10 Best Restaurants in Asakusa

Asakusa is a traditional and lively area with some of Tokyo’s most visited sights. Places like the Sensoji Temple and Tokyo Skytree make it a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. At the same time, people embrace the new and the old that are found here. While you explore, you’re bound to get hungry between sightseeing, shopping, and even drinking! Asakusa has plenty of restaurants and izakayas with food from ramen to sushi. We’ve narrowed it down to ten of the best in the district. Itadakimasu (let’s eat)!

1. Asakusa Umaimon Azuma

We start with a family restaurant that has been open since 1952. Asakusa Umaimon Azuma serves traditional Japanese comfort foods like omelets, sushi, and their famous katsudon in a traditional and cozy environment. Enjoy looking out the large window, or sit at one of the warm kotatsu tables on the second floor to relax as you eat. The best thing is that the restaurant also has a variety of desserts and sake, making it an ideal rest stop as you explore Asakusa.

Website: Asakusa Umaimon Azuma

2. Sansada

Photo provided by byfood

Have you ever wanted to eat at one of Japan’s oldest restaurants? Built in 1837, Sansada is the oldest tempura shop in Japan! You’ll find Edo-era style tempura here, fried with rich-tasting sesame oil that gives the food’s coating its perfect smell and texture. Moreover, the restaurant still sells some of the same dishes it did all those years ago. Suppose you’re going to Asakusa to take in Tokyo’s history. In that case, you won’t want to miss eating at a historical shop as well!

Make your reservation here

Website: Sansada

3. Kamiya Bar

Classic, old-world ambiance meets vintage decor at Tokyo’s oldest and friendliest western-styled bar. In fact, according to the bar itself, they say they are the first ever bar in all of Japan! Opened in 1880, this has become a popular after-work staple for locals and tourists looking for a slice of classic Asakusa. You’ll find pub-style food here, perfect when you want something that isn’t necessarily Japanese food. If you are looking for something with a bit more punch than a beer, try Kamiya Bar’s signature drink. The Denki Bran (Electric Brandy) mixes brandy with herbs, spices, and soda that goes down smoother than it sounds.

Website: Kamiya Bar

4. Yoshikami

Yoshikami has a catchphrase where they say, “sorry for being so delicious.” At the same time, they serve their version of Japanized western food, which includes heaping plates of steaks, beef stews, spaghetti, and sandwiches at the vintage ten-seat diner. Sitting at the counter at Yoshikami feels like a brief visit to the 1950s which makes sense since only a little has changed here since the restaurant first opened up. And that’s a great thing because Yoshikami has always prided itself on the food quality, which has remained incredible over the decades.

Website: Yoshikami

5. Asakusa Tsurujiro

Sink your teeth into soft, fluffy okonomiyaki at Asakusa Tsurujiro for an authentic Japanese taste. These savory, filling Japanese-style pancakes are full of cabbage, meat, seafood, or vegetables and slathered with mayonnaise and a special sauce. The restaurant also specializes in Tokyo’s regional version, monjayaki, which is similar but has a thinner, runnier batter. What sets Asakusa Tsurujiro apart is the innovative chef is constantly exploring new territory with this classic meal. For example, you may get an order that is split half and half to be able to try different ingredient combinations – highly recommended!

Website: Tsurujiro

6. Magurobito

It isn’t a visit to Japan without stopping at a kaiten-sushi (conveyer belt) restaurant! Magurobito means “tuna people” and is best known for their buttery, melt-in-your-mouth maguro (tuna). But you don’t have to stop there as the tantalizing plates revolve around you; try different kinds of sushi made with care and the freshest ingredients. Praised for friendly staff, cheap drinks, and delicious sushi, Magurobito has earned itself a top spot in the hierarchy of sushi restaurants in Asakusa.

Website: Magurobito

7. Gonpachi

Famous for a classic fight scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1, Gonpachi is a small chain of restaurants, including a popular location in Asakusa. Loved for its traditional Japanese atmosphere and its menu of delicious Japanese cuisine, Gonpachi is an izakaya with plenty going for it. The interior has wooden beams and features dining with a riverside view. Everything here is made from scratch, starting with the fresh soba made daily in-house. Try the Gonpachi original pudding, made with saikyo miso, to top off a delicious meal.

Website: Gonpachi

8. Owariya

With roots in Kyoto going back over 550 years, Owariya is one of the oldest restaurants in Japan. You can expect to find a variety of soba dishes and classic Japanese side dishes like tempura, grilled fish, and tofu. The restaurant is traditionally Japanese inside with a counter and tatami seating so you can take a comfortable break during sightseeing. The Asakusa outpost of this soba restaurant, known for its jumbo shrimp tempura, opened in 1860. Owariya has pleased tourists and locals alike with its famous in-house-made soba ever since.

Website: Owariya

9. Tonkatsu Yutaka

Down an inconspicuous alley of Asakusa sits an unassuming restaurant in an old house. That’s where you’ll find friendly and attentive staff serving up tonkatsu, curry rice, and katsudon. Inside, the restaurant is comfortable and straightforward. There’s a counter and several tables, but the scrumptious deep-fried pork cutlets overshadow the atmosphere. The meat is sourced from local farms and carefully selected, which is one reason Tonkatsu Yutaka has been able to stay open and thriving for over 70 years.

Website: Tonkatsu Yutaka

10. Yoroiya Ramen

If ramen and a heaping portion of good luck are what you desire, take advantage of a bowl at Yoyoiya Ramen. Named after their signature dish, this ramen shop is known for flavorful ramen soup with double-yolked eggs, which are known to be lucky. In addition to their namesake dish, they also offer other ramen bowls like spicy ramen and even a vegetarian option! The restaurant is small, with only counter seats. Still, it’s an excellent choice for a quick meal or when everything else is closed during the holidays.

Website: Yoroiya Ramen

If you’re looking to get an idea of what Asakusa is really like at night, there is no better way of exploring the area than on a local food and bar hopping tour! Your friendly local guide will take you to some of the best bars and restaurants in the area, giving you a chance to try Asakusa’s food and drink, and you will get to see what the beautifully lit up Senso-ji temple is like at night.

One of the things that genuinely sets Asakusa’s culinary scene apart is that most of the restaurants here have been open for decades or even longer! With so many years to hone their crafts, it’s no wonder that all the food served is outstanding. What restaurant has captured your interest? Or will you be heading to a few different spots?

