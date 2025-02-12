Recommended Tours Departing from and Arriving at Nagoya

Nagoya is a dynamic city full of cultural richness and industrial significance– a perfect starting point for exploring Japan’s treasures. Boasting vibrant atmospheres, fascinating historical sites, and delectable cuisine, Nagoya offers an ideal gateway for diverse and exciting experiences. Whether your interests lie in exploring Japanese castles, indulging in local culinary delights, or discovering serene natural landscapes, Nagoya caters to all. The majestic Nagoya Castle and scenic Atsuta Shrine are just a taste of what this city has to offer. With its central location, Nagoya is the perfect hub for day trips to many of Japan’s enchanting destinations. In this guide, we’ll highlight some top tours that begin and end in Nagoya, ensuring you get the most out of your visit to this incredible city.

About the Region

Nagoya is a metropolis in western Aichi Prefecture and its roots lie in Atsuta, which prospered in the Middle Ages. As a port town centered on Atsuta Shrine, and later the magnificent Nagoya Castle built by Ieyasu Tokugawa, these became the foundation of the city. This castle and the development of its castle town form the foundation of Nagoya today. Although Nagoya is the next largest city after Tokyo and Osaka, it is rich in historical sites such as Nagoya Castle, Tokugawa-en, and other places where one can feel the essence of samurai culture. This city, where the past and the present intersect beautifully, is a magnet for visitors.

Access to Nagoya

From Tokyo

If you are traveling from Tokyo to Nagoya, the Shinkansen, with its speed and convenience, is the most comfortable option. The Tokaido Shinkansen offers three options: the ultra-fast Nozomi, the comfortable Hikari, and the more relaxed Kodama routes, allowing you to enjoy a ride that meets your needs. The Nozomi in particular arrives in as little as 90 minutes, significantly reducing travel time! If you are looking for a seamless journey, this option is not to be missed.

From Osaka

If you want to reach Nagoya as quickly as possible, the Shinkansen is still the best- only 50 minutes from Osaka. On the other hand, express buses, which take about 3 and a half hours, are also an attractive option for those who want to keep costs down. Although prices fluctuate greatly during the busy and off-season, it is quite a bargain compared to the bullet train, making it a perfect way to travel for those who save money. Identify your time and budget and enjoy the perfect trip for you!

From Kyoto

Traveling from Kyoto to Nagoya takes only a little over 30 minutes by using the Shinkansen. Local trains take a bit longer but are a great way to stay within your means. It takes longer than the bullet train, but the fare is reduced to about half. Also, depending on the train, the convenience of being able to go from Nagoya to Maibara without transferring is also one of the attractions. Enjoy your trip in the best way to travel according to your purpose and budget!

The 3 Best Tours Departing and Arriving at Nagoya Station

1. Nakasendo Trekking Tour

From Nagoya, take a trip along the historical roadways of the Nakasendo! First, enjoy the atmosphere of the Edo period at Magomejuku, and then stroll through the beautifully preserved streets at Tsumagojuku. You will enjoy history and nature as you walk with a guide along the stone-paved streets where samurai also walked. Afterwards, you will visit Izakaya (Japanese-style pubs) in Nagoya’s Endoji shopping district. You will spend a special evening in a retro atmosphere while enjoying local delicacies and sake tasting. A fulfilling experience of history and gourmet food in one day awaits you!

Nakasendo Post-Town Trekking & Izakaya-Hopping Tour [Nagoya Departure]

2. Exploring Historical Sites in Gujohachiman and Making Replica Foods

Enjoy a special day in Gujohachiman to fully appreciate Japanese traditions and craftsmanship! First, you will stroll through Gujo Hachiman Castle Town, where you will tour with a guide through the streets with the atmosphere of the Edo period. The historic cobblestones and traditional buildings will make you feel as if you are traveling back in time. In addition, you will try your hand at making food samples that look just like the real thing. Visitors can experience the fun of making their own original works of art while learning about the exquisite techniques unique to Japan. Finally, visitors will observe the Gujo Odori dance, which is designated as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Asset of Japan. This special experience will remain in your mind as you experience the beauty of the traditions that live on in the region.

Gujo Hachiman Walking Tour with Food Sample Making Experience

3. Visiting Atsuta Shrine and Making Japanese Sweets Experience

This is a special tour that allows you to fully enjoy Japanese history and food culture. First, you will visit Atsuta Jingu Shrine with an expert guide to learn in depth about its magnificent history and culture. This shrine boasts a history of over 1,900 years and is one of the most famous spiritual power spots in Japan with numerous mystical legends. In the solemn atmosphere of the shrine, you will experience the ancient traditions that have been handed down since ancient times, which will be a special experience that will touch your heart and soul. Afterwards, you will experience wagashi (Japanese confectionery) and matcha. You will learn the techniques directly from skilled artisans and enjoy the pleasure of making beautiful wagashi with your own hands. In addition, you can try your hand at making your own matcha tea. The perfect combination of fragrant matcha and sweet wagashi makes for a blissful experience. This tour is the perfect choice for those who want to experience Japanese culture and enjoy both history and taste at the same time. Enjoy the charms of Japan with all your senses while creating unforgettable memories.

Atsuta Shrine Visit & Sweets-Making Experience in Nagoya

Other Recommended Tours

Note: Excluding the No. 4 tour, you can individually consult about the tours through the inquiry form below- included below each paragraph as well:

4. Making Decorative Metal Fittings with Buddhist Craftsman

Would you like to enter the world of Japanese metal fitting? Gathering at Noyori, the location of the workshop in the morning, you will first try your hand at crafting traditional metal fittings with artisans! Under the guidance of craftsmen who have inherited the techniques of Owari butsugu (Buddhist Craftsman), you will be able to create bangles and incense holders with your own hands by hammering brass into shape. Afterward, check out the Ōsu shopping district and enjoy local delicacies and unique souvenirs. Enjoy the town while your work is being finished, and take home your finished original piece at the end of the tour. A luxurious time to enjoy tradition and gourmet food all at once!

