10 Flower Festivals near Tokyo April-May 2022!

Spring is one of the most awaited and warmly welcomed seasons here in Japan. Temperate breezes, flourishing nature, and the relaxing of the atmosphere of the season breathe new life into one’s soul and serve as a much-needed resting point for many after the long harsh Japanese winter. Spring in Japan is when the country’s diverse fauna reaches full bloom, in turn creating beautiful sceneries laced with flower beds that attract large crowds every year to see nature’s beauty in full.

To celebrate and get into the mood of the season, every year there are a number of spectacular flower festivals held in and around Tokyo, which are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the iconic city grind. Without further ado, here are the 10 best flower festivals near Tokyo in 2022!

1. Freesia Festival (Hachijojima, Tokyo)

Freesia flowers on Hachijojijima Island

Located approximately 287 kilometers south of Tokyo, Hachijojima attracts numerous visitors all year round. This subtropical island boasts a mild climate as well as diverse natural beauty that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Hachijojima Freesia Festival is held every year between mid-March and early April when the temperature reaches that sweet spot of light sunny rays coupled with a gentle breeze. Enjoy taking a relaxing stroll around the scenic island that is beautifully covered with over 350,000 freesia blossoms. Freesia flowers come in a variety of colors including pink, red, yellow, purple, and white. This unique phenomenon creates a rainbow canvas that stretches across the entire island. Visitors are also able to pick a small bouquet of freesia flowers for free as a memorable gift to take home.

Date: March 19th (Sat) – April 3rd (Sun) 2022

2. Poppy Festival (Poppy Happy Square, Saitama)

The poppy fields of Poppy Happy Square in Saitama

Poppy Festival is an annual festival that takes place from mid-May to late May at Poppy Happy Square in Saitama prefecture. From Tokyo station, take the JR Takasaki Line and it is around a one-hour journey to JR Konosu station by train. From there, it is only a 10-minute walk to Poppy Happy Square. The festival welcomes visitors as Japan’s largest poppy fields stretch all down the banks of the Arakawa river with more than 30 million poppy flowers. It is a perfect getaway from the city, and one can spend a peaceful afternoon while admiring colorful poppy flowers and taking in the idyllic surroundings. On a sunny day, you can expect a great view of Mt. Fuji featuring a colorful flower carpet of poppy flowers. Admission is free, however, visitors can pick up some poppy flowers to take home for just ¥100.

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from the middle to the end of May

3. Flowering (Hitachi Seaside Park, Ibaraki)

The iconic nemophila flower fields of Hitachi Seaside Park

Perhaps one of the most infamous flower spots in Japan, Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka City, Ibaraki prefecture is a literal heaven for flower lovers. From late March through May, this large park fascinates visitors with gorgeous flower fields filled with a wide variety of unique and exciting flowers, unlike anything you have ever seen. Late May is the best time to enjoy narcissus flowers which come in white and yellow however no matter what time of the year you plan your trip, something beautiful will always be in bloom. If Tulips are your favorite flower, April is the best time to make a visit as that is when it is best to take pictures and take a stroll through the pastel blue nemophila flower fields that rest across the scenic hillside.

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from April to May

4. Azalea Festival (Tsutsujigaoka Park, Gunma)

The Azalea bushes of Tsutsujigaoka Park in Gunma

Tsutsujigaoka Park in Gunma prefecture is well-known for the spectacular Azalea festival held every year from mid-April to mid-March. This festival attracts around 200,000 people every year and is really something out of this world! The festival is open to the public from 9 am to 4 pm, and the admission is only ¥630 per person. (There is also often a discount if you visit during the off-season when azaleas are not in full bloom.) Walking around the park will allow you to enjoy the beautiful display of 10,000 azalea flowers that represent over 50 different varieties of the bloom.

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from early April to early May

5. Spring Festival (Keisei Rose Garden, Chiba)

Keisei Rose Garden in Chiba during full bloom

Nestled in Yachiyo city, Chiba prefecture, Keisei Rose Garden is a perfect spot to appreciate a variety of elegant roses. The rose garden is home to over 10,000 colorful roses of 1,600 varieties which are planted across the beautiful garden, making it the largest rose garden in the Kanto region. The Spring Festival generally starts around mid-April and continues for two months until mid-June. Admire the elegant displays of roses that have been shaped in a number of unique ways along with impressive art installations. Smaller garden spaces are also found throughout the garden which showcases not only roses but also a variety of other lush green plants and flowers in season. Don’t forget to try a flavorful rose tea or coffee served at a drink counter and make your sojourn to the festival a day to remember!

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually it’s from the end of April to the middle of June.

