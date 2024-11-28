10 Best Rental Car Companies in Japan

When visiting Japan, you sometimes wonder how to get around. In such cases, we recommend renting a car. Using a rental car is one of the most convenient and comfortable ways to get around for sightseeing or business. Japan’s public transportation system is well-developed, but it is limited in its accessibility to tourist attractions and suburbs. In these situations, renting a car offers you the flexibility to plan your trip as you like. However, there are many car rental companies in Japan, and it is not easy to choose the right one among them. There are a wide variety of points to consider, including price, service, and car model options. In this article, we will introduce 10 top car rental companies in Japan to help you understand the features and services of each company and help you make the right choice for your travel style and budget!

1. Nippon Rentacar

Nippon Rentacar is a well-established car rental chain that celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and has approximately 600 operating locations in Japan. In addition, the company also offers services to Japanese tourists overseas. One of the company’s key attractions is that it offers car models not found at other rental companies, including the latest hybrid and electric vehicles, allowing customers to have flexibility in choosing the car that best suits their needs. Conveniently, the company offers One-way rentals (乗り捨て, norisute), which allow you to return the car to a different location from where you rented it. This allows you the freedom to move around according to your itinerary without having to return the car to the same location.

Official Website: Nippon Rentacar

2. Orix

If you are planning to visit Japan and need a car to get around, ORIX is a great choice. This major car rental chain, operated by ORIX Corporation, has offices near major train stations and airports in all 47 prefectures of Japan, making it very convenient when renting or returning a car. Best of all, insurance and compensation programs are included in ORIX Rent-A-Car’s rental fee. With standard roadside service and reliable insurance coverage service, drivers can trust that they are in good hands.

Official Website: Orix

3. Niconico

We recommend Nico Nico Rent-a-Car, a popular car rental company offering low-cost and reliable vehicle rentals in Japan. This company achieves low prices by utilizing its existing infrastructure (staff, equipment, vehicles, etc.), such as gas stations and auto repair shops. Furthermore, in addition to conventional passenger cars, they offer a wide variety of “V-Class” vehicles, such as campers and sports cars, uniquely available at each location. This allows you to choose the one that best suits your travel style and needs.

Official Website: Niconico (Only in Japanese)

4. Times

Times, which operates parking facilities nationwide, is also involved in car rental operations. With Times Car, you can save up to 20% off the basic rental car price when you make a class-specified reservation! Furthermore, Times Car Rental can depart as soon as 30 minutes after the reservation completion time. This service is convenient for sudden appointments, business trips, and travel. Times’ service is smooth from reservation to departure, making the experience quick and easy for the user.

Official Website: Times

5. Toyota

Toyota Rental Lease, operated by Toyota, is a highly reliable brand with a leading share in global car sales. We offer a broad lineup of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and even welfare vehicles, and strive to respond accurately to the various needs of our customers. With as many as 1,200 sales outlets nationwide, the company offers easy transfers from major airports and train stations, making your footwork for business and leisure increasingly comfortable.

Official Website: Toyota

6. Avis

Operating in Japan, Avis is a global car rental company headquartered in the United States. The company has numerous branches in front of airports and train stations throughout Japan, which can be conveniently used in combination with public transportation. Additionally, cars can be returned to a different branch for an additional fee. Non-smoking cars are also available for those who do not like the smell of smoke. Avis offers services tailored to the needs of users and provides a comfortable transportation experience.

Official Website: Avis

7. Budget

Budget Rent-A-Car, which originated in the United States, also operates a car rental business in Japan. The company began opening stores in Japan in 1985 and currently operates 130 stores in 39 prefectures throughout Japan. Budget Rent-A-Car always listens to its customers and makes use of various requests and opinions to improve its services. Therefore, they are centered on providing more comfortable and satisfying services for their customers.

Official Website: Budget

8. Nissan

Nissan Rent-A-Car is operated by Nissan Motor Co. There is a self check-in system that can be completed via smartphone, allowing you to rent a car easily without the need of going through the counter. This system is very convenient. Nissan has a reputation for car safety technology, and many of its rental cars are equipped with the latest safety features. Nissan-made brakes and other equipment assist users in driving safely, making it a very family-friendly option.

Official Website: Nissan

9. Europcar

Europcar is a car rental service company originating from France. The company offers a wide range of vehicles to suit your preferences and needs, including options for families and business use. Booking a car rental through the official app or mobile site offers a discount service, so booking online is a great way to save money.

Official Website: Europcar

10. Rakuten travel

Rakuten Travel is not a car rental company, but it is popular for its service that allows you to compare prices of car rental companies in Japan at once and make a reservation as you go. Using this service, users simply enter the required information, such as place of departure, date and time of use, and type of car to be used, and the service will suggest which rental car service is the most reasonable option. Users can compare a wide variety of options and services to find the best fit for them.

Official Website: Rakuten Travel

This article introduced the top 10 car rental companies in Japan, Which company will you choose? Renting a car is a very convenient way to explore Japan at your leisure and is a great option for many tourists. Renting a car allows you the freedom to schedule your trip according to your schedule. Any one of these companies is sure to provide you with smooth access to tourist attractions and out-of-town places of interest, making your travel experience more fulfilling. Choose the company that best fits your needs and budget, and enjoy a comfortable trip to Japan!

