The Ultimate Guide to JUNGLIA: A New Theme Park Opening in Okinawa

As a brief resident of Okinawa, I fell in love with the natural scenery, specifically the white sand beaches that reminded me of home. I pedaled my bicycle and trekked around the island in search of adventure and encountered many interesting places and people off the beaten path. If you’re looking for an adventure-filled escape in Okinawa, get ready for JUNGLIA—a brand-new theme park to open in 2025! Nestled in the lush forests of Nakijin Village, JUNGLIA is set to become a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers, nature lovers, and families alike. This guide covers everything you need to know about JUNGLIA, from tickets and attractions to dining options and nearby sightseeing spots.

About JUNGLIA

Opening Day

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment



Mark your calendars! JUNGLIA is officially opening on Friday July 25, 2025. This brand-new theme park promises a mix of adrenaline-pumping rides, immersive nature experiences, and luxurious relaxation spots. Unlike any other theme park in Japan, JUNGLIA offers visitors the unique opportunity to engage with the natural landscape Okinawa while enjoying world-class attractions. Expect state-of-the-art rides, eco-friendly initiatives, and an exciting mix of activities for all ages.

Location

Surrounded by the natural beauty of Okinawa’s northern region, this park provides a unique blend of adventure and tranquility. The park spans 60 hectares, making it one of the largest theme parks in Japan. This vast space allows for a variety of attractions, dining areas, and nature-based activities, all designed to seamlessly integrate with the lush environment.

JUNGLIA is easily accessible by car and public transportation, making it a convenient destination for both local and international visitors. If you’re traveling from Naha Airport, expect a scenic drive of about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Car rental services, taxis, and buses are all available options to reach the park.

Tickets

Ticket Prices

1-Day Ticket:

Adults (12+ years old): 8,000 yen (8,800 yen with tax)

Children (4-11 years old): 5,400 yen (5,940 yen with tax)

Children under 3: Free

Spa Ticket:

Adults: 2,800 yen (3,080 yen with tax)

Children: 1,700 yen (1,870 yen with tax)

Foreign guests can purchase tickets online from Klook, KKday, and Trip.com.

For a smooth entry, it’s recommended to buy your tickets online in advance. Be sure to check the official website for the latest offers!

JUNGLIA OFFICIAL PAGE

Opening Hours

Currently, the operating hours will vary by date. Check the official website for the latest updates before planning your visit.

Attractions

JUNGLIA offers a mix of high-energy adventures and nature-based experiences. Some of the top attractions include:

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Dinosaur Safari

A thrilling journey through a prehistoric world where visitors can interact with life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Horizon Balloon

Enjoy breathtaking views of Okinawa from a gas balloon floating above the treetops.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Sky Phoenix

A high-speed roller coaster that twists and turns while providing stunning aerial views of the park.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Buggy Voltage

Off-road fun on rugged jungle terrain, perfect for adrenaline lovers who enjoy fast-paced action.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Titan’s Swing

A giant swing that gives you the sensation of soaring through the treetops, offering both fear and exhilaration.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Tree-top Trekking & Sky-end Trekking

A thrilling obstacle course set high among the trees, challenging visitors to test their agility and courage.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Human Arrow & Gravity Drop

Experience free-fall excitement from extreme heights, perfect for daredevils.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Bungee Glider

A unique ride that allows you to glide through the air, combining the thrill of bungee jumping with smooth flight-like movement.

Dining Options

Exploring JUNGLIA will work up an appetite, but don’t worry, the park offers plenty of delicious options:

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Panorama Dining

Enjoy gourmet meals with scenic views of the lush forest and surrounding landscape.

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

Wild Banquet

A buffet-style experience featuring local Okinawan specialties as well as international cuisine.

Food Cart

Various mobile vendors selling quick bites such as Okinawan tacos, grilled seafood, and fresh fruit smoothies.

Tropical Oasis

A relaxing café offering refreshing drinks, tropical cocktails, and desserts inspired by Okinawan flavors.

JUNGLIA places a strong emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that guests can experience authentic Okinawan flavors while dining in the park. Check out the full dining menu for more options.

Spa

Photo Credit: Japan Entertainment

After an action-packed day, unwind at JUNGLIA’s luxurious spa. Offering hot springs, relaxation zones, the spa provides the perfect way to relax and rejuvenate. The spa facilities include outdoor baths, steam rooms, catering to visitors looking to de-stress in a serene natural setting.

Spots Near JUNGLIA

Okinawa is filled with stunning attractions, and if you have extra time, be sure to explore these nearby spots:

Arashiyama Observatory

A scenic viewpoint offering breathtaking coastal views, especially stunning at sunrise and sunset.

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

One of Japan’s top aquariums, famous for its massive whale shark tank and stunning deep-sea exhibits.

Nakijin Castle Ruins

A UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring ancient fortress walls and beautiful cherry blossoms in the spring.

Nago Castle Park

A peaceful park with a rich history, offering panoramic views and a great spot for picnics.

Sesoko Beach

A beautiful white sand beach perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and relaxing in the sun.

JUNGLIA is set to be one of the most exciting new attractions in Okinawa, combining adventure, nature, and relaxation into an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a nature lover, or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, this park has something for everyone. Start planning your trip today and get ready to explore Okinawa’s ultimate jungle adventure!

Okinawa Travel Guide 2025: Best Things to Do, Beaches & Islands You Must Visit Discover the best things to do in Okinawa, Japan in 2025! From stunning beaches and remote islands to the brand new Junglia theme park and local food, here’s your complete Okinawa travel guide. Okinawa is a group of about 160 beautiful islands located in the southern part of Japan. Learn all about this amazing area and the things to do there!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