6. Flower Festival (Showa Kinen Park, Tokyo)

Bright spring colors of Showa Kinen Park during the spring

If you are looking for somewhere close by to enjoy spring flowers directly in Tokyo, why not check out Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa City! This vast park covers approximately 165 hectares which officially makes it the largest national park in Tokyo. Only a 40-minute train journey from central Tokyo by train, the park is home to a wide range of seasonal flowers and plants which offers breathing taking glimpses of stunning scenery that is particularly eye-catching in the spring. The Flower Festival at Showa Kinen Park typically starts in late March with about 1,500 beautiful Sakura trees blooming across the park. Tulips, Shirley poppies, and rapeseed flowers come out from early April as well and continue to trail off throughout the summer. Enjoy a picnic, flower picking, or cycling along the cycle paths with your family or friends while appreciating the colorful spring flowers!

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from the end of March to the end of May

7. Sakura Tulip Festival (Sakura Furusato Square, Chiba)

The iconic windmill of Sakura Furusato Park

Sakura Tulip Festival is held every April in Sakura city, Chiba prefecture. While it might seem a tad counterintuitive at first, here the word “Sakura” here doesn’t refer to cherry blossoms, but to the name of the city where the festival takes place. Sakura Furusato Square is the main venue of the festival which boasts a breathtaking display of tulip fields filled with colorful tulip flowers. Over 600,000 tulips of 100 different varieties enchant the eye along with the symbolic Dutch windmill standing in the center of the park. Admission is free and the park is open from 9 am to 4 pm during the duration of the festival.

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from early April to the end of April

8. Misato Shibazakura Festival (Misato Shibazakura Park, Gunma)

Incredible moss phlox flowers at Misato Shibazakura Park in Gunma

Misato Shibazakura Festival is held from mid-April to early May at Misato Shibazakura Park in Gunma prefecture. During the festival, the 2.9 hectares of flower fields in the park are completely covered with approximately 260,000 moss phlox flowers. Admission is ¥300 for adults and ¥100 for elementary school students. Enjoy the beautiful white, red and pink patterns spreading across the park in a nebula of colorful moss phlox flowers!

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from early April to early May

9. Great Wisteria Festival (Ashikaga Flower Park, Tochigi)

The great wisteria tree of Ashikaga Flower Park

Ashikaga Flower Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Ashikaga city, Tochigi prefecture. Opened in 1968, they attract more than 1.5 million visitors every year with otherworldly displays of colorful flowers that are enjoyed year-round. From mid-April, they annually host the Great Wisteria Festival which was chosen as one of the 10 best dream destinations in the world by CNN in 2014. They have more than 350 wisteria trees which include a particularly impressive grand wisteria tree that is 160 years old! The highlight for many however is walking through a wisteria tunnel, shrouded in blankets of purple and white wisteria flowers!

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from the middle of April to the end of May

10. Azalea Festival (Shiofune Kannonji, Tokyo)

Beautiful pink Azaela flowers at Shiofune Kannonji

Shiofune Kannonji is a traditional Buddhist temple nestled in Ome city in the western part of Tokyo. This temple’s history stretches back over 1,300 years ago and dates back to the 7th century. If you visit from mid-April to early May, expect to see stunning displays of 20,000 beautiful azalea flowers of 20 different varieties. Enjoy walking around the peaceful temple grounds and learn more about the historic buildings in addition to taking pictures of the bright magenta azalea flowers in full bloom! Admission is ¥300 for adults and ¥100 for children.

This year’s dates haven’t been announced yet, but usually, it’s from the middle of April to the end of May

Which flower festival did you find most attractive? Whatever your answer is, visiting any of them will be a great way to welcome Spring and feel your spirits lifted as the petals of the flowers blossom.

Please note that some of the festivals above might be canceled due to COIVD-19, so make sure to check the latest information on their official website before planning your trip!

Don’t forget to check out our private tours!

Planning a trip to a foreign country alone is never easy! If you need some help to organize your trip to Japan and want to see Japan like a local, you should definitely check out our private tours complete with an English guide! We’re glad to help you make your trip to Japan a safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memory!

1. Tokyo Private Tour [Customized, 7 Hours]

Visit the must-visit highlights in Tokyo with our friendly guide! This tour is flexible and destinations are completely customizable according to your requests.

2. Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drinks

Explore the world-famous fish market in Tsukiji with us and enjoy a wide variety of local food options and drinks!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Other articles you might be interested in

Writer’s profile Miho Shimizu is a Japanese freelance writer settled in Shizuoka with her husband and two rabbits. Fascinated with traveling at the age of 18, she has spent most of her long holidays exploring incredible spots around Japan. Also love to listen to music, draw, and read novels over a cup of green tea.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.