5. One Day Tour in Nagoya

This tour will take you on a special tour filled with the charms of Nagoya! First, spend a moment of serenity and mystery at Atsuta Shrine, then visit Nagoya Castle and Kinshachi Yokocho to enjoy the atmosphere of the castle town and its famous cuisine. Next, you will visit the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology to experience the history of innovation, and the Noritake Forest to enjoy the traditional beauty of ceramics. Transportation will be smooth and comfortable by cab. This tour will provide you with a luxurious trip where you can fully enjoy the depth of Nagoya’s history, culture, and cuisine in a single day!

6. Tourist Attraction Tour in Kyoto

Because of its location, which allows you to reach Kyoto in just over 30 minutes, there are also Kyoto tours departing from Nagoya. Welcome to a premium one-day tour of Kyoto’s spectacular scenery and traditions! Departing from Nagoya by Shinkansen, you will travel to Kyoto, a city with a thousand-year history. Enjoy the majestic Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Ginkaku-dera Temple, and enjoy the colorful local delicacies at Nishiki Market. In Arashiyama, you can enjoy a special moment of harmony between nature and culture, while being soothed by the magnificent seasonal views. From temple tours to exquisite gourmet cuisine, you will enjoy a day of luxury that will allow you to experience the charms of Kyoto to the fullest!

7. Half Day tour to Yanagibashi Market and Exploring Nagoya Castle

A fast-paced tour that allows you to enjoy the charms of Nagoya in a short time is now available! In the morning, enjoy the lively atmosphere at a local market while savoring the famous and exquisite morning meal. Afterwards, you will visit the majestic Nagoya Castle to learn about the history of the Warring States Period, followed by the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology to experience the evolution of Japanese manufacturing. Enjoy an unforgettable half-day trip where you can fully enjoy history and food in a limited time.

8. Inuyama Castle and Kisogawa Pleasure Boat

What about a tour of Inuyama Castle and Kiso River Cruise? Enjoy history and nature in their finest form. Departing from a hotel in Nagoya City, you will first head to Inuyama Castle, which boasts Japan’s oldest existing castle tower. The view from this magnificent castle is truly the epitome of timeless beauty! After enjoying the spectacular view over the entire town while feeling the turbulence of the Sengoku Period, you will walk to the Kiso River cruise boat pier. Lunch on the boat is a relaxing way to take in the luxurious natural beauty of the area. We will provide you with an exquisite experience where you can enjoy the beautiful scenery and food to your heart’s content while being swayed by the current of the river.

9. Making Nagoya Lanterns and Experiencing Traditional Meal in Tea Room

A luxurious tour combining tradition and gastronomy that can only be experienced in Nagoya awaits you! Departing from Nagoya Station, you will first stroll through the emotional Endoji shopping street. Surrounded by this historic district and the local atmosphere, you will discover Nagoya’s hidden charms. Then, under the guidance of a craftsman, you will try our hand at making traditional Nagoya paper lanterns! You will enjoy the precious experience of making your own chochin with hollyhock crests(葵の御紋) and gold ornament marks (金のシャチホコ), and experience Nagoya’s unique craftsmanship. For lunch, enjoy a two-course meal filled with local delicacies and powdered green tea at Nagomi Koan. Spend a luxurious moment where culture and gastronomy are woven together.

5 Recommended Accommodations:

1. Mitsui Garden Hotel Nagoya Premier

Located just a short, 5 minute walk from the station, the Mitsui Garden Hotel line makes its claim in Nagoya with a stunning installment. You’ll have no issues raising your feet after a long day of adventuring in comfort while staying in a well connected spot. Enjoy expansive views, plush beds, and all the essentials and plenty more.

2. The Tower Hotel Nagoya

Step into a world of contemporary class at The Tower Hotel. for those seeking a remarkable sight on both sides of the floor-to-ceiling windows, look no further than this 5 star experience. Sweeping views, stylish design, and immaculate service await!

3. Nagoya Prince Hotel Sky Tower

This modern masterpiece will have you wondering why you would ever consider booking a non-corner room- their execution of corner rooms will have you immersed in true opulence. Sit back and bask in Nagoya’s impressive skyline at Prince Hotel Sky tower- you won’t want to leave.

4. TIAD, Autograph Collection

Unbelievable comfort and astute decor will make your stay in Nagoya unforgettable. TIAD’s Autograph Collection in Nagoya will impress and leave you inspired by the deluxe experience. Beyond the essential and a world away from any worries, you’ll surely be resting well after a day of adventures.

5. Akariya Geihanro

As you tour through some of Nagoya’s best known points of tradition and culture, you may want to maintain the atmosphere. Enter Akariya Geihanro, a premium ryokan that will allow you to understand the best points of Japanese hospitality. Each room is pristine and features a private hot spring bath.

After learning about these fantastic tours that start and end in Nagoya, we hope you’re inspired to embark on your own adventure. Whether you’re drawn to the rich historical sites, the delightful culinary experiences, or the serene natural landscapes, each tour offers a unique and enriching journey. Nagoya isn’t just a city, it’s a gateway to a multitude of experiences that will leave you with lasting memories. As you plan your visit, let these recommendations guide you towards creating your own unforgettable story. So, which tour will be your first? We’re excited to hear all about your travels and the wonderful tales you’ll bring back from this vibrant city.