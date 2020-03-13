Ideal 1 Day Itinerary in Asakusa, Traditional Old Town in Tokyo!

When you search popular tourist attractions in Tokyo, you probably always see the name “Asakusa” coming up on any travel website. Asakusa is an old, relatively small area which is loved and visited by many tourists both from inside and outside Japan. This area gives you a great opportunity to experience the traditional side of Japan, but also new things to see and enjoy. In this article, we will introduce 1 day itinerary in Asakusa and give you some advice and tips which help you plan your 1 Day trip to Asakusa more easily!

1. How to get to Asakusa by train.

If you take trains to get to Asakusa from where you stay, there are 4 lines which take you there. The best and most convenient one is called “The Toei Asakusa Line”, operated by Toei Subway. The nearest station, “Asakusa station” is within a walking distance from Sensoji Temple (we will mention about this spot later in the article!), and you can reach other attractive sightseeing spots such as Tokyo Skytree which is also along the line.

2. Start your day in Asakusa from Sensoji Temple!

Sensoji Temple is an old, Buddhist temple which was built in 7th century. It was unfortunately burned down by fire during the World WarⅡ, but was rebuilt later. What makes it more special is the fact that it has been awarded as the best tourist spot in Asakusa area for years on famous travel websites such as TripAdvisor!

Here is a little fun fact. There is a big incense pot (Jokoro) in front of the temple and you will see many people around it trying to get covered by smoke. Originally this habit started from purifying the body before entering the temple. And from that, people started to believe that the smoke had a healing effect. Today, visitors try to get themselves covered by smoke hoping that they will be in a better shape or get smarter.

3. Pray first, and then enjoy looking around the shopping street!

As you can easily imagine, Sensoji Temple is so popular that it gets super crowded very easily, especially on weekends, but also on weekdays. In order to avoid the crowd, we recommend that you should go there early in the morning, preferably around 9 am or so. The temple itself is 24 hours open, and visitors can pray at any time convenient for them. However, there is a long, famous shopping street called “Nakamise-dori”, leading to the temple, and most of the shops open around 9 am.





They sell large variety of goods including Japanese traditional food and snacks that satisfy your appetite and might be a perfect souvenir for your friends. You can get a plastic bag to carry them around, but it is better to go to the temple and pray first so that you don’t need to walk around with your hands full!

4. Take a picture with Kaminarimon Gate!

Have you ever seen a picture of a huge, red lantern hanging from an impressive gate that stands at the entrance of Nakamise street? The gate is called “Kaminarimon Gate” (or Thunder Gate), and loved as an iconic symbol with the lantern in Sensoji Temple. You will get overwhelmed how big the lantern is, and to see a lot of people taking pictures of the gate!

5. Want to try something exiting? Asakusa Rickshaw ride is waiting for you!

Thanks to its size and reliable transports always on time, you don’t need to worry about the delay on your schedule in Asakusa. If you want to try out something unforgettable experience in Asakusa that suits your schedule, why don’t you consider taking “Rickshaw ride”? You will enjoy a relaxing, personal tour on a special two-wheeled vehicle called “Rickshaw” with a guide offered by a professional driver. It will definitely be a memorable, unique experience for you!

【Basic information about Rickshaw ride】

・Enjoy a “human-powered” vehicle to see around the Asakusa district.

・The length of tour may vary depending on your schedule.

・The seating capacity is normally two adults at one time.

【Check out our private tour on Rickshaw!】

6. Only two stops to Tokyo Skytree

Good itinerary should include some modern, cool attractions as well. After exploring Sensoji Temple area, you can go back to Sensoji station to take the Toei Asakusa Line again. It is only two more stops until you get to the Tokyo Skytree station (also known as “Oshiage station”). Other transport such as a shuttle bus is also available. If you prefer to walk and enjoy the nature surrounding the area, it is only a 15 to 20-minute walk to Tokyo Skytree from the station!

Shopping, eating, enjoying the amazing view…it’s all up to you!

Tokyo Skytree was built in 2011, and also known the tallest structure. It has a role as a broadcasting tower, but many people recognize it as an observatory and shopping-complex. The bottom part of the tower consists of several shops and facilities such as restaurants, souvenir shops, and parking space, and helpful information counters. On the upper floors, there are nice cafes, fancy restaurants, and an amazing observation deck that offers you a stunning, incomparable view. To enter the observation deck, you need to go and get a special admission ticket at the ticket center on 4th floor.

【Tokyo Skytree Official Website】

7. Luxurious experience, Sumida River Cruise and take the best shot of Tokyo Skytree from the river!

If you want to take the best shot of Tokyo Skytree itself, Sumida River Cruise offers you a perfect opportunity to make it happen!

They operate several types of cruise ships and one of the pier locations is close to Sensoji Temple. It takes you to other sightseeing destinations in Tokyo like Odaiba Seaside Park, Hamarikyu Garden, Toyosu, and more! They offer 4 cruise routes from Asakusa, and you can have a great view of Tokyo Skytree, whichever route you take! The design of the outside appearance of the tower is definitely worth paying for the cruise!

【Sumida River Cruise (Tokyo Cruise) Official Website】

Conclusion

Some might think Asakusa is too popular and ordinary as a sightseeing destination ,and there is nothing new or exiting. Actually, this area is full of excitement and provides new discoveries every time we visit. Let’s immerse yourself into a deep, traditional area which is still developing in accordance with the times and changes!