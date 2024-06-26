10 Best Places to Buy Electronics in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Tech enthusiasts rejoice! Tokyo, the neon-lit history-infused heart of Japan, not only mesmerizes with its historic temples and bustling streets but is also a haven for gadget aficionados. No matter what you’re looking for, whether it’s for gaming, a streaming setup, a beat lab, a man cave, or anything in between, Tokyo is bound to have the inventory for you. Dive into the tech wonderland of Tokyo, where tradition and innovation coexist harmoniously. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a wide-eyed explorer, these epic electronics stores are a must-visit on your Tokyo tour. So, grab your yen and get ready for a tech-infused adventure! Also, they all have their own unforgettable theme songs

1. Bic Camera

Welcome to the tech mecca of Tokyo, where Bic Camera reigns supreme. If you’re from the US, you could compare this chain to Best Buy quite easily. Located in vibrant districts like Shibuya, Shinjuku, Akihabara, and many other locations, Bic Camera is a labyrinth of electronic wonders and is easily accessible. From cutting-edge cameras to state-of-the-art gaming consoles, this store caters to every gadget whim. The bustling atmosphere adds to the thrill of exploration. Don’t forget to check out the tax-free counters for some extra savings! And, oddly enough, Bic Camera is actually well known for their selection of alcohol, in case you’re trying to build your computer in hard mode.

Website

2. Radio Kaikan Akihabara

Akihabara, known colloquially as “the Electric Town”, pulsates with internet culture and is the perfect place to geek out, and at its core lies Radio Kaikan. This multi-story haven for tech enthusiasts houses a plethora of Anime shops, gaming centers, and, of course, electronics stores. Yes, maid cafes too, but that’s a bit off topic… Dive into the nostalgia of vintage gadgets or stay updated with the latest releases. The vibrant atmosphere makes it more than just a shopping spree; it’s a journey through the evolution of tech.

Website

3. Yodobashi

Step into Yodobashi, a colossal electronics emporium where every tech dream materializes. It’s definitely a direct competitor of Bic Camera, but it seems like the stores are perhaps larger and more flushed out, though maybe not as prolific. Either way, this mega-store boasts an exhaustive selection, from smartphones to home appliances and from computer building supplies to state-of-the-art gaming equipment. The entertainment floor is a showstopper with its massive display of cameras, TVs/monitors and audio equipment. This could absolutely be most shoppers’ one stop. It’s also worth noting that their online services (like delivery, variety) are quite reputable.

Website

4. Yamada Denki

While it might be outshined in downtown, metropolitan areas by Yodobashi and Bic Camera, Yamada Denki is a great option that sprawls out more throughout the city. Either way, it is a tech haven that caters to every budget and preference. This sprawling store is a maze of gadgets, where friendly staff guide you through the latest releases. Dive into the sea of laptops, cameras, and audio gear, and emerge with the perfect catch. With frequent discounts and promotions, it’s a paradise for both tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers.

Website

5. LAOX

Musashikoganei, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Venture into LAOX, a tax-free haven for techies nestled in the bustling district of Akihabara. It may not be quite as big of a chain, but it is reportedly popular with travelers and other foreign residents. This iconic retailer offers an extensive range of electronics, from the latest gadgets to unique Japanese innovations. The duty-free shopping experience is a cherry on top, ensuring that you bag your tech treasures without breaking the bank. LAOX isn’t just a store; it’s a tech pilgrimage for every savvy traveler.

Website

6. Edion

Edion is another great, reliable option you can find in Tokyo. Being the 5th largest chain of consumer electronics stores in Japan, it’s surely a good spot to check for deals and maybe items you haven’t been able to find at other shops. It’s right up there with Bic Camera and Yamada Denki, so maybe it will just come down to convenience of location. Either way Edion is a great place to keep on your list of places to check.

Website

7. BICQLO

As the name suggests, BICQLO is a fusion of Bic Camera and Uniqlo, creating a unique shopping experience in Shinjuku. If you don’t know what Uniqlo is, it’s a great clothes store that’s stylish and budget friendly. If you’re from the US, you might compare it to Old Navy or maybe even Target’s clothes section. Though, there are locations in the US! Anyways, this innovative concept store seamlessly blends fashion and technology. Explore a vast array of electronics spread across multiple floors, with the added bonus of fashionable attire. It’s a one-stop destination where you can upgrade your wardrobe and gadgets simultaneously. So, get your supplies to build your computer in hard mode, and the drip to match!

8. Apple Store Marunoichi

For all the apple fans, rest assured you’ll be able to find all your Apple accessories at the Marunoichi store, located in the heart of Tokyo’s financial district. It’s also worth noting that most of the previously mentioned locations usually have an Apple section, though they’re not the full apples store experience. At the Marunoichi location youll no doubt be able to get anything taken care of that you would at any other fully equipped Apple store

Website

9. E-Earphone Akihabara

Audio enthusiasts, rejoice! Akihabara houses E-Earphone, a haven dedicated to all things audio. From high-end headphones to rare audio accessories, this specialty store is a symphony for your senses. Knowledgeable staff guide you through the diverse range, making it the go-to place for audiophiles seeking both mainstream and niche audio products. Take it from someone who thinks a fresh pair of headphones are one of the most amazing things in the world- this place is top notch.

Website

10. Sengoku Densho Akihabara

For a unique blend of tech and Japanese culture, Sengoku Densho in Akihabara stands out. This store that seems almost like a back alley is home to a plethora of unique items, specializing in a huge variety of supplies for just about any kind of build. To the right shopper, this place is definitely the motherload inventory for getting their own projects underway.

Website

