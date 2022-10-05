Why You Should go to teamLab Planets Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Charles Brown is an intern from the United States. He is earning his Masters Degree in Public Administration at the University of New Orleans, where he lives. He is passionate about experiencing different cultures and living an exciting life with reckless abandon, which is why this company was a perfect fit for him. He is also a big fan of all things sports, especially soccer. Just don’t challenge him, because he is overly competitive.

Once you get your fill of shrines and ancient temples, you might want something a little more modern. You might even want something futuristic. Of course, Tokyo has just that. They are already in the future with teamLab Planets Tokyo. TeamLab is a worldwide art collective of ultratechnoligists that blend art, science, technology, and the natural world. They are essentially interactive art museums brought forth by technology that make you feel like you’re living in the year 3000. The physical experience of the art is not the only cool part. The meaning behind the art will also change your understanding of the concepts of life, space, time, sense, and so much more. TeamLab Planets is Tokyo’s latest exhibition of the futuristic art collective. Located in Toyosu, teamLab Planets is an awesome experience for all ages that will stun you not only visually, but will also immerse your other senses as well.

Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers.

What teamLab Planets Tokyo is about

This exhibition dissolves the boundaries between art, the self, and others, creating a world where we are all in this continuous space experiencing the beauty of life and art as one. This barefoot experience connects you with the art in a way that you have never felt before.

What Planets has to offer

Don’t worry about spoilers because even if we tell you everything there is to see at teamLab Planets, words can’t describe what you’ll experience when you’re actually immersed in the art. With 4 massive exhibition spaces and 2 gardens, there are a ton of interactive experiences for you, your friends, and your family. There are two paths to choose from, the garden path and the water path. Although it doesn’t matter which path you choose because you will get to experience both, we recommend taking the water path first. You won’t regret it.

Waterfall of Light Particles at the Top of an Incline.

Some of the things to experience

Wade in the Koi Pond

Because this is a barefoot experience, don’t worry about wearing the nicest shoes to the exhibit. You won’t have them on anyway. Your feet will definitely be getting wet on the water path. You’ll also wade through an AI generated koi pond, so depending on how tall you are, your shins or even past your knees could get wet too. Therefore, we recommend wearing shorts for the most comfortable and convenient experience.

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People – Infinity.

Fall in the Black Hole

Another fun section is the Soft Black Hole. Here, you get to feel how the environment influences your body and how your body influences the environment and the bodies of others. The concept behind it is that we’ve lost the consciousness of our bodies due to the flat and rigid world our society has created, and this is a way to help bring back that consciousness, reconnect us with our natural selves, and show us how we all influence each other through our movements and actions.

Soft Black Hole.

See the Moss Garden

The Moss Garden of Resonating Microcosms is also one that brings a very interesting concept to life. The Ovoids in the moss garden are reactive to the actual sunrise and sunset, the touch of a person, and even the wind blowing. They change colors and even make beautiful sounds depending on the external stimuli, with the tones and changes in color resonating to the other ovoids surrounding them. These ovoids represent moss and how it responds to external stimuli, which helps make us consider the concept of what it means to be alive in this world of constant stimulus.

Moss Garden of Resonating Microcosms.

Best Spots for IG pics

If there’s one thing you don’t want to leave at home, it is your phone. This art exhibition is not only physically interactive but technologically interactive as well, which makes it even better. Plus, there are a few exhibits that you’ll definitely want to have your phone with you because they’ll make great settings for a fire instagram post.

Command the lights in the Infinite Crystal Universe

The Infinite Crystal Universe is a massive room surrounded by thousands of hanging LED lights that change constantly. This one is not only visually stunning, but it is also really fun because you can influence the pattern of the 3D lights from your phone if you download the team lab app. It also makes the perfect backdrop for an IG post or new profile pic, and you can make it look however you want.

The Infinite Crystal Universe.

Snap a pic in the Floating Flower Garden

Another beautiful spot at teamLab Planets is the Floating Flower Garden. This garden combines a 3-dimensional mass of over 13,000 orchids hanging from above, mirrors everywhere, and constant motion. The hanging garden rises and lowers, given the position of those under the garden. That means every time you or stranger moves in the garden, it becomes a new piece of art, which is perfect for a unique picture every single time. Teamlab Planets also has a flower shop where you can buy any one of a variety of orchids that they have. With this you can take a piece of art with you that will last for a very long time if taken care of properly, up to decades!

Floating Flower Garden.

Expand in 3-D

The Expanding Three-Dimensional Existence in Transforming Space is one of the most fun installations because it is just as interactive as it is visually stunning. In this room, there are floating and freestanding bubbles that react to your touch. They react with both changes in light and in sounds, which resonate throughout the room. Depending on the collection of colors that are created by touch in the room, the perception of the room’s size and shape changes.

Expanding Three-Dimensional Existence in Transforming Space.

Beyond the art. Things for the public

Because teamLab is for the people, they offer some really cool stuff without you even having to pay entry to teamLab Planets! The first thing is at the forefront of the complex. The Universe of Particles Falling from the Sky obelisk is the first thing you’ll see when walking up to the building. When you stand in front of it the light particles will react to your position, leaving the art in a perpetual state of change. Also, if you download the Distributed Fire app, you can harness that flame from the art and connect it with others who have done the smart. This has resulted in this artistic flame being spread across the world, there’s even a neat map on the app to show you how far the flames have reached.

Universe of Fire Particles Falling from the Sky.

Eat in the Reverse Rotation

Here, you can eat the food you bought from the Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo shop or just do some work on your computer. It provides a stellar atmosphere for whatever you choose to do. It is like you are inside of the workings of an AI. The patterns on the walls, floor, and ceiling are actually calligraphy that shift between 2 and 3 dimensional spaces. This creates characteristics of an Ultrasubjective space, leaving the viewer to be able to see the pattern moving clockwise and/or counterclockwise.

Reversible Rotation – Non-objective Space.

Vegan Ramen

Relax on the One Stroke Bench

Like the single stroke of a brush, this bench is technically one continuous bench that turns around and loops through itself creating a functional work of art. This bench is open to the public and can be used as a bench for having lunch, a playground for children, and even a lounging area for relaxing. If you find yourself in Toyosu but don’t want to pay for the full experience of teamLab Planets, take a stop here and have a bite or a quick rest.

One Stroke Bench.

All photos:

teamLab, Exhibition view of teamLab Planets TOKYO, 2018, Tokyo ©

team Lab, courtesy PaceGallery

Hours

teamLab Planets TOKYO

[September]

Weekdays 9:00 – 21:00

Holidays 9:00 – 22:00

* Last Entrance one hour before the closing time.



[October, November]

Weekdays 10:00 – 20:00

Holidays 9:00 – 21:00

* Sunday, October 9, 9:00 – 22:00

* Last Entrance one hour before the closing time.

Vegan Ramen UZU TokyoteamLab Flower Shop & Art

[September]

All days 10:30 – 19:00



[October, November]

Weekdays 11:00 – 19:00

Holidays 10:30 – 19:00 (Closed Thursday, October 6, Tuesday, October 25, Thursday, November 10)

teamLab Planets Tokyo Tickets

Admission

Adults (18 Years and above): 3,200 yen

Junior high school / High school: 2,000 yen

Children (Ages 4-12): 1,000 yen

Under 3 years of age: Free

Disability discount: 1,600 yen

