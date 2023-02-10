10 Cool and Unique Streets in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Streets are the backbone of cities and towns. They are convenient places to find gourmet food, souvenirs, and cafes where you can take a break. Although there are many streets in Tokyo, they vary widely, and each street has its own charm. In this article, we will introduce 10 of the coolest and most unique streets in Tokyo!

1. Yanaka Ginza

Yanaka Ginza shopping street is a shopping street that can be reached on foot from Nippori Station. The street slopes down and is lined with many stores. The somewhat simple and nostalgic atmosphere is popular among tourists. Yanaka Ginza is a street known for it’s gourmet food, with many delicious shops at hand. Nippori and Ueno are close to each other, so it can always be fun to combine the two to make the most out of your trip to the area.

2. Omoide Yokocho

One of the most popular places for Japanese businessmen to relax after a long and tiring day at work is Shinjuku’s Omoide Yokocho. This retro-looking street is always crowded with businessmen seeking sake and delicious food. With a beer in one hand, they eat delicious gourmet foods such as yakitori, sashimi, and motsuyaki to blow off the fatigue of the day’s work.



3. Takeshita Dori

Harajuku is known as the center of kawaii culture in Japan. Takeshita-dori Avenue in Harajuku is a mecca for kawaii culture. It is lined with crepe stores, a staple of high school girls, and many other cute stores. Purikura machines, which have become a common sight in Japanese game arcades, actually originated on Takeshita-dori. Purikura store NOA is said to be the first purikura specialty shop, and many purikura machines with the latest models are in operation. It is a street that is irresistible to lovers of kawaii culture.

4. Akihabara Electric Town

Akihabara, a mecca for fans of anime and manga, is also famous as one of Japan’s most famous electronic districts. The area is crammed with computer parts, Japanese home appliances, and other electronic products. Of course, there are also many anime and manga character goods and their limited edition products on sale. From key chains to life-size figures, there is a wide selection of anime and manga related goods. The street is a paradise for anime and manga lovers, as there are loads of signs with anime characters.

5. Kabukicho Ichibangai

Kabukicho Ichibangai is one of the most iconic streets of the famous Kabukicho in Shinjuku. At night, the bright neon lights make Kabukicho even more lively. Kabukicho is a town that never sleeps, and even in the middle of the night, you can enjoy delicious gourmet food and other entertainment. Various types of food such as ramen, yakitori, and yakiniku (grilled meat), are in abundance in this lively part of Tokyo.

6. Ameya Yokocho

Ameya Yokocho (Ameyoko) is a street that stretches between Ueno Station and Okachimachi Station. This street has a downtown atmosphere and offers a variety of stalls selling food, goods, and fresh ingredients. There are many gourmet stalls offering Chinese cuisine and other unique foods, as well as bags, pouches, accessories, and other miscellaneous goods. Goods sold include spices imported from all over the world, authentic Japanese tea, delicacies, and many other items of all kinds. Many of these items are sold at low prices, so it is fun to browse through the various stores.

7. Nakamise Dori

Nakamise Dori is also where the Sanja Festival is.

Asakusa is one of the most popular sightseeing spots in Tokyo, and Nakamise-dori is a famous street leading to Senso-ji Temple. Nakamise-dori is said to be one of the oldest shopping streets in Japan, dating back to the Edo period. The entire street is enveloped in a Japanese-style atmosphere, making it a popular tourist spot for many overseas visitors. The Nakamise street is lined with various Japanese goods stores, Japanese sweets stores, and other stores that are perfect for Japanese souvenirs. Shopping along Nakamise-dori after visiting Senso-ji Temple is recommended.

8. Sunamachi Ginza Shotengai

The wonderful shopping street for those who want to master the art of eating and walking is the Sunamachi Ginza shopping street in Koto-ku. About 180 stores line the 670-meter-long street. Although it is a short 20-minute walk from the nearest station, Minamisuna Station, there is a constant flow of visitors to this shopping street. Many delicatessen shops operate in this shopping area, and take-out food is available for purchase from most places. There is an Oden specialty store with a long line of customers, a long-established shumai (steamed pork dumplings) shop, and many other yummy gems.

9. Omotesando Avenue

Omotesando Avenue, not far from Takeshita-dori Avenue, is a street where many high-end boutiques and luxury brand stores are concentrated. The atmosphere of the entire street is also luxurious and fashionable, and everything is high-class. If you are looking for both international and domestic luxury goods, Omotesando Avenue is the spot for you.

10. Chuo Dori Ginza

Chuo Dori is just as stunning at night as it is during the day.

Conveniently located between Yurakucho and Ginza stations, Ginza Chuo-dori is a landmark of Ginza, where Mitsukoshi, known as a pioneer in the department store industry in Japan, operates. It is as famous as Omotesando in Tokyo as a luxury brand district, selling a wide range of high-end products from jewelry, fashion, and foodstuffs, both foreign and domestic. If you are looking for a luxurious atmosphere, Ginza is your place to be.

There are many different types of streets, including streets with a retro atmosphere, streets where you can buy specialized tools, and streets where you can enjoy gourmet food and drinks. The atmosphere of the streets themselves is also one of the most beautiful elements of sightseeing and we hope you have the chance to experience each street first hand when you are in Japan next!

