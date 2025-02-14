10 Best Restaurants in Kichijoji

Kichijoji, one of the most charming neighborhoods in Tokyo, is renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, vibrant cultural scene, and incredible dining options. Located just a short train ride from central Tokyo, this area offers a mix of traditional Japanese eateries, international cuisine, and trendy cafes. Whether you are exploring the picturesque Inokashira Park or strolling through Sun Road, finding the best food in Kichijoji is a breeze! Here is our guide to the best places to eat in Tokyo’s delightful Kichijoji district.

1. Iseya

Yakitori (grilled meat skewers) is a traditional Japanese food that is beloved by many locals and visitors. My favorite will always be tsukune (chicken meatball) and mochi (glutinous rice cake). Founded in 1928, Iseya is the place to go for authentic Japanese yakitori in a nostalgic setting. This eatery has been serving delicious skewers of chicken, vegetables, and other grilled delights for decades! Their menu includes sashimi, pickled vegetables, chilled tomato, and Sapporo beer. The old-school charm of the restaurant, with its smoky interiors and lively vibe, draws locals and visitors alike!

Iseya

2. Tamaya

For a modern twist on izakaya (pub) dining, head to Tamaya, where skewered food is grilled with Tosa Binchotan charcoal for a unique flavor. A staff favorite is the Seseri negi (chicken neck and green onion) yakitori. Known for their expertly crafted small plates, the menu features options ranging from fresh sashimi to inventive Japanese-Western fusion dishes. Tamaya also boasts a curated sake selection, perfect for pairing with their flavorful offerings!

Tamaya

3. Hikiniku to Kome

Hikiniku to Kome specializes in Japanese-style hamburger steaks. Their beef is ground in-house daily, shaped, and grilled in front of diners to ensure the best taste! Their rice is cooked fresh every day in the Hagama pot (a traditional broad-brimmed rice-cooking pot). The set meal features miso (fermented soybean paste) soup, homemade sauce, grated daikon (radish), pickles, and raw egg. This casual yet stylish eatery is an excellent choice for those looking for quick and delicious meals. Do not miss it when exploring the best food in Kichijoji!

Hikiniku to Kome

4. Richouen

Richouen offers an authentic taste of Korean barbecue with a focus on premium cuts of meat like ribeye and salted tongue. Known for their exceptional service and quality, this is the perfect spot for a yakiniku (grilled meat) experience in Kichijoji. Pair their flavorful meats with traditional Korean sides like kimchi (yum!) and rice and enjoy grilling right at your table. Richouen’s warm ambiance makes it ideal for both family dinners and gatherings with friends.

5. Pizzeria GG

Craving authentic Italian pizza in one of Tokyo’s trendiest neighborhoods? Pizzeria GG near Inokashira Park has you covered! This rustic pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizzas baked to perfection in a wood-fired oven. The marinara and margherita pizzas are customer-favorites. Their fresh ingredients, including creamy mozzarella and ripe tomatoes, elevate every bite. Pair your pizza with a glass of wine and enjoy a slice of Italy in the heart of Kichijoji.

6. PEP Spanish Bar

PEP is a trendy Spanish café and bar that offers a mix of comfort food and stylish drinks, making it a favorite among locals. Known for its tapas, paella, and Instagram-worthy interiors, this spot is ideal for casual dining. There is a wide selection of red and white wine to choose from. Whether you are visiting for brunch or cocktails in the evening, PEP delivers on both taste and vibe.

PEP Spanish Bar

7. Village Vanguard

Part bookstore, part café, Village Vanguard is a quirky spot that combines food with unique finds. Their menu features delicious burgers and desserts, perfect for fueling up before a day of exploring the nearby shops. The waffle fries with cheese sauce is a personal favorite. The eclectic atmosphere, complete with shelves of books and unusual trinkets, adds a playful touch to your dining experience.

Village Vanguard

8. Amrita

Amrita offers a delightful Thai dining experience with a menu full of flavorful seafood, noodle, and curry dishes. The restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff make it a favorite among locals. Vegetarians and meat-lovers alike will find plenty to enjoy, from green curry with chicken and eggplant, to green papaya salad. For authentic Thai cuisine in Kichijoji, Amrita is hard to beat.

Amrita

9. Dans Dix Ans

Dans Dix Ans is a French-inspired bakery that offers bread and pastries to the delight of their customers. Their selection includes loaves of baguettes, scrunchies and pavé. A special Christmas menu is the whole wheat quiche layered with lily root, spinach, additive-free ham, and Gruyere cheese. For bread enthusiasts, this is one of the best bakeries in Kichijoji.

Dans Dix Ans

10. Sajiro Cafe

Sajiro Cafe is a cozy and stylish spot perfect for coffee lovers and those seeking a relaxing meal. Known for its Indian curry and decadent desserts, this café is a favorite for leisurely afternoons. Staff recommend the cheese naan and saag curry. The warm interior and carefully crafted drinks like the banana lassi and hot chai make it an excellent place to unwind after exploring the Kichijoji.

Sajiro Cafe

Kichijoji is undoubtedly one of the most delightful neighborhoods in Tokyo, offering an incredible mix of dining options that cater to all tastes. From authentic Japanese yakitori at Iseya to stylish Italian pizzas at Pizzeria GG, the area is brimming with culinary treasures. Whether you are a food enthusiast or a casual diner, exploring the food in Kichijoji is an essential part of any Tokyo adventure!

