Let’s face it, one of the best parts of being in Tokyo is the opportunity to visit an endless sea of cool character stores! Fans of all kinds of anime and manga franchises dream of finally visiting these stores that they have often fantasized about for a very long time.

For tourists who are simply interested in Japanese subcultures or want a fun souvenir, a visit to one or more of these character-specialty shops is a fun experience. With many world-famous anime and manga series having been born in Japan and character culture being very popular in Japan in general, it is no wonder that Tokyo has so many character stores. If you’re not sure where to go yet, here is a list of the 10 best character stores in Tokyo!

1. Disney Store in Shibuya

Disney doesn’t require much of an introduction, as so many throughout the world grew up watching Disney’s animated movies over and over again. The Disney Store in Shibuya lures many visitors in with its interesting storefront that looks like the iconic Disney castle.

Fans come into the store to buy all kinds of souvenirs such as stuffed dolls, stationery, bags, clothing, and much more that are all adorned with the most popular Disney characters such as Micky Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, the Little Mermaid, the Frozen girls, and many others. A must-visit for any serious Disney fan!

Address: Humax Pavilion, 20-15 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (open from 10 AM on weekends)

2. Nintendo Store in Shibuya Parco

Most who were born after 1975 will have spent plenty of time on a Nintendo console at some point, and many are still playing now. The Japanese innovated Nintendo has delighted generations of kids and adults with their addictive video games, and many have become fans of the characters they met in the games. Characters like the Mario brothers, Zelda and Link, Kirby, Animal Crossing, and many more all have their own section in the Nintendo Store in Shibuya.

You can buy things ranging from clothing, plates, Nintendo-themed Legos, and backpacks to cellphone covers, stationery, stickers, and much more. Come and find what you never knew you wanted in the image of your favorite Nintendo character!

Address: Udagawacho, 15−1 Shibuya PARCO 6F, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM

3. Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo in Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro is known as one of the centers of subculture in Tokyo, so it is only apt that one of the largest Pokemon Stores is situated here. This is where fans go to buy anything that is related to Pikachu and his many friends, from classic items such as stuffed dolls and figurines to pokeballs and limited merchandise that is not available anywhere else. This is a very popular store, so be ready for a crowd!

Address: 3 Chome−1−2 Sunshine City Alpa 2F, Toshima City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 10 AM – 8 PM

4. One Piece Straw Hat Store in Shibuya

Anyone who has ever watched an episode of One Piece knows that it is very hard not to get hooked on the adventures of Luffy and his Pirates, and the real fans will love the One Piece Straw Hat Store that is located in the youthful Magnet by Shibuya 109 building. Feast your eyes on goods such as t-shirts, hoodies, crockery, 3D lamps, accessories, and more things that are all adorned with One Piece characters, and take your chance to buy items that cannot be bought easily outside of Japan.

Address: 1 Chome-23-10, Jinnan, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM

5. Donguri Republic

ⓒStudio Ghibli

Movies from Studio Ghibli like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away have captivated audiences around the world with their beautiful fairytale worlds that have been inspired by both European and Japanese influences. The Donguri stores in Japan are the official character stores of the Ghibli franchise, and Tokyo has more than 30 Donguri Republic stores all over town.

One of the shops that are easiest to reach for most tourists is the branch inside Tokyo Station. You can buy official Ghibli items that are interesting for both kids and adults, ranging from soft toys, figurines, and key rings to tableware and linen that would suit anyone’s home.

Address: First Avenue Tokyo Station, 1 Chome-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 10 AM – 8.30 PM

6. Sanrio World Ginza

Hello Kitty was one of the first Japanese characters that took the whole world by storm and now is a household name. This cute cat became a true symbol of Japan’s kawaii culture, and those who are looking for a special something that is related to Hello Kitty should check out Sanrio World Ginza, the largest Sanrio flagship store. Sanrio is also known for other characters, such as Pompompurin and Gudetama, who are all just as cute and quirky. Come to the store in Ginza to find all kinds of Sanrio character-related things such as foods, drinks, travel items, home decorations, and stuffed animals.

Address: Nishi Ginza Department Store 2F, 4 Chome−1 Saki, Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM

7. Sailor Moon Store in Harajuku

Harajuku is a youngsters’ paradise with a plethora of fashion stores aimed at the lolita style and more mainstream brand stores for young people. So it is not too far-fetched that the permanent Sailor Moon store that commemorates the 25-year anniversary of this immensely popular anime about a group of cute teenage girls who have to defend the galaxy from evil has opened here in Harajuku. When you walk in, you will find yourself in a candy-colored alternate universe with unique merchandise featuring the heroes of Sailor Moon such as accessories, stationery, and bags.

Address: 1 Chome−11, ラフォーレ原宿 B0-5階, Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 9 PM

8. Kiddy Land in Harajuku

Also aptly located in Harajuku is Kiddy Land, which is a real dreamland for kids and adults who are still kids at heart alike. It is a maze filled with character goods of many famous series ranging from Disney, Godzilla, Sanrio, and even Snoopy.

If you are simply looking for a souvenir that screams ‘Harajuku’ because of its cuteness but you can’t yet decide which character you would like to buy, this is the place to go. Find items such as figurines, stuffed dolls, practical everyday items adorned with characters, and much more in this well-stocked, colorful shop.

Address: 6 Chome-1-9 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM

9. Doraemon Future Department Store in Odaiba

For a long time, the very popular anime and manga series Doraemon about a boy and his robot from the future, didn’t have an official dedicated store. But thankfully, this changed in 2019, when the Doraemon Future Department Store opened in the DiverCity mall in Odaiba.

You can not just buy cool Doraemon-related items here, such as figurines, manga comic books, tableware, and all kinds of handy items, but you can also have some of the goods customized especially for you and have fun with interactive games in the Secret Gadgets Lab, making a visit fun even for those who have never seen or read the series yet!

Address: 1 Chome-1-10 Aomi, Koto City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11 AM – 8 PM (10 AM – 9 PM on weekends)

10. Tokyo Character Street

Tokyo Character Street under Tokyo Station is not just one store but a whole alleyway of over 30 different character stores ranging from Hello Kitty, Pokemon, Doraemon, Crayon Shin Chan to even Studio Ghibli. Most famous series have a small character shop here, so if you are either short on time or simply like to browse around different stores, Tokyo Character Street should be on your itinerary!

Address: 1 Chome−9−1 B1 Tokyo Station First Avenue, Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo

Opening hours: 10 AM – 8 PM

