and other great sights, then consider checking out Sumida city. There is also a great tour package for this area, but we’ll get to that later.

Odaiba: Consider Odaiba, Tokyo’s man-made island and home of the gundam statue as well as other futuristic stuff! While riding around and seeing that is all quite impressive, the main point is the Rainbow bridge. This expansive bride is a sight to see in Tokyo bay, especially at night. Be sure to consider riding over it!

While the compass bikes are only available in Tokyo for now, here’s some other places you may be able to find them in the future:

Kawaguchiko: The iconic town of Kawaguchiko is already a great place for cycling. Lake Kawaguchi is right next to Mt. Fuji is an incredibly beautiful place to adventure. Cruising around the lake on an e-Bike couldn’t be more enjoyable.

Photo provided by Viator

Kyoto: Kyoto is another very scenic place, especially with its fame for being such a culturally rich city. Here you’ll be able to truly experience that “old and new ” vibe that Japan boasts so well; imagine riding through a town with historic buildings on your bike powered by electricity… What a time to be alive!

What Make e-Bikes Popular

Effortless Exploration: Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a casual rider, e-bikes offer an effortless way to explore Japan’s diverse landscapes. Say goodbye to strenuous uphill climbs and hello to seamless adventures filled with discovery and wonder.

Accessibility for All: One of the greatest advantages of e-bikes is their accessibility. From families with young children to seniors looking to stay active, e-bikes cater to a wide range of riders, ensuring that everyone can partake in the joy of cycling without limitations.

Environmental Friendliness: In an era where sustainability is paramount, e-bikes emerge as a green alternative to traditional modes of transportation. By opting for pedal-assisted biking, travelers can reduce their environmental impact while experiencing Japan’s beauty in its purest form.

Time Efficiency: With E-bikes, you can cover more ground in less time, allowing you to maximize your Japanese adventure without feeling rushed. Whether you’re hopping between cultural landmarks or exploring hidden gems off the beaten path, e-bikes offer the perfect balance of speed and leisure.

E-Bike Tours

As we mentioned before, you can either rent the bikes for personal use or as part of a tour package! The package is a great option if the location that the tour is being held is already somewhere you want to go. The bikes are very new and now only feature one tour, through Sumida city as we talked about earlier! There is so much to do around this area (like Senso-ji, SkyTree, Kappabashi, etc.), it’s definitely a place you’re probably already planning to visit, so why not do it in style?

3-hour Tokyo E-bike Tour(Tsukiji, Akihabara, Asakusa, Ningyo-cho)

For other cycling tours, check this out!

As you embark on your journey through the iconic country of Japan, consider embracing the e-Bike revolution for an unforgettable experience like no other. From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the tranquil countryside of Kyoto, let the gentle hum of the electric motor guide you on a mesmerizing adventure through Japan’s rich tapestry of culture, history, and natural beauty. So, hop on, pedal away, and let the magic of e-bikes propel you towards memories that will last a lifetime.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Find the other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.