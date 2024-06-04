10 Events and Things to Do in Japan in June 2024

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

June in Japan is a time of seasonal beauty. With the arrival of early summer, fresh greenery spreads brightly before our eyes and a fresh breeze blows through the air. Traditional Japanese culture and festivals flourish during this season, and a variety of events are held throughout the country. June in Japan is a special time of year when culture, nature, and the warmth of the people come together. If you are looking for heartwarming experiences and stunning scenery, this is the season to visit Japan. This article will introduce the 10 best things to do in Japan in June 2024.

1. Yukata Festival Hiroshima

The Hiroshima Yukata Festival (Tokasan Festival) is a wonderful festival that heralds the arrival of summer. In the Hiroshima region, this festival is eagerly awaited as an event that heralds the arrival of the yukata-wearing season. Held every year in early June, the festival is a breathtaking experience as the streets of Hiroshima are filled with people dressed in yukata during the festival. Around 450,000 people attend the festival each year, making it a true summer tradition in Japan. The Yukata Festival Hiroshima is a wonderful fusion of tradition and modernity; and the local cuisine and traditional performing arts are well worth the visit.

Official Website: Yukata Festival Hiroshima

2. Tohoku Jibiiru Craft Beer Festival

The Tohoku Jibiru Festival is a wonderful festival held at the Area Nakaichi Nigiwai Hiroba in Akita City, where visitors can enjoy local beers born in the Tohoku region. Originally held at Koiwai Farm in Iwate Prefecture, the festival has moved to Akita in recent years and has become increasingly popular. Held annually during the third week of June, the festival is a much-anticipated event for beer lovers. Last year’s lineup included over 50 different types of beer, an astonishing variety. In addition, you can also enjoy many delicious meats and gourmet foods. This festival is already scheduled for 2024, so it is important to check the official website frequently for more information. New beers and gourmet discoveries await you, so be sure to check back for updates!

Official Website: Tohoku Jibiiru Craft Beer Festival (Only in Japanese)

3. Kyoto Ghibli Road Show Exhibition

Do you know “Kinyou Road Show”? It is a Japanese TV program that has been running since 1985, showing movies every Friday night at 9:00 p.m. nationwide. Interestingly, 1985 was also the year that Studio Ghibli held its “Studio Opening.” This has inspired the Kyoto Ghibli Roadshow. Here you can experience the fascination of Studio Ghibli’s works through the memories and records of the times. This exhibition will begin on Friday, April 12, 2024 and run until Saturday, June 29, 2024. For those who love Ghibli, this is an event not to be missed! Check your travel schedule now so you don’t miss this rare opportunity!

Official Website: Kyoto Ghibli Road Show Exhibition

(Only in Japanese)

4. Yosakoi Soran Festival

Hokkaido’s June festival is, of course, the Yosakoi Soran Festival! This festival was originally inspired by the Yosakoi Festival in Kochi Prefecture, and started in 1992 with 10 teams and 1,000 participants. Here, dancers in colorful costumes and Naruko (wooden hand clappers) in their hands leap to the melody of the Soran-bushi. The choreography of the performance, arrangement of the songs, colorful costumes and makeup, and of course, the production of each team varies. Let’s all get excited about the powerful Yosakoi performers’ dance! This festival is known as one of the most popular summer festivals in Hokkaido and is a great opportunity to experience Japanese festival culture. Come and enjoy the charm of Hokkaido in early summer, surrounded by enthusiastic performances and a fun atmosphere!

Official Website: Yosaki Soran Festival

MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

5. See Hydrangeas

June is the best season for viewing hydrangeas throughout Japan, a flower well known to herald the arrival of the rainy season. Hydrangeas, which show various colors such as pink, blue, and green, are actually a mysterious plant that changes its flower color depending on the acidity of the soil. When in full bloom, hydrangea festivals are held all over Japan. The beautiful gradation of colors shown by hydrangeas is fantastic and very popular. Each region offers unique events and tasteful gardens where visitors can enjoy hydrangea flowers. They also make a wonderful contrast with the country’s landscapes such as Japanese gardens and old temples!

