Want to explore Tokyo from a new perspective? Ride a bike! Whether on a traditional bicycle or a handy and innovative E-bike, exploring by bike is one of the best ways to get around. You’ll cover more ground on a bike than walking while catching all kinds of local action that you’d miss speeding by on a train. Immerse yourself in Tokyo’s vibrant street life by cruising through the streets at your leisure. You’ll have the flexibility of visiting both urban areas and nature while discovering hidden gems, neighborhoods, and local spots you might otherwise overlook.

And when you’re itching to hop on an E-bike but need help figuring out where to go, join a tour for the ultimate adventure, diving deep into the heart of what makes each area so special! Check out the 10 best bike routes in Tokyo and get ready to take off on an adventure with you, your trusty wheels, and an excellent guide.

1. Central Tokyo

This central Tokyo bike route hits all the sweet spots in just three hours: from Tsukiji Honganji Temple’s serene whispers to Akihabara’s anime explosion. Glide past the moated majesty of the Imperial Palace, weave through the gadget wonderland of Akihabara, and snap Insta-worthy pics at the iconic Senso-Ji Temple and under the Sakurabashi cherry blossom bridge. Then, it’s a quick dip into the old-school charm of Ningyocho Watchtower, with its Edo-era vibes. But the 17km journey isn’t over yet! Loop back to Tsukiji Honganji for a dose of Zen calm, leaving you recharged and ready to conquer the rest of Tokyo.

2. North-East Tokyo

Gear up for a biking journey through Northeast Tokyo, rich with urban charm and cultural marvels. Begin at Ryogoku Station, pedal alongside the picturesque Sumida River, and immerse yourself in the ancient beauty of Asakusa. Explore the mystic Susanoo Shrine and catch awe-inspiring Tokyo Skytree views before returning to Ryogoku station. In 2-3 hours spanning 13 kilometers, this route weaves together Tokyo’s contemporary skyline and timeless traditions, offering a perfect blend for cyclists seeking adventure and cultural richness.

3. North Tokyo

Dive into North Tokyo, spanning Senso-ji’s ancient allure to the modern charm of Ueno. Hug the emerald ribbon of the Arakawa River, dodge kawaii crowds at Rainbow Plaza, and soak in the sunset over Sumida from Shiori Park. Think cherry blossoms in spring, fiery leaves in fall, and year-round street food. Concluding the 3-4 hour, 17-kilometer adventure back in Asakusa, this route effortlessly combines cultural landmarks, scenic landscapes, and a dash of urban exploration. Perfect for those craving a diverse Tokyo experience, this route is a delightful spin through the city.

4. South Tokyo

Take a spin in South Tokyo! Kick-off in Odaiba, the futuristic island where robots serve coffee and Gundam guards the bay. Zip across the Rainbow Bridge, a kaleidoscope of color, catch a glimpse of Tokyo Tower’s majestic silhouette and cruise past the regal Imperial Palace. This quick 10km loop is like Tokyo’s greatest hits over 1-2 hours with all the glitz and none of the gridlock.

5. West Tokyo

Are you craving green in the Tokyo concrete jungle? Ditch the subways and take a breath of fresh air! This west side route is a 7.5-kilometer express ticket to imperial allure at the Imperial Palace, serene strolls through Shinjuku Gyoen Garden, and a cultural detour to Meiji Jingu. In just 1-2 hours, soak up the historic splendor, natural beauty, and spiritual vibes that define Tokyo’s west side.

6. Tokyo and Kawasaki

Take a Tokyo-Kawasaki escapade, weaving through the scenic Tamagawa River, exploring the lush Tamagawa Futako Bridge Park, and immersing in the tranquility of Higashi Takane Forest Park. The route concludes at the serene Ikuta Ryokuchi, where you can ride along koi-dotted ponds and meander through meticulously crafted zen gardens. Covering 10 kilometers in just 2 hours, this cycling adventure promises a delightful blend of urban and natural landscapes, making it an ideal route for those seeking a quick yet fulfilling escape from the city hustle.

7. Lake Okutama Area

Swap neon for sunlight, honking horns for babbling brooks, and ramen-fueled frenzy for fresh mountain air. Lake Okutama is a popular day trip spot, promising lush greenery and a palate of colors that change with the seasons. This Tokyo escape serves up epic mountain views, river-carved valleys, and a lake so blue your photos won’t need a filter. It’s a great escape for anyone who prefers the less-traveled road! Soak in one of the area’s blissful hot springs afterward to cap off a beautiful ride and day.

8. Tokyo and Saitama

Traverse the bold landscapes connecting Tokyo and Saitama on a 13-kilometer ride. The trek takes 1-2 hours to unfold along the picturesque Arakawa River, leading you to the enchanting Saitama Municipal Bessho Numa Park. First, weave through the urban jungle, following the Arakawa River. Skyscrapers morph into cherry blossom-fringed banks as Saitama Municipal Bessho Numa Park bursts into view. This route, from the riverside breeze to the green oasis, ensures a delightful adventure catering to urban explorers and nature enthusiasts.

9. Kichijoji

Get ready to hop on a Ghibli-inspired trip through Tokyo’s west side! Start at Kichijoji Station, surrounded by a charming bundle of cafes and stores in a Miyazaki movie that wouldn’t look out of place. You’ll make your way through Inokashira Park, admiring its swan-dotted pond and keeping your eyes peeled for hidden shrines before passing the famous Ghibli Museum. Continuing to the towering cedars and ancient temples in Nogawa Park before hitting Koganei Park, a sprawling green giant with lakes, gardens, and even an Edo-Tokyo Open-Air Museum. This 2-hour, 15-kilometer ride through Ghibli’s playground perfectly escapes Tokyo’s frenetic pace.

10. Sangenjaya

Escape Tokyo’s hustle for a hipster hideaway on a quick 1-2 hour, 9-kilometer tour that kicks off at eclectic Sangenjaya Station, where indie bookstores and matcha shops line the streets. Next, dip into the leafy embrace of Todoroki Valley, a hidden gem tucked behind the city’s steel and glass. Emerging from the valley, roll into Kinuta Park, a sprawling green oasis where ducks paddle in ponds and sunlight filters through ancient trees. This is an ideal side quest for anyone who wants to stay within Tokyo’s core while catching a breath of fresh air.

So, which of these routes has you itching to hop on board a bicycle or an E-bike? You’ll see Tokyo from a new perspective, feel the breeze, and have a blast!

