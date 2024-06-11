Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Welcome to the vibrant nightlife of Shinjuku, Tokyo’s capital and one of the best bustling entertainment districts! From hidden gems to iconic hotspots, Shinjuku boasts an array of bars that cater to every taste and mood. Whether you’re in the mood for craft cocktails, live music, or panoramic city views, Shinjuku has it all. Join us on a journey through the top 10 bars in Shinjuku, where unforgettable experiences await.

1. Outlander

Nestled in the heart of Kabukicho, Outlander is a haven for whisky enthusiasts. Step into this cozy, dimly lit bar and be transported to the Scottish Highlands. With an extensive selection of single malts and knowledgeable bartenders, Outlander offers a whisky tasting experience like no other. Savor rare drams or enjoy a classic whisky cocktail as you unwind in this intimate setting.

2. Bar Livet

Bar Livet is a chic and sophisticated cocktail bar located near Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden. Known for its meticulously crafted drinks and incredible selection of whiskey, this establishment attracts a trendy crowd looking for a refined night out. Sit at the bar and watch expert mixologists work their magic, or relax in the low key, dimly lit atmosphere. With a menu featuring both classic cocktails and a wide range of incredible whiskeys, Bar Livet promises a memorable evening for discerning drinkers.

3. Bar Benfiddich

Step into the enchanting world of Bar Benfiddich, where alchemy meets mixology. Tucked away in a nondescript building, this hidden gem is a favorite among cocktail connoisseurs. Owner Hiroyasu Kayama combines his background in traditional Japanese herbal medicine with bartending expertise to create truly unique libations. Indulge in seasonal cocktails crafted with locally sourced ingredients, or opt for one of their signature infusions. With its intimate atmosphere and unparalleled creativity, Bar Benfiddich offers an unforgettable drinking experience.

4. Eagle Tokyo Blue

Eagle Tokyo Blue stands out as a vibrant, openly gay bar in Shinjuku. This inclusive establishment welcomes patrons from all walks of life with its lively atmosphere and colorful decor. Enjoy drag shows, themed nights, and lively karaoke sessions while sipping on expertly crafted cocktails. Be sure to check out this bar or the Shinjuku nichome area if this is the kind of energy you’re searching for.

5. Shinjuku Ale

For beer aficionados craving a taste of local brews, Shinjuku Ale is the place to be. This cozy beer bar showcases a robust selection of craft beersbrewed in house on their 3rd floor. From hoppy IPAs to rich stouts, there’s something for every palate to enjoy. Pull up a stool at the bar and chat with friendly staff who are passionate about sharing their knowledge of Japanese craft beer. With its laid-back atmosphere and extensive beer menu, Shinjuku Ale is a must-visit destination for beer lovers exploring Shinjuku.

6. Roof Top Bar & Terrace G

Experience Shinjuku from new heights at Roof Top Bar & Terrace G. Perched atop a skyscraper, this rooftop bar offers breathtaking views of the Tokyo skyline from the 13th floor. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic date or catching up with friends, the panoramic vistas provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails or indulge in a selection of fine wines and spirits while soaking in the stunning cityscape below. With its sophisticated ambiance and unparalleled views, Roof Top Bar & Terrace G is a true hidden gem in Shinjuku.

7. H2 International Bar

As the name suggests, H2 International Bar is a melting pot of cultures and flavors. This eclectic bar draws in a diverse crowd of locals and travelers alike. The bar boasts an impressive selection of beers, wines, and spirits from around the world, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Its also a great place to catch international sports games! Whether you’re swapping travel stories with fellow adventurers or simply soaking in the lively atmosphere, H2 International Bar offers a welcoming space to unwind and connect.

8. Albatross

Venture down Memory Lane (Omoide Yokocho) and discover Albatross, a retro izakaya with vintage charm. Tucked away in a narrow alley, this atmospheric bar transports visitors back in time with its bizarre decor with distinct vibes from the past. Step inside the cozy interior adorned with nostalgic memorabilia, and take a seat at the classic wooden bar. Order a frosty mug of beer and sample an assortment of izakaya staples, from yakitori skewers to grilled seafood. With its old-world ambiance and friendly vibe, Albatross offers a taste of Tokyo’s rich history and culture.

9. Bar Candy

Indulge your sweet tooth at Bar Candy, a whimsical bar in the heart of Shinjuku specializing in drinks for those with a sweet tooth. This playful establishment delights visitors with its creative cocktails resembling tasty confections. Sip on these candy-inspired drinks garnished with colorful sweets, or treat yourself to a delectable dessert pairing. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply satisfying your sugar cravings, Bar Candy promises a one-of-a-kind experience that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

10. Deathmatch in Hell

Prepare for a truly unique experience at Deathmatch in Hell, a bar geared towards those who enjoy a sense of darkness and despair. That, and metal music. This tiny bar is packed with all kinds of bizarre paraphernalia to keep your eyes wandering. Their hellish atmosphere is only further solidified by their ¥666 pricing structure. But don’t worry, there’s no fire hazard here.

As the sun sets and the neon lights of Shinjuku illuminate the night sky, the district comes alive with the sound of clinking glasses and laughter. From hidden speakeasies to rooftop retreats, the best bars in Shinjuku offer a diverse array of experiences for every taste and preference. Whether you’re sipping on rare whiskies, sampling craft beers, or indulging in whimsical cocktails, each bar has its own unique charm and character waiting to be discovered. So grab a friend, raise a glass, and embark on a memorable journey through the vibrant nightlife of Shinjuku. Cheers to unforgettable nights and new adventures in Tokyo’s most dynamic district!

