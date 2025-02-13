Ten Best Clothing Stores To Shop in Koenji!

Koenji, one of Tokyo’s trendiest neighborhoods, is a paradise for thrift lovers and fashion enthusiasts. Known for its eclectic vibe, Koenji is the perfect area to hunt for vintage treasures and unique finds like leather products and knit clothing! Whether you’re into bold statement pieces, minimalist chic, or retro classics, these thrift shopping spots have something for everyone. Here’s a guide to the best clothes shops in Koenji, Tokyo!

1. Super Old

If you’re a fan of retro Americana, Super Old is the place to visit! It was one of the first secondhand clothing stores operating in Koenji when it opened in 1990. Specializing in vintage denim, military boots, trucker hats, and band tees, this shop offers a carefully curated selection for those who love nostalgia. Prices range from affordable to premium depending on the rarity of the items. With its cozy layout and friendly staff, Super Old perfectly captures Koenji’s unique charm.

2. Re’all

Minimalist fashion meets timeless vintage at Re’all, a popular shop that focuses on American fashion of a variety of genres. They carry band and rock T-shirts, and even hip-hop style pieces. You’ll also find flowy dresses, tailored coats, and designer suits from influential brands like Comme des Garcons and Saint Laurent. Prices are mid-range, making it a great option for budget-conscious shoppers. If you’re exploring different styles and fashion eras, Re’all offers a refreshing balance of sophistication and affordability.

3. SLUT

Don’t let the cheeky name fool you; SLUT is a beloved fixture in Koenji’s thrift scene. Known for its bold, colorful collection, this store is ideal for anyone, including children, looking to stand out. From Adidas kicks to colorful flannel, every rack offers a pop of personality. Prices are moderate, and the shop’s lively atmosphere makes it a fun place to browse for thrift shopping in Koenji. There is a second store, SLUT 2nd, in the area that you should visit too!

4. Green Light Koenji

Since 2006, Green Light Koenji has successfully blended vintage charm with active fashion style. It is a must-visit for anyone who loves classic sneakers like Converse All Stars and Puma. The store features everything from trendy T-shirts to quirky sunglasses, catering to all tastes. The friendly staff is always happy to help you find the perfect outfit. Prices are reasonable, making it one of the best stores in Koenji for fashion enthusiasts on a budget!

5. Gaijin

Female vintage lovers flock to Gaijin, a shop that embraces elegant and feminine styles for mature women. With an array of light jackets, statement shoes, and unique accessories, this store offers pieces that are both stylish and functional. The decor is bright and appealing, creating a light-hearted shopping experience. Prices are mid-range, reflecting the quality of the curated selection. If you’re into bold and fashionable looks, Gaijin is a top spot for thrift shopping in Japan!

6. Lover Soul

Founded in Koenji in 1991, Lover Soul is a haven for lovers of Showa-era (1926–1989) retro and vintage women’s fashion. Specializing in pieces from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, the shop features a variety of rare items in excellent condition. Their curated collection includes printed dresses, psychedelic blouses, and vintage bags. I am obsessed with bishop sleeves and Peter Pan collars, and this store has both! Walking inside feels like entering a different era and creates a strong sense of nostalgia. With accessible pricing and a focus on unique styles, Lover Soul is perfect for anyone looking to add authentic retro flair to their wardrobe!

7. Tatouage by ZOOL

From its start in 1990, ZOOL has expanded to multiple stores, all in the Koenji area. To add to your collection of American vintage fashion, head to Tatouage by ZOOL, located a short distance from Koenji station. The store’s collection includes vintage denim, printed blouses, leather bags and vintage T-shirts that elevate any wardrobe! Even though prices are in the mid-to-high range, the quality and exclusivity of the items make it worth the splurge. It’s a great stop for those seeking the best clothes shops in Japan with a focus on vintage style.

Zool

8. Hayatochiri

With a dedicated Instagram following, Hayatochiri offers a quirky and artistic take on street fashion. Since its opening, it has become the go-to spot for one-of-a-kind fashion finds. Known for its bold prints, playful accessories, and unique pieces, this store caters to creative souls looking to make a statement. Sporting one of their secondhand pieces like the ICAN HAREM Bless By Nature Jacket with Da Vinci’s The Last Supper jacquard, is sure to turn heads. Prices range from mid-range to premium, depending on the item. If you’re into eclectic fashion, Hayatochiri is a must-visit during your Koenji shopping adventure!

Hayatochiri

9. Whistler

If you are a fan of leather shoes like combat boots or loafers, then Whistler is the store for you! Classic, timeless, and sophisticated, Whistler specializes in vintage clothing and leather products that never go out of style. Expect to find hats, military style jackets, and wool coats and knit sweaters for any gender. The store’s warm ambiance and carefully curated collection make it a favorite among fashion-conscious locals. The prices are moderate, offering great value for high-quality pieces!

Whistler

10. JuRian

Rounding out the list is JuRian, a vibrant thrift shop with a diverse selection of clothes. From chic knit sweaters to everyday casual wear, this store has something for women of all ages. Their round collar coats are perfect for any season. Prices are budget-friendly, and the welcoming staff ensures a pleasant shopping experience. Whether you’re looking for a cute souvenir or a wardrobe refresh with comfort in mind, JuRian is a top choice for clothes shopping in Koenji.

JuRian

Koenji’s eclectic fashion scene makes it a standout destination for thrift and vintage shopping in Tokyo. With everything from grunge-inspired looks to designer vintage pieces, these stores represent the best second hand and vintage clothes shops in Japan. So, grab your reusable shopping bag and get to shopping!

