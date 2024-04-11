8 New Tourist Attractions Opening in Japan 2024

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This year promises to be exciting, with new attractions opening in Tokyo and all over Japan. If you haven’t made travel plans yet, you’ll want to make them after learning about these upcoming sights getting ready to open! Whether you’re a fan of Nintendo, digital art, shopping until you drop, or more, don’t miss this list of 8 new tourist attractions opening in Japan in 2024.

1. Immersive Fort Tokyo

Tokyo’s Odaiba is getting a makeover this spring, starting with Immersive Fort Tokyo! As the world’s first immersive theme park, guests can experience the park as the story’s protagonist, not just an observer. Inspired by London’s interactive theatre scene, Immersive Fort Tokyo is a portal to entirely new worlds. With 30,000 square meters packed with 12 unique attractions, six restaurants, and plenty of adventure, there is so much to ignite the imagination and fuel your fun.

You become the hero (or villain, depending on your choices)! Crack the case alongside Sherlock Holmes, explore the bustling streets of Edo-era Japan, or even join the Tokyo Revengers gang in an epic escape room adventure. Feeling dramatic? The Party Festa world lets you be the star of your own romantic comedy, complete with singing, dancing, and applause (hopefully not all fake). Even the restaurant is a full-fledged cabaret, serving up Instagram-worthy dishes and dazzling stage shows. So, whether you’re a mystery buff, a history geek, or love a good puzzle, Immersive Fort Tokyo has something for everyone.

When: February 2024

2. USJ Donkey Kong Country Addition

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will get a Donkey Kong-sized upgrade this spring! Guests can explore the world’s first Donkey Kong Country theme park, expanding Super Nintendo World by a whopping 70%. Imagine blasting out of a barrel cannon and racing through the jungle on a thrilling mine cart ride, just like in the classic games! You’ll also get to explore the meticulously recreated jungle home of Donkey Kong and his gang, complete with themed food, merchandise, and enough banana-related shenanigans to make the whole family happy.

When: Spring 2024

3. teamLab Borderless

teamLab Borderless is back, and it’s bigger (and more Instagrammable) than ever! After a temporary closure, the world’s first digital art museum is reopening its doors in Tokyo’s swanky Azabudai Hills. While you’ll still find your favorite mind-bending exhibits like the Forest of Lamps, get ready to be blown away by two new additions: “Bubble Universe” and “Megalith Crystal Formation.” These immersive experiences promise to push the boundaries of art and technology even further, making teamLab Borderless a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

(And don’t worry, teamLab Planets is still open!)

When: February 2024

4. Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea

J. Miers, CC BY-SA 1.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Tokyo DisneySea is about to get a magical makeover with the arrival of Fantasy Springs. This epic expansion whisks you to the beloved worlds of Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan, each meticulously recreated for maximum immersion. Imagine exploring Arendelle with Elsa and Anna, gliding through Rapunzel’s lantern-lit forest, or becoming a Lost Kid in Never Land; the adventures are endless! Fantasy Springs boasts four thrilling attractions, delectable restaurants, charming shops, and a luxurious hotel overlooking the DisneySea park.

However, there’s a catch: access to this enchanted land requires a special pass. Guests staying at the new hotel or purchasing specific vacation packages can grab a “1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic” and unlock DisneySea’s whole new world.

When: June 6, 2024

5. Senkyaku Banrai

Tokyo opened the ultimate time-traveling spa complex. Senkyaku Banrai isn’t just an onsen oasis; it’s a portal to Edo-period Tokyo! Imagine strolling down bustling streets like Toyosu Menuki Odori, indulging in finger-licking street food, or exploring hidden gems in the Mekiki Yokocho alleyway. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club offers a full spa with onsen. Fresh hot spring water is delivered multiple times daily, and both the men’s and women’s areas boast five stunning baths, including breathtaking rotenburo (outdoor baths) with Tokyo skyline views. The best part? This haven caters to night owls and jet-lagged travelers by being open 24/7.

When: February 2024

6. Ghibli Park Fully Opened

Ghibli fans, the wait is over! The final chapter of Ghibli Park in Aichi prefecture opens this spring with the Valley of Witches, the magical world inspired by iconic Studio Ghibli films. Wander through iconic locations like Kiki’s Delivery Service bakery and Howl’s Moving Castle, or spot a real-life Catbus as it whisks you around the park! Take a spin on the whimsical carousel, soar on the Flying Machine ride, and lose yourself in the enchanting Ghibli universe. With every corner brimming with movie magic, the Valley of Witches promises an unforgettable adventure for all ages. Of course, the rest of the park is also incredible, with the Hill of Youth, Mononoke Village, Dondoko Forest, and so much more for Ghibli movie lovers.

When: March 16, 2024

7. Tokyu Plaza Harajuku Harakado

The brand new Tokyu Plaza Harajuku Harakado opens this spring, adding a splash of nature with its rooftop vertical garden. This isn’t just any shopping complex, it’s part of a significant district revamp, coming hot on the heels of Harajuku station’s stylish upgrade. Designed by architect Akihisa Hirata, the building boasts nine floors with retail therapy, restaurants, a swanky penthouse, and more. Shopaholics, rejoice – there will be plenty of stores to explore, and foodies won’t be disappointed with two floors dedicated to deliciousness. But the best is on the second floor and basement: the second floor will house Cover, a community space perfect for chilling and flipping through a magazine archive spanning decades. And a public bathhouse is set to open on the basement level, bringing back a beloved Tokyo tradition in the heart of Shibuya!

When: Spring 2024

8. Hokkaido East Trail

Hokkaido has an all-new adventure for hiking and nature enthusiasts: the Hokkaido East Trail! This epic 370km sightseeing route stretches across the stunning Furano, Tokachigawa Onsen, Shiretoko, and Kushiro districts, taking you on a journey through some of Hokkaido’s most breathtaking landscapes. Trek through majestic national parks like Akan Mashu, Kushiro Shitsugen, and Shiretoko. Picture yourself surrounded by vast marshlands, towering volcanoes, crystal-clear lakes, and ancient forests teeming with life; the sights are incredible! Just remember, Hokkaido experiences harsh winters, so lace up your hiking boots for spring, summer, or early autumn adventures if you want to skip the snow!

When: October 2024

With so many exciting new openings in Japan, which one will you visit first?