6. Outdoor dining (like rooftops, terraces, beer gardens, etc.)

The cooler months that come before the full-blown arrival of summer are the perfect time for outdoor activities. Beer gardens, BBQs, and terraces throughout Japan become crowded around this time of year! A visit to a terrace dining restaurant is a luxurious way to enjoy a delicious gourmet meal while viewing Japan’s spectacular scenery from a high vantage point. This is the perfect time to enjoy the beauty of nature and delicious Japanese food. The cool months before a full-blown arrival of summer are a perfect time for outdoor activities. Why not spend valuable time with friends and family while the cool breeze blows pleasantly?

7. Sailor Moon Cafe Osaka

Sailor Moon Cafe Osaka is now open inside Namba Parks in Osaka! From April 19 (Fri.) to June 2 (Sun.) this year, a collaboration café with the “Sailor Moon Museum” will be held for a limited time! The theme of this café is based on the popular Japanese manga “Sailor Moon,” and the entire store captures the world of Sailor Moon. It will surely be a spot that Sailor Moon fans will not want to miss! A wide variety of gourmet foods in collaboration with Sailor Moon are offered, including pancakes, muffin plates, children’s curry, and more. You will surely have an experience as if you were lost in the world of Sailor Moon!

Information Website: Sailor Moon Cafe Osaka

8. Kashima Mud Gatalympics

What unfolds on the tidal flats of the Ariake Sea in Kashima City, Saga Prefecture, is truly a unique local sporting event. Facing the Ariake Sea, the difference in tidal range is so great that at low tide, the mudflats are the largest in Japan. These mudflats provide stage for multiple competitions that are nothing short of exciting. The diverse lineup includes events such as diving into the mudflats using a rope lowered from a crane and riding a bicycle without brakes over a narrow 60-centimeter-wide plank laid out on the mudflats. This event is becoming more and more exciting every year, and the number of participants from overseas is increasing! Exciting competitions and spectacular mudflat scenery are beautifully combined to captivate spectators. Once you experience this intense and exciting event, you will surely have unforgettable memories!

Official Website: Kashima Mud Gatalympics

9. Chagu Chagu Umakko Horse Festival

The Chagu Chagu Umakko Festival in Iwate Prefecture is a festival in which farm horses dressed in gorgeous costumes march along a 14-km route from Onikoshi Sozen Shrine in Takizawa City to Morioka Hachiman Shrine in Morioka City. This festival has been held for more than 200 years, and has an ancient history of giving thanks for farm horses. The word “chugu-chugu” is said to describe the sound of bells ringing as the decorated horses walk, hence the name of the festival. In fact, the sound of bells rung by the horses is considered so tasteful that it was selected as one of the “100 Japanese Soundscapes to Preserve” by the Ministry of the Environment. The highlight of this festival is the horses’ splendid costumes and their dancing to the sound of bells. It is a valuable event that allows visitors to experience the climate and history of Iwate, and is an excellent opportunity to experience traditional Japanese culture.

Information Website: Chagu Chagu Umakko Horse Festival

10. Toyako Anime Manga Festival

TOYAKO Manga-Anime Festival 2024 is a grand anime and manga-themed festival held every June in Toyako Town, Hokkaido. For this event, the entire hot spring resort area of Toyako Town becomes a cosplay venue, with many stores and accommodations available in cosplay theme. What’s more, the event itself is not to be missed. The event includes ani-song stage events, exhibits of painted cars and plastic models, and a coterie magazine sale. These festivities are known as the largest anime events in Hokkaido. The festival is a great opportunity for anime fans to enjoy themselves and immerse themselves in the world of anime and manga with the beautiful scenery of Lake Toya as a backdrop. You will be able to meet new friends and fellow hobbyists, and it will surely be a memorable experience of a lifetime!

Official Website: Toyako Anime Manga Festival (Only in Japanese)

In this article, we have introduced various events and fascinating experiences in June in Japan, but is there anything you are particularly interested in? There are plenty of opportunities for enjoying Japan’s traditional culture, scenery, and seasonal charms to the fullest. June in Japan is a fascinating season well worth the visit. The early summer scenery, traditional events, and natural beauty blend together beautifully to create a special experience for foreign visitors to Japan. During this season, a variety of events and activities are held all over Japan, offering new discoveries and excitement for your summer. We hope you will enjoy the events and activities described in this article when you visit Japan in June.The unique Japanese culture, scenery, and the warmth of the people will bring you wonderful memories.